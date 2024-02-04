Covered genres: Synth Pop, Future Pop, Electro Pop, Electro Clash, Synth Rock
10. Káltes Ekwa - ‘Átváltozások’ (Electro Pop | Hungary, Tom-Tom Records)
The Hungarian project KÁLTES EKWA from Budapest was formed in the early 20s and in 2023 they released their debut full-length album on their own for free download on Bandcamp. Electropop with variations with female vocals and lyrics in Hungarian might evoke parallels with their colleagues PLAZMABEAT, but these formations have completely different music. KÁLTES EKWA makes a softer and less danceable sound. The project is more focused on a wide audience, so the music has many elements of the mainstream genres, but the creativity still lies in the area of the Synth scene and is worthy of the listener’s attention. Simple melodies with a soft sound and a slight influence of Electro Clash make the debut interesting and worthy of a place in the top. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kaltesekwaHU
09. Blackcarburning - ‘Watching Sleepers’ (Synth Pop | UK, COP International)
The British project BLACKCARBURNING was created by MESH member Mark Hockings in the early 20s and the British’s debut full-length album was released in 2023. The work is called ‘Watching Sleepers’ and is made in the genre, in which MESH sounded before going into Synth Rock. Essentially, BLACKCARBURNING is a kind of return to MESH’s roots. Good strong material with hits and high-quality sound. The project in general could have reached higher positions in the top 10 if the main hits from the album had not been released previously. However, fans of Synth music will enjoy this album with. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blackcarburning
08. Bunny X - ‘Love Minus 80’ (Electro Pop, Pop Wave, Synth Wave | USA, Aztec Records)
The integration of Retrowave scene genres into synth music continues. American female duo BUNNY X consists of Abigail and Mary and formed in the early 10s. Then the first compositions mostly in Italo Disco and more Pop-oriented Electronics were published. After the start of their career the girls went into the shadows until 2019. In 2019 new compositions from the debut album were released and the debut itself was out in 2019. The second work of the Americans is released in 2023 and called ‘Love Minus 80’. The album skillfully combines the sounds of Electro Pop, Pop Wave and various trends in Electronic and Pop music of the 80s. The album, of course, came out Pop-oriented, but high-quality, hitty and synthy enough to become part of the top 10 of Synth scene. The album featured various musicians from the Retro Wave scene. As a follower a remix release was later out with remixes from projects from the Retro Wave scene. In the future it would be interesting to hear collaborations and remixes of BUNNY X with format projects of the dark scene from the field of Synth / Future Pop and Post Industrial. In the meantime, let’s enjoy a great album. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BunnyXmusic
07. Pure Obsessions & Red Nights - ‘Heirs of the Red Nights’ (Ssynth Pop | France, Les Disques Rubicon)
The French project PURE OBSESSIONS & RED NIGHTS has been active on the scene since 2011, when their debut album was released. In 2022 the French released the first album from the night trilogy as they call it. The album ‘Heirs of the Red Nights’, released in 2023, is the second part of this trilogy. The new work is made in the genre of classic melancholic Synth Pop with male vocals in English. Strong smooth material without ups and downs, very easy to listen to and forcing to want more. A good album from the French. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pureobsessionsrednights
06. Years of Denial - ‘Suicide Disco Vol. 2’ (Electro Clash, EBM, Techno | France / Czech Republic, VEYL)
The collaboration between the musician Jerome and the Czech poet and composer Barkosina officially took start in 2016 and the first collaboration of the YEARS OF DENIAL project was released at the same time. The debut full-length album is out in 2019 and called ‘Suicide Disco’. After that the project published several EPs, singles, remixes and was engaged in concert activities. In 2023 a continuation of the debut album entitled ‘Suicide Disco Vol. 2’ was released. The duo creates a unique combination based on Electro Clash and Techno using EBM, Techno-Industrial and other electronic genres. Rhythmic compositions with cool vocals by Barkosina are permeated with both the atmosphere of Electro Clash, carrying away the work of MISS KITTIN, and Post-Industrial aesthetics. Excellent varied work of YEARS OF DENIAL. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yearsofdenial
05. Alienare - ‘Emerald’ (Synth Pop | Germany, Team H Entertainment)
The ALIENARE project was created by the Germans Tim and Thomas in 2014 and from the very first releases attracted the attention of fans of synthetic music. The debut work in 2017 made some noise on the stage and was followed by two more albums, which were already calmly perceived by the synth audience, but with interest. The new work, already the fourth, is called ‘Emerald’ and released in 2023. The album features 12 compositions in the genre of modern Synth Pop, both danceable and melancholic. A good quality sound with memorable and sometimes hitty compositions brought ALIENARE into the top 10 of the Synth scene for 2023. A solid work without any hint of masterpiece, which is easy to listen to sending you to the dancefloor. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ALIENARE
04. X-Marks the Pedwalk - ‘Superstition’ (Future Pop, Synth Pop | Germany, Meshwork)
The ancient German respected project X-MARK THE PEDWALK has been active since the late 80s and during its career created music in the genres of Post-Industrial EBM music and Electro-Industrial, published on the iconic label Zoth Ommog and famous Infacted Recordings and was a regular participant at various format festivals and concerts in Germany and beyond. Since 2017 the Germans have been publishing their material on the Meshwork label, created by one of the project participants. During the creative process X-MARK THE PEDWALK’s music slowly transformed into a more melodic combination of Synth and Future Pop. The new album ‘Superstition’ is made in exactly this direction. Good quality music with male vocals, moderately rhythmic and danceable and moderately lyrical and melancholic with English-language lyrics. Excellent professional work worthy of a place in the collection of any fan of synthetic music. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/xmarksthepedwalk
03. Absurd Minds - ‘Gravitas’ (Synth Pop, Future Pop | Germany, Scanner)
ABSURD MINDS were very popular on the scene of synthetic and Post-Industrial music back in the 2000s and since then even their oldest compositions have settled in listeners’ players for a long time and are constantly heard on the dancefloors of the dark scene. In 2017 the Germans returned with a new explosive album ‘Tempus Fugit’ after a long break and continue to delight the ears of listeners with new material. ‘Gravitas’ still consists of memorable high-quality compositions in a combination of Future Pop and Synth Pop with Stefan’s recognizable vocals and a unique sound that cannot be confused with anyone else on the scene. Eleven new compositions, where each composition sounds holistic, is memorable and sticks in your head for a long time. It may seem to some that the project is not developing, but if the musicians know how to create good, solid material, like on the new album, then there is no point in radically changing the sound and ABSURD MINDS have this sound as their signature. Another great powerful album. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AbsurdMinds
02. Train to Spain - ‘Nothing to Win’ (Electro Pop | Sweden, Pbh Media)
The Swedish duo Helena and Jonas formed TRAIN TO SPAIN in 2013 and by 2023 had three full-length albums in the discography, each of which claimed a place at the top of the Synth scene for the year. The fourth work of TRAIN TO SPAIN is called ‘Nothing to Win’ and was released on the format label Pbh Media. Rhythmic soft Electro Pop with female vocals and hitty compositions is a peculiar for the Swedes since the first tracks released. The new album features eleven tracks with material that ranks with other Swedish modern Electro Pop projects DAYBEHAVIOR, CHINESE THEATRE, VISION TALK, DUAL DENSITY and others. Excellent work with hits and light sound. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/train2spain
01. Scala - ‘II’ (Eelectro Pop | Germany, Pbh Media)
The SCALA project was created in 2020 by the Swede Peter Johansson, who at the time of creation lives in Frankfurt, Germany, so the project is formally considered German. Peter invited his colleague Helena from the previous project GLAS to SCALA and in 2021 their debut album saw the world. The duo continued to collaborate and considering Helena’s employment with TRAIN TO SPAIN her productivity is simply amazing. In any case, a new SCALA work called ‘II’ and was released in 2023. On the new album the musicians continued to create melancholic Electro Pop with only one change. In the debut work the lyrics were mainly in English, but the new work is done completely in Swedish language and sounds very cool. The perfect balance of synths, vocals and arrangements. SCALA deservedly made it to the top 10 of the year in the Synth scene for the second time. Superb album and great respect to Helena for her work in two projects that unintentionally became top. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scalamusik
Other honorable mentions: BERENIKA, DAGON, KORINE, SINES, VIOFLESH, X-PERIENCE
