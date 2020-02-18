Live Review: Dream Theater - Wroclaw 2020

Orbita Hall, Wroclaw, Poland16th February, 2020During “The Distance Over Time Tour” DREAM THEATER will play almost thirty concerts throughout Europe. I had a chance and privilege to take part in the Polish part of it. On 16th February the Prog Metal legend played a special concert in Orbita Hall in Wroclaw; a fantastic celebration of sonic artistry, rich show and incredible atmosphere made it one of the highlights of this winter. On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of their activity, the band prepared a special three-hour set for their fans, including, among others: the performance of the cult album ‘Metropolis pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory’ in full.DREAM THEATER was initiated in 1985, when its three founders - John Petrucci (guitar), John Myung (bass guitar) and Mike Portnoy (drums) - explored the secrets of musical knowledge at the prestigious Berklee College of Music. Mike Portnoy left DREAM THEATER in 2010, and two Johns are in the group to this day. In addition to being a music composer, Petrucci has also been involved in album production for years. The line-up is complemented by James LaBrie (vocals), a keyboard player Jordan Rudess and the one who replaced Portnoy, his namesake Mangini. DREAM THEATER are the creators of immortal works of the genre: ‘Images And Words’, ‘Awake’ or ‘Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory’. This is a double Grammy-nominated band that has sold over 12 million albums worldwide. It’s ultimately a band that never stands still and tries to add something new to it, seem to break down, quite a stiff genre and create great performances during concerts. http://dreamtheater.net / https://www.facebook.com/dreamtheaterMusic and PerformanceThe concert consisted of two parts - the first part presented the songs from the band’s latest release, and then the second part was the performance of the entire album ‘Metropolis pt. 2: Scenes from memory’. The concert was truly breath-taking - the powerful vocals of James LaBrie balancing on the verge of opera profundity and metal rock, masterful guitars and the band’s specialty - cascades of rich, changeable, uncontrollable, wild guitar sounds interwoven with wonderful keyboard music and enhanced with powerful, energetic music of drums. The sonic feast stood for a true Metal symphony featuring richness and variety that made listeners completely surrender to the magic of sounds. The whole spectacle was complemented by wonderful lights - be it is spot-like, or flashy and blinding, they were wonderfully harmonious with the atmosphere of the presented songs. And added to an overall theatricality of the concert.The show was almost completely sold out, and a huge crowd of people expressing their enthusiasm made a really powerful impression. All in all it was a beautiful concert proving that musical virtuosos are in an amazing form and are able to charm both their devoted fans and those who had the opportunity to see them for the first time. Just like John Petrucci himself said about the tour: its aim was to give an opportunity for DREAM THEATER fans, who were not in the world 20 years ago, or were still too young, to experience ‘Scene...’ for the first time in whole. Indeed, it was such a chance to win new fans, but above all to please the faithful, longstanding ones. Amazing night, bravo!Setlist-Part 1-01. Untethered Angel02. A Nightmare to Remember03. Paralyzed04. Barstool Warrior05. In the Presence of Enemies, Part I06. Pale Blue Dot-Part 2-07. Act I: Scene One: Regression08. Act I: Scene Two: I. Overture 192809. Act I: Scene Two: II. Strange Déjà Vu10. Act I: Scene Three: I. Through My Words11. Act I: Scene Three: II. Fatal Tragedy12. Act I: Scene Four: Beyond This Life13. Act I: Scene Five: Through Her Eyes14. Act II: Scene Six: Home15. Act II: Scene Seven: I. The Dance of Eternity16. Act II: Scene Seven: II. One Last Time17. Act II: Scene Seven: II. One Last Time---18. At Wit’s EndRatingMusic: 10Performance: 10Sound: 10Light: 10Total: 10 / 10All pictures by Karo Kratochwil