CD Review: Exceptional Mr Hyde, The - Solemn Power
- Written by: Claudia Black
Artist: The Exceptional Mr Hyde
Title: Solemn Power
Genre: Goth / Post Punk / Electronic
Release Date: 6th October 2023
Label: self-released
Single Review
Yorkshire-based THE EXCEPTIONAL MR HYDE have been around since 2020 or thereabouts and they’re about to release their fifth single ‘Solemn Power’ following on from ‘Crashland’, ‘Another Picture’, ‘Burn’ and ‘Steal’. And from a cursory meander through their back catalogue, I am invigorated to find out more. Over the past few years, they have gigged with the likes of KLAMMER and GHOST DANCE to hone their live craft and now with the wheels well and truly greased they ready themselves for the serving up of their debut album which enters the public realm in November.
This single is about the evils of bombs of the nuclear kind and is a worthy taster for the album in the vein of ROSETTA STONE, EVERY NEW DEAD GHOST or THE SISTERS OF MERCY along with KILLING JOKE and the simple repetition of SUICIDE. It’s got gruff red raw vocals, punching dark bass, gnarled and twisting guitars, and a metronomic beat. I like it. It’s like listening to a stare with subtle laughs and smirks while it rolls from side to side in a slightly stiff manner. ‘Solemn Power’ is released on October 6th followed by their debut album on November 23rd which will be let loose on the world at The Fulford Arms, York.
Tracklist
01. Solemn Power
Line-up
Phil Montgomery - Vocals and guitar
Nick Parker - Bass
Leonardo Wrigley - Guitar
Karl Marsden - Guitar & MPC & Wizardry
Website
http://www.exceptionalmrhyde.com / https://www.facebook.com/theexceptionalmrhyde
Cover Picture
Rating
Sound: 7.5
Music: 8
Total: 8 / 10
