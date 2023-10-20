CD Review: Exceptional Mr Hyde, The - Solemn Power

Artist: The Exceptional Mr HydeTitle: Solemn PowerGenre: Goth / Post Punk / ElectronicRelease Date: 6th October 2023Label: self-releasedYorkshire-based THE EXCEPTIONAL MR HYDE have been around since 2020 or thereabouts and they’re about to release their fifth single ‘Solemn Power’ following on from ‘Crashland’, ‘Another Picture’, ‘Burn’ and ‘Steal’. And from a cursory meander through their back catalogue, I am invigorated to find out more. Over the past few years, they have gigged with the likes of KLAMMER and GHOST DANCE to hone their live craft and now with the wheels well and truly greased they ready themselves for the serving up of their debut album which enters the public realm in November.This single is about the evils of bombs of the nuclear kind and is a worthy taster for the album in the vein of ROSETTA STONE, EVERY NEW DEAD GHOST or THE SISTERS OF MERCY along with KILLING JOKE and the simple repetition of SUICIDE. It’s got gruff red raw vocals, punching dark bass, gnarled and twisting guitars, and a metronomic beat. I like it. It’s like listening to a stare with subtle laughs and smirks while it rolls from side to side in a slightly stiff manner. ‘Solemn Power’ is released on October 6th followed by their debut album on November 23rd which will be let loose on the world at The Fulford Arms, York.01. Solemn PowerPhil Montgomery - Vocals and guitarNick Parker - BassLeonardo Wrigley - GuitarKarl Marsden - Guitar & MPC & WizardrySound: 7.5Music: 8Total: 8 / 10