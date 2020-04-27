CD Review: Kælan Mikla - Nótt eftir nótt

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview JOHANNES OERDING - “Konturen” new live dates for 2020
- Preview DANZIG - Munich 2020-08-01
- Preview NIGHTWISH - Munich 2020-12-04
- CANCELLED: Preview FKP SCORPIO SUMMER FESTIVALS 2020 - Limestone Festival, Hurricane & Southside Festival, Highfield Festival
- Preview IMPERICON FESTIVAL - Oberhausen 2020-09-09
- Preview J.B.O. - Esch sur Alzette 2020-04-30
- Preview EVANESCENCE - Esch sur Alzette 2020-09-25
- Preview PARKWAY DRIVE - Esch sur Alzette 2020-11-16
- Preview SEAN PAUL - Esch sur Alzette 2020-04-07
- Preview KALTE STERNE FESTIVAL - Rüsselsheim & Oberhausen 2020
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Ibridoma - City of Ruins
- CD Review: From Beyond - Aquilonian Arcana
- CD Review: Shok Paris - Full Metal Jacket
- CD Review: Wolftooth - Valhalla
- CD Review: Hot Blood Sunday - Kein Licht
- CD Review: Road Warrior - Mach II
- Interview: Trivium - April 2020
- CD Review: Defender - Beyond Darkness
- CD Review: Die Krupps - Vision 2020 Vision
- CD Review: Marrowfields - Metamorphosis
- CD Review: Ancillotti - Hell On Earth
- CD Review: A Life Divided - Echoes
- CD Review: Kursk - Kursk
- CD Review: Axel Rudi Pell - Sign Of The Times
- CD Review: Witchcraft - Black Metal
- CD Review: Sleeping Village - Holy Water
- CD Review: Six Sins Til Sunday - Masks
- Special: Top 10 2019 - Synth album of the year
- CD Review: Circle Of Witches - Natural Born Sinners
- CD Review: Black Phantom - Zero Hour Is Now
Latest News
- DEVIN TOWNSEND - Launches series of live streamed, fundraising shows in aid of healthcare workers
- ALCATRAZ FESTIVAL 2020 - Postponed due to Corona Pandemic
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - Now officially cancelled
- NOCTURNAL CULTURE NIGHT 2020 - Promoter’s statements about the current Corona pandemic
- TAUBERTAL FESTIVAL 2020 - Cancelled due to Corona pandemic
- ROCK HARD FESTIVAL 2020- Statement of promoter according cancellation
- LEICHTMATROSE - New Song and video “Liebe” out now!
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK - Sold-out festivals cancelled due to the ban on major events until August 31
- WACKEN OPEN AIR - Cannot take place this year
- FKP SCORPIO - Festival summer cancelled (i.e. Hurricane, M’era Luna and more…)
- LOAD - Album “Superego” to be released 17 April 2020
- DEEP PURPLE - Announce new release date of their upcoming studio album “Whoosh!”
- GODSMACK - Release music video for “Unforgettable” & take 400+ new England middle school students on the musical adventure of their lives
- RABIA SORDA - Strikes back with new single “Destruye”!
- THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS - Back with a new album to be released in July 2020
- DAF - Singer Gabi Delgado passed away
- NIGHTWISH - Announce AMORPHIS as very special guest on their Europe tour!
- JADU - LINDEMANN tour successfully completed - on own club tour in autumn!
- SOPHIA - Project of Robin Proper-Sheppard release single “Alive” to announce their 8th studio album “Holding On / Letting Go” to be released on August 21, 2020 via own label The Flower Shop Recordings!
- EINSTÜRZENDE NEUBAUTEN - New Studio album “Alles in Allem“ in May
.
CD Review: Kælan Mikla - Nótt eftir nótt
- Details
- Written by Nastja Iz
-
Artist: Kælan Mikla
Title: Nótt eftir nótt
Genre: Synth Punk
Release Date: 9th Nov 2018
Label: Artoffact Records
Album Review
KÆLAN MIKLA are Sólveig Matthildur, Margrét Rosa and Laufey Soffía, a Dark Wave and Synth Punk trio from Iceland’s capital Reykjavik. Their current album ‘Nótt eftir nótt’ was released already in November 2018 on Artoffact Records. However, music has no expiration date and as they have currently been touring with ALCEST (winter 2020), this is actually a good reason to get into their latest work.
The haunted mood of the first track ‘Gandreid’ is immediately crawling under the skin. Like entering an abandoned house, left behind many years ago and discovering one room after another with everything that’s in there. The vocals lay down on the music like another layer. ‘Nornalagid’ is full of the 80ies Synth vibes. The immediate longing to find a dance floor and dance is intense - and when dance floors are not available due to current situation, I’d just take the small free space in the living room. The screams in between remind of witches and fit to the haunting atmosphere.
Another strong Synth & Cold Wave track is ‘Hvernig Kemst Ég Upp?’, the spoken lyrics remind me somehow of Anne Clark. The layered vocals bring a lot of magical, almost scary atmosphere and shivers down the spine. ‘Skuggadans’ with the whispering vocals at the beginning and more of a screaming vocal go more towards a Synth Punk atmosphere. More experimental & modern, less haunted. ‘Draumadis’ stands out through the captivating beat and kind of classical development of a Post & Synth Punk track, inviting to get lost in a slowly flowing dance. The refrain is really catchy and provides an outstanding melody that is gonna stay with you and may return in the middle of the night.
‘Næturblóm’ is already a classic; soft, faraway & dreamy - beautiful and cold. When I close my eyes while listening to this song; I see the colours of an Aurora borealis - emerald green, deep blue and cold purple with a hint of fading away yellow. The Synth theme of ‘Andvaka’ even reminds me of the style HATARI are known for (or HATARI remind me of this) - well both are from Iceland and the inspiration of long cold winter nights is definitely in there. The title song ‘Nótt Eftir Nótt’ is a slow track, haunted, desperate. Without knowing what the lyrics tell, the voices sound like all these voices inside your head, in the mid of the night, when you are all alone. ‘Dáid Er Allt Án Drauma’ is literally the sound of thunder and rain and spherical vocals and everything in between the earth and the sky, slowly spreading the different spheres inside your head and leaving you all alone.
‘Nótt Eftir Nótt’ as an atmospheric Synth Punk master piece is worth to be discovered if you haven’t yet and played over and over again. The album is from the first to the last track an unexpected journey throughout different stories and emotions using a variety of elements to create a haunted, spherical space in between here & now, the past and the future and in between what we call time.
Tracklist
01. Gandreid
02. Nornalagid
03. Hvernig Kemst Ég Upp?
04. Skuggadans
05. Draumadís
06. Næturblóm
07. Andvaka
08. Nótt Eftir Nótt
09. Dáid Er Allt Án Drauma
Line-up
Sólveig Matthildur
Margrét Rosa
Laufey Soffía
Website
https://www.facebook.com/Kaelanmikla / https://kaelanmikla.bandcamp.com
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
Add comment