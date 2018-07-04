Live Review: Nine Inch Nails - Berlin 2018

Zitadelle Spandau, Berlin, Germany
2nd July 2018
Nine Inch Nails & Vatikan Shadow
NINE INCH NAILS’ only gig this summer in Germany was something special, without doubt. The historical and atmospheric citadel in Berlin Spandau, which fits officially up to 10,000 people, was sold-out months before the show on 2nd July 2018.
The waiting period was long, very long. The entry time began at 5:30 pm, while the support-DJ VATIKAN SHADOW came on stage at 8 pm for half an hour, before the main act entered the stage around 9 pm. At least the weather was good, the Radler refreshing and the dust turned everyone’s black clothes into an unspecific grey-beige.
VATIKAN SHADOW made some nice beats, but somehow this DJ-thing didn’t work for me yet. Maybe it is an American thing as I mostly see DJs supporting American artists. But it never worked so well to engage the crowd at the shows I’ve been to with DJs. The guy on stage also didn’t say anything (at least nothing we could hear), partied on his own, showed his middle finger a few times and seemed to enjoy the beer. After 4 hours of waiting (we arrived at the citadel around 5 pm and of course there were already many people waiting in front of the entrance) NINE INCH NAILS finally entered the stage at 9 pm.
Music & Performance
The atmosphere changed immediately when Trent Reznor and his band colleagues came on stage. Trent Reznor got everyone with his distinctive voice and the band created the unique NINE INCH NAILS sound just from the beginning. The band presented some songs from the latest release ‘Bad Witch’. One of the new songs, called ‘Shit Mirror’, was one of the show’s highlights - powerful, eccentric and provoking music and lyrics characterize its sound and show that the band is still able to create amazing modern sounds without giving up all what makes NINE INCH NAILS songs so special. Another great song that enriched the setlist was ‘I’m Afraid of Americans’, a song by DAVID BOWIE. Trent Reznor dedicated it to late DAVID BOWIE, an inspirational figure, also for this band. The NINE INCH NAILS version of this song was as electrifying as the original one and a worthy dedication to the icon of many decades and generations.
Popular Songs like ‘Head like a Hole’ were not missed as well and there was not a single moment when the crowd was not celebrating the show. The energy was breath-taking. The most emotional song of the evening and in band’s history was also the very last song of the evening. ‘Hurt’ is a very special song in band’s history and one of the most personal songs for Trent Reznor and the way he is performing it, is incredibly touching and just gives you chills. So after about one and a half hours the show ended. While it finally started getting a little bit darker around 10 pm you could finally see the great light show on stage. Also all the coloured fog created a specific stage view and atmosphere for the Industrial Rock legends NINE INCH NAILS.
Setlist
01. Branches/Bones
02. Wish
03. Less Than
04. March Of The Pigs
05. The Frail
06. The Lovers
07. Reptile (with Closer tease)
08. Shit Mirror
09. Ahead Of Ourselves
10. God Break Down The Door
11. Copy Of A
12. Gave Up
13. I’m Afraid Of Americans (David Bowie cover)
14. I Do Not Want This
15. Digital (Hoy Division cover)
16. The Hand That Feeds
17. Head Like A Hole
---
18. Even Deeper
19. Hurt
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 8
Light: 8
Sound: 7
Total: 8 / 10
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Wed Jul 04 @ 5:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Familientreffen
|Wed Jul 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE BREEDERS
|Thu Jul 05 @ 5:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Familientreffen
|Thu Jul 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BASEMENT
|Thu Jul 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LIAM GALLAGHER
|Thu Jul 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BOMBA ESTEREO
|Thu Jul 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN
|Thu Jul 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PROTEST THE HERO + NORMA JEAN
|Fri Jul 06 @ 5:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Familientreffen
|Fri Jul 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Sat Jul 07 @ 5:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Familientreffen
|Sat Jul 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(GB) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Sun Jul 08 @ 5:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Familientreffen
|Sun Jul 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(B) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Sun Jul 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SICK PUPPIES
|Mon Jul 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BELLY
|Mon Jul 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ARCH ENEMY
|Tue Jul 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(S) Concert: ED SHEERAN
|Wed Jul 11 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(PL) Festival: Castle Party
|Wed Jul 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(S) Concert: ED SHEERAN
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview INVISIBLE LIMITS & NO MORE - Bochum 2018-08-30
- Preview MIKE SHINODA - Cologne 2018-08-29
- Preview ALISON MOYET - The Other Tour Germany 2019
- Preview LENNY KRAVITZ - Esch sur Alzette 2018-07-23
- Preview KALEO - Esch sur Alzette 2018-07-09
- Preview ALCEST - Germany Autumn 2018
- Preview EVERLAST - Germany 2018
- Preview FEUERTAL FESTIVAL - Wuppertal 2018
- Preview SOULFLY - Dresden 2018-07-11
- Preview REA GARVEY - Oberhausen 2018-09-26
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Loewenhertz - Golden
- CD Review: Heimataerde - Aerdenbrand
- Live Review: Massive Attack - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: Billy Talent - Luxembourg City 2018
- Gallery: Eels - Cologne 2018
- CD Review: Ash Code - Perspektive
- Live Review: Killswitch Engage - Luxembourg City 2018
- Interview: Avatar - June 2018
- Live Review: Limp Bizkit - Dortmund 2018
- CD Review: Mike Shinoda - Post Traumatic
- Live Review: Black Stone Cherry - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- Live Review: Offspring, The - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- Live Review: Hollywood Vampires - Mönchengladbach 2018
- CD Review: Cure, The - Mixed Up / Torn Down
- Live Review: Frixion, The - Berlin 2018
- Live Review: Queens of the Stone Age - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- CD Review: Ost + Front - Adrenalin
- CD Review: Tenek - Imitation of Life / What Kind of friend?
- CD Review: Purwien & Kowa - Zwei
- CD Review: Nina - Beyond Memory
Latest News
- MASSIV IN MENSCH - “Nordsjön EP” to be released on 24th June 2018 (Katyusha Records)
- SCARLET DORN - Release “Lack Of Light” on 31st August 2018 via Oblivion/SPV
- ALICE IN CHAINS - New Album in August, second Track online, Tour
- JEAN-MICHEL JARRE - Pioneer of electronic music celebrates 50 years of musical creation with “Planet Jarre”
- UNZUCHT - New Album “Akephalos“ to be released on 27th July 2018
- DREAM THEATER - Enters Studio to Begin Writing Fourteenth Studio Album and Announce an Upcoming Facebook Live Q&A
- CD Review: Still Patient? – Zeitgeist Weltschmerz
- NINE INCH NAILS - New Album “Bad Witch” out now!
- CHRIS LIEBING - Studio album "Burn Slow" out on 7th Sept 2018 via Mute, Single release feat. Gary Numan, Tour dates and more
- MIKE SHINODA - New Song “Ghosts“, new Album “Post Traumatic“ out on 15th June 2018
- VNV NATION - Announces new album "Noire" and Tour
- LORDS OF ACID - Release "Pretty In Kink" on 29th June 2018 on Metropolis Records
- JUNO REACTOR - "The Mutant Theatre" out on 22nd June 2018 via Metropolis Records
- PIG - New Album "Risen" out today!
- DAUGHTRY - New Album “Cage To Rattle” to be releases on 27th July 2018 via RCA/ Sonymusic
- M’ERA LUNA 2018 - Artists per day and day tickets
- EISBRECHER - New Single “Das Gesetz” to be released on 8th June 2018!
- RICK ASTLEY - Releases new album ‘Beautiful Life’ in July 2018 via BMG
- U96 - New Album “Reboot” on 29th June 2018 via UNLTD Recordings
- MEXICAN ART - Exhibition “Otherness / Dimensions” at Atelier andersARTig and at Künstlerpack in Solingen from 9th to 15th July 2018
.