Artist: Kaiser Chiefs
Title: The Easy Eighth
Genre: Brit-Pop / Indie / Indie Rock
Release Date: 1st March 2024
Label: V2 Records
Album Review
Tucked away in a secluded suburb in Leeds, next to a disused viaduct, is a former old chapel that has been converted into a music studio. One part of this building is extended and sectioned off. This annexe is where Ricky Wilson (vocals), Andrew “Whitey” White (guitars), Simon Rix (Bass), Nick Baines (Keyboards) and Vijay Mistry (drums), collectively known as the KAISER CHIEFS, rehearse when they are back on home turf. ‘The Easy Eighth,’ is their appropriately titled eight studio album. The Leeds Indie Rock band is on many Rock and Indie compilations that I’ve listened to, but never deliberately sought out their music... until now! Writing about bands from my hometown always fills me with a little bit of pride. The Old Chapel studio is just down the road from me, and I find myself wondering how much of this album was dreamed up in that old building.
The band is considered Leeds music royalty. Along with Leeds United, Mel B of the SPICE GIRLS and Emmerdale, the KAISER CHIEFS are one of Leeds most successful exports. Their laddish anthem “I predict a riot, propelled them to stardom” (I wonder if they were singing about fans of Leeds United playing against Manu, but maybe it was just Leeds on a typical Saturday night). Their 2007 single ‘Ruby’ reached the coveted number 1 position in the UK singles charts. The band was originally formed in 1997 as RUNSTON PARVA, then PARVA, becoming the KAISER CHEIFS in 2003. They have amassed a plethora of awards for both their music and videos over the years and have enjoyed global success.
The opening track ‘Feeling Alright’ is snappy little pop song - a “feel good” song with a funky beat and punchy lyrics. It gives me a very 90s Brit Pop vibe with sprinkling of boy band. The track was created with the help of the legendary NILE ROGERS so was bound to have something of a disco influence. The second track on this album, ‘Beautiful Girl,’ is a little more like the KAISER CHIEFS I expected. The intro has a simple guitar riff. The tune itself has a good hook, but it is the lyrics themselves with which I am impressed. They are cute, contemporary, hunting in charity shops for a record player. I’ve listened to this a few times and can’t decide whether the beautiful girl in question is human or Ricky is actually referring to the record player.
Track three, ‘How 2 Dance’, gives us more of that funky beat again. As the title suggests it is a very danceable track and I dare anyone to listen to this track without at least a little shoulder movement. It’s giving me more than a hint of THE SCISSOR SISTERS (whom I love, by the way). It’s a bit like biting into a pear drop and finding it filled with sherbet… unexpected fizz. ‘The Job Centre Shuffle’ is Brit Pop meets Jazz with a sprinkle of Rock. The lyrics again, are inciteful and all too realistic for many in northern towns, “All you get for crying is a wet face”. The next track ‘Burning In Flames’ is probably my favourite one on this album. It is a very catchy, 80s style tune that is reminiscent of the simple minds. It’s also another very danceable song. ‘Reasons To Stay Alive’ starts off heavy on the bass - a very simple, but catchy riff, then then Whitey comes in with a few power chords. It’s a simple good old-fashioned rock and roll, it’s a superb track. “Give me more and more and more and more,” - yes please lads.
The next track ‘Sentimental Love Songs’ brings the energy down a bit, an easy listening Pop song but the following track, ‘Jealousy’, turns up the beat again. It’s a bit more classic Pop - bouncy, exuberant and energetic. The penultimate track ‘Loitering With Intent’ is another funky track, Ricky sings falsetto - which should make us wince - but it doesn’t because he scores a goal. ‘The Lads’ a strong finale - a simplistic, but sanguine, tale of the band solidarity and friendship, that is bound to leaves fans with a taste for more. As a bonus, the Old Chapel even offers tours of the studio! https://oldchapelleeds.org/
What I really love about this album is the variety of musical styles make it so eclectic. Whilst they all have the Brit Pop theme running throughout, some have funky, dance beats, others like ‘Reasons To Say’ are more Rock and Roll. There is Indie Rock, but a couple like ‘Jealousy,’ are pure Pop music - or maybe what Pop music should be. The infectious music, changes in tempo and shrewd lyrics are proof of the KAISER CHIEFS’ adaptability and for the first time, perhaps, I understand why this band has such a wide appeal. ‘The Easy Eighth’ is pleasant, boppy and not too shabby at all. It certainly surpassed all of my expectations, so I have no choice but to give it a solid 10. The lads should be proud of this one. I predict a high hit!
Tracklist
01. Feeling Alright
02. Beautiful Girl
03. How 2 Dance
04. The Job Centre Shuffle
05. Burning in Flames
06. Reasons to Stay Alive
07. Sentimental Love Songs
08. Jealousy
09. Loitering with Intent
10. The Lads
Line-up
Vocals - Ricky Wilson
Guitars - Andrew “Whitey” White
Bass guitar - Simon Rix
Keyboards - Nick “Peanut” Baines
Drums - Vijay Mistry
Website
https://kaiserchiefs.com / https://www.facebook.com/kaiserchiefs/
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 10
Sound: 10
Total: 10 / 10
