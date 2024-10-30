24th October 2024
Nena - “Wir gehören zusammen Tour” 2024 - Support: Issa_Bloch
When you hear the name Gabriele Kerner, only a few people associate it with one of the biggest German stars of the 80s. She became successful as NENA and had a lot of successes with the band of the same name. With the English version of the song ‘99 Luftballons’, the band also achieved great success beyond German borders. 40 years later, they continue to spread their spirit. The electro-pop duo ISSA_BLOCH performed as the opening act on this evening. The special aspect of this duo, is that the singer is Larissa Kerner, the daughter of NENA. Larissa performed with her partner Janick Zebrowski for some time now.
Issa_Bloch
At the beginning, the rows of seats and infield of the Lanxess Arena in Cologne slowly filled up. Most visitors gathered in front of the large stage at the beginning to get the best view of their star. But first Larissa Kerner came on stage and lit a stick of incense on the DJ booth. After Larissa started the sound, Janick entered the stage and took over the instrumental part. Larissa then moved across the entire stage and sometimes came onto the bridge that jutted out into the audience. Janick only rarely came to the front, but when he did, he created an atmosphere. So he put in a breakdance interlude. As with the song ‘Brause Für Alle’, for example, ISSA_BLOCH encouraged the audience to sing along with their Electro-Pop. https://www.facebook.com/issablochofficial
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Light: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
Nena
After ISSA_BLOCH had left the stage to great applause, NENA’s stage came into view. The centre in the background was a large N and several mirrors hung to the side. The drummer and the two keyboard players were enthroned on a gallery and had an excellent view of the entire arena from there. When NENA and the band finally stepped into the spotlight, the audience, which actually consisted more of fans from the 50+ generation, cheered and screamed. However, many visitors also brought their children or even grandchildren. Wearing skin-tight black leggings, a T-shirt and a red jacket, NENA greeted the audience. Visibly moved by the full hall, she explained that it was a home game. NENA started the musical part with the song ‘Liebe ist’ and came very close to the fans over the stage bridge. The fans greeted their idol with large paper hearts with “Liebe ist” written on them and waved them high in the air. There was always hustle and bustle on stage, so the guitarist and bass player ran from right to left, from front to back. The two of them had to be careful not to run over the backing singers or NENA herself. For some songs, NENA enlisted the help of individual members of her band up front.
NENA has a 30-year stage partnership with pianist Derek von Krogh, so she sat on a bar stool next to his piano and performed ‘In My Life’ together. All fans know that NENA has always been a family person. So it came as no surprise that she accompanied her daughter Saskia on vocals for the song ‘Ich häng’ an dir', with both of them walking across the stage hand in hand. Son Sakia even came to the front alone and sang ‘Wir bringen euch Frieden’ and son Simeon also came out from behind his keyboard, grabbed an electric guitar and played a guitar solo on the song ‘Auf einmal warst du da’. At one point, the audience was surprised when NENA left the stage and suddenly reappeared to the right of the stage in the audience. She walked through the hall under the watchful eyes of security. Another highlight was the moment when NENA mega-fan Bettina came on stage. Bettina spent weeks knitting a scarf. The special feature was that every NENA single was immortalised on the 100-metre-long scarf. In keeping with the song ‘Zusammen’, this scarf travelled right across the Lanxess Arena. During the almost hour-long concert, NENA, her family and the rest of the band presented a firework display of songs from her 40-year career.
All in all, the fans made an exhausted but cheerful impression. Because they experienced an open-hearted and cheerful NENA. https://www.nena.de / https://www.facebook.com/nena
Setlist
01. Liebe ist
02. Nur geträumt
03. Willst du mit mir gehn
04. Licht
05. ? (Fragezeichen)
06. Karawane
07. Noch einmal
08. Zaubertrick
09. Rette mich
10. Wir kommen in Frieden
11. In meinem Leben
12. Und jetzt steh ich hier und warte
13. Wunder gescheh‘n
14. Genau jetzt
15. Oldschool Baby
16. PI (Ich rechne mit allem)
17. Auf einmal warst du da
18. Es regnet
19. Leuchtturm / Blitzkrieg Bop ( Ramones )
20. 99 Luftballons / Hey Jude ( The Beatles )
---
21. Ich häng’ an Dir
22. Irgendwie, irgendwo, irgendwann
23. Zusammen
24. Alles Neu
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 10
Sound: 10
Total: 10 / 10
All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg
