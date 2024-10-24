20th October 2024
Laibach - “Opus Dei Tour” 2024
The Christuskirche in Bochum is not only a place of worship, but also a popular venue for artists of all kinds thanks to its excellent acoustics. The Slovenian artists’ collective LAIBACH, who used the venue for their performances once again in October 2024, are well aware of this. A long queue of visitors formed in front of the church before the entrance. In the entrance area, fans had the opportunity to buy various merchandise items such as T-shirts, CDs, vinyl and posters. The view into the hall fell directly on two large faces that were projected onto the front walls. https://www.laibach.org / https://www.facebook.com/Laibach
Music & Performance
Whilst searching for a seat, visitors were entertained by the drum loop of the 80s classic ‘Life Is Life’ by the band OPUS. For those who had been waiting longer, the loop was a little annoying. LAIBACH came on stage almost on time and performed the first three songs ‘Vier Personen’, ‘Država’ and ‘Boji’ as purely instrumental versions. Singer Milan Fras joined later in his typical black suit and cap. This was followed almost chronologically by songs from the early years right up to the present day. Milan’s distinctive voice was once again backed up by Marina Mårtensson. Songs such as ‘Brat Moi’, ‘Alle Gegen Alle’, ‘Leben Heisst Leben’ or ‘Geburt Einer Nation’ were naturally part of the evening.
But the evening was not only an acoustic highlight, as the music was supported by an elaborate light and projection performance. In addition to white, red, blue and orange beams of light that illuminated the church, pictures from LAIBACH’s early years were also shown. LAIBACH also allowed themselves a break in between and played the drum loop from the beginning during the break. After the end of the second part, the fans were asked via the projection to shout louder so that LAIBACH could also play an encore. The audience didn’t miss out on this and experienced three more songs. Quite unusually, a cover version of the 80s classic ‘I Want to Know What Love Is’ by FOREIGNER was played. As the fans were still asking for more, LAIBACH added a cover version of ‘Strange Fruit’ by BILLIE HOLIDAY.
Setlist
00. Leben heißt Leben intro drum loop
01. Vier Personen
02. Država
03. Boji
04. Mi kujemo bodočnost
05. Smrt in pogin
06. Anti-Semitism
07. Ballad of a Thin Man (Bob Dylan cover)
08. Brat moj
09. Alle gegen Alle (Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft cover)
---15-minute Intermezzo (Leben heißt Leben intro drum loop)---
10. Leben heißt Leben (Opus cover)
11. Leben - Tod
12. Trans-National
13. F.I.A.T.
14. How the West Was Won
15. The Great Seal
16. Geburt einer Nation (Queen cover)
17. Opus Dei / Leben heißt Leben (Opus cover)
---
18. The Engine of Survival
19. Each Man Kills the Thing He Loves (Jeanne Moreau cover)
20. I Want to Know What Love Is (Foreigner cover)
---
21. Strange Fruit (Billie Holiday cover)
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 10
Sound: 10
Total: 10 / 10
