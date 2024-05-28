26th May 2024
Laibach - “Opus Dei Concert Tour 2024”
As always it is a once in a lifetime experience when you visit a LAIBACH concert. Well, it is not really a concert it is more a live art performance, a light and sound installation. After so many years I visited many LAIBACH performances and it was always a different experience.
This is what drives me forward to continue with my concert photography. As long as there’s a chance to photograph a LAIBACH performance I won’t lay my camera a side. This is a moment where you can realise what art can do with you. This is fascinating. I really have no glue how many concerts I visited in my life but I can say that LAIBACH on stage is always a highlight. This time LAIBACH was on tour with their 1987 iconic album ‘Opus Dei’. It was great to see and hear how well LAIBACH brought the album into 2024. Even after so many years, this album still attracts a lot of visitors. That evening a lot of concert guests came to the Reithalle Strasse E. As always, they enjoyed a very good concert in sound and light. LAIBACH’s interpretation of FOREIGNER’s ‘I Want To Know What Love Is’ was brilliant! In our picture gallery you can find a few impressions from this great event in Dresden at the Reithalle Strasse E. https://www.laibach.org/
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
