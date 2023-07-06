1st July 2023
Nena - “Wir Gehören Zusammen Open Air Tour 2023” - Support: Hermann von Zehbe
Open-air concerts have been taking place in the Stadtpark since 1914. In Hamburg’s “green living room”, national and international artists delight audiences year after year with Pop, Rock, World Music, or Jazz. The Stadtpark open-air stage is considered the most beautiful open-air stage in Germany and can accommodate up to 4,000 listeners. Despite the typical rainy weather in Hamburg on that day, fans gathered in front of the stage at the Stadtpark Open Air on Saturday evening. Covered in rain capes, but in high spirits, they eagerly awaited NENA’s third German concert of her “Wir gehören zusammen Open Air Tour 2023”. In addition, the singer did not let her fans down, offering over two hours of pure music.
Hermann von Zehbe
Hermann von Zehbe (Ex- Halberstadt Quartett) opened the evening as warm-up. A bit of classic music, borrowing elements from more or less bygone times, with well-coordinated German texts. The band is not well known, but a few days earlier Nena had shared the video ‘Hörst du wie es klingt’ of Hermann von Zehbe on her Facebook, and wrote that she is a fan of his music.
Nena
“Don’t be surprised if I don’t talk so much today, the music is more important to me today,” the singer emphasized after the first song. Due to noise regulations, Hamburg Park may only be played until 10 p.m., NENA wanted to and made full use of this time with a successful mix of older and newer songs. She proved how important her communication and the loyalty of her fans is to her. During a performance of the song ‘Karawane’ (Caravan) from the album ‘Licht’ (Light), released in 2020, she went around the area, shaking hands and hugging fans. One lucky fan, Alexander, could even sing with her live. “Alexander, are you here?” - Nena asked from the stage at the beginning of her song ‘Ich bleib’ im Bett’. A few days ago, this guy brought a sunflower home to her and wrote that he really wanted to sing with her. Alexander replied, went on stage, and sang a duet with NENA, proving that he can do it professionally.
The audience mostly sang the hits ‘Wunder gescheh’n’, ‘Leuchtturm’ and of course ‘99 Luftballons’, which NENA sang twice during the evening (1 encore). In order to return to the 80s atmosphere as much as possible, NENA asked fans to put away their mobile phones, but of course, most of them took the video anyway. How nice it is sometimes to see things with your own eyes rather than on your mobile screen. The magic moment of the evening was the performance of the song ‘Forelle’. NENA’s children Larissa (33), Samuel (28), and Sakias (33) and her grandchildren Carla and Victor vocally supported NENA. “My family,” she proudly told the audience at the end. Son Simeon (26) also supported his mother on guitar; along with his siblings Larissa and Sakias, he is an integral part of the ten-piece touring band. In addition to her family, NENA had other special guests: As an absolute premiere, DIE ATZEN, and NENA performed their joint hit ‘Strobo Pop’ live for the first time.
At the end of this wonderful evening NENA played more relaxed tunes in the style of ‘Gute Nacht’, her song ‘Zusammen’, which also gives the name of the tour, she played herself on acoustic guitar and with ‘Alles Neu’ she said goodbye to the fans.
Setlist
01. Liebe ist (Title song of the German Telenovela “Verliebt in Berlin”)
02. Nur geträumt
03. Kreis
04. ? (Fragezeichen)
05. Lied Nummer 1
06. Galaxien
07. Willst du
08. Licht
09. Forelle
10. Karawane
11. Und jetzt steh ich
12. Genau Jetzt
13. Noch einmal
14. Zaubertrick
15. Berufsjugendlich
16. Ich bleib‘ im Bett
17. Wunder gescheh’n
18. In meinem Leben
19. Der Anfang
20. Leuchtturm
21. 99 Luftballons / Hey Jude
---
22. Strobopop
23. Irgendwie, irgendwo, irgendwann
24. Auf einmal warst du da
25. Zusammen
26. Alles Neu
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 9
Sound: 8
Light: 9
Total: 9 / 10
All Pictures by Iryna Kalenska
