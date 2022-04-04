Live Review: Skunk Anansie - Cologne 2022

E-Werk, Colonge, Germany30th March 2022Two years late, SKUNK ANANSIE are finally on their 25th anniversary concert tour. SKUNK ANANSIE made a stop at the E-Werk in Cologne and they brought the Irish band NEW PAGANS with them as the opening act.SKUNK ANANSIE was supported by the five-piece band NEW PAGANS from Ireland. With their Punk Rock and the pleasant vocals of singer Lyndsey McDougall they warmed up the audience very well. Even though the singer and the bass guitar player acted a little more quietly on stage, the two guitarists acted much more and were a nice counterpart. https://www.newpagans.com / https://www.facebook.com/newpagansband/RatingMusic: 8Performance: 9Light: 9Sound: 9Total: 8.8 / 10More than 25 years ago, the band formed around the charismatic singer Deborah Anne Dyer who is called “Skin” because of her shaved head. With the song ‘Weak’, they conquered the worldwide charts in 1995. During the 25 years of their career, SKUNK ANANSIE sold millions of records, celebrated several Top 40 hit singles and Top 10 albums, got quite a number of awards and multi-platinum prizes, shared the stage with DAVID BOWIE and U2, and sung the song “Happy Birthday” for Nelson Mandela together with STEVIE WONDER, NINA SIMONE, and MICHAEL JACKSON. After 25 years, the quartet is strong as ever, as well as an extraordinary band. Each show is a party of dissidence. The fight has not stopped today, and so SKUNK ANANSIE never stopped fighting. https://skunkanansie.com / https://www.facebook.com/OfficialSkunkAnansieMusic & PerformanceThat evening, SKUNK ANANSIE filled the hall of the Cologne E-Werk. With a look of tight black trousers, oversized pink blazer and a headgear made of inflated rubber tentacles, Skin entered the stage. At first, the stage seemed very simple with white bars, but this atmosphere quickly changed. Because these bars lit up in all kinds of colours and were supported by fog and bright spotlights. From the very start Skin played with the audience and ran across the stage. An additional raised platform was set up at the front edge of the complete stage. She used this more than often to stand or even sit there to communicate with the audience.On several songs, Skin showed that she can also play a variety of instruments. At the beginning she used a Theremin (the first electronic musical instrument in the world and the only instrument that is played without touching it) and during the song ‘Weak’ she also played an acoustic guitar. For one song, the keyboard player joined her on stage and sang a duet with Skin. Here, they both used the additional platform on stage again. Finally, the recently deceased drummer of the FOO FIGHTERS, Taylor Hawkins, was commemorated with the song ‘Best Of You’, a cover of the FOO FIGHTERS.A wonderful evening full of good music and a big show. Everybody of the audience looked very happy and left the hall with a smile.Setlist01. I Can Dream02. Yes It’s Fucking Political03. Because of You04. Twisted (Everyday Hurts)05. Weak06. Brazen (Weep)07. My Ugly Boy08. Intellectualise My Blackness09. This Means War10. Little Baby Swastikkka11. God Loves Only You12. Best of you (Foo Fighters Cover)RatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Light: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg