Interview: Sonata Arctica - January 2022

Interview with
Tony Kakko (Vocals & Keyboards) from Sonata Arctica
SONATA ARTICA is a Melodic Metal band from Finland that started as a POWER METAL band back in the 1990s and changed their style towards Melodic Metal over the years. In 2019 the band embarked on a tour to perform acoustic versions of songs from their back catalogue for the fans and since the response of the audience was fantastic, the band hit the studio, to record these songs. The recorded material exceeds the length of an album and so the session was divided in two parts. The first part ‘Acoustic Adventures - Volume One’ was released via ATOMIC FIRE RECORDS on January 21st 2022 and a few days later I reached vocalist Tony Kakko at home in Finland via Skype.
Reflections of Darkness [RoD]: Thank you for finding time for an interview. I guess, you are quite busy at the moment. On Friday the album ‘Acoustic Adventures - Volume One’ was released. How do you feel?
Tony: I feel great, especially because we finished the album more than a year ago. We recorded the two parts at the same time, but it’s great to be finally out with one of them. The original release date was a year ago in January, but that didn’t happen because of the pandemic thing. We had an idea of hitting the road, going on tour with this album. Everybody thought that a year later… but here we are… no tours.
RoD: Did you celebrate the release as a band?
Tony: We didn’t celebrate as some of us live quite far apart, but we actually had a party, when we finished recording, so we have done that and with the pandemic restriction are now also in place, so nobody wants to go out.
RoD: Were you involved in the process of rearranging the songs for the acoustic session, or did your bandmates deliver a box of surprises and you had to arrange the vocals?
Tony: It was a little bit of both, the lyrics were already there, some of the songs on the album are 20 or even 25 years old, but I made 10 or 15 arrangements of which only 1 or 2 ended up on the album, which is really unfortunate. My selection of songs was maybe a little bit more obscure, songs that I thought haven’t got enough attention like ‘Fly, Navigate, Communicate’ for example. I really love the versions I made for the acoustic thing, but nobody else liked it or didn’t see how it would work live. So, it was mostly the other guys’ part and I enjoyed my part a lot. So once I could only enjoy and sing.
RoD: Who selected the songs that were rearranged for the acoustic tour and the acoustic album?
Tony: The whole thing based on the acoustic tour from 2019, so we had selected like one and a half album of material already, so I let the other guys decide, which additional songs will be on the albums.
RoD: Were you surprised how some of the songs turned out sound-wise?
Tony: Personally, for me: No. But maybe for some of the other members of the band, because the way I’m writing songs is mainly with guitar or piano. So, the acoustic version of the songs is more or less the home, the starting point. It had just to go back to where the whole songs started, so it felt cosier from the get-go. There is nothing weird, it’s a pleasure and I love these acoustic versions. I hope there is a life after ‘Volume II’ and that we need more. I do! (laughs) There are so many songs I’d like to cover.
RoD: Your vocals on ‘Acoustic Adventures - Volume One’ seem to be more versatile, some of the songs almost sound like a musical performance. It seems, that this one gave you the chance to show your whole range of vocals?
Tony: One of the starting points was of course to find the right key in which to sing the acoustic versions of the songs. On some of the original I’m screaming really loud, and when you are accompanying yourself on an acoustic guitar and the whole set is acoustic, this really doesn’t work (laughs). I’s have to scream out loud, while the other guys would have a moody moment right there. I had to find a key in which I could sing in a more natural way, so I could use much more variety coming to the solo singing and the chorus and the style as such. I love playing around with my voice, but unfortunately the Metal form of Sonata Artica, especially during the live shows those tiny variation gets lost in the volume of everything. So, this acoustic session allows me, to play around with my voice and I was more than willing, to give it a go.
RoD: Are you working on news songs for a SONATA ARTICA album at the moment?
Tony: I have a few cornerstones already, like demos, that may or may not end up on our next album. But anyway, we have a plan of hitting the studio early next year, to be able to have an autumn release time for our next album. We’ll see… Plans… you can make them… but someone said: “If you wanna hear god laugh, tell him about your plans!” (laughs). After these two pandemic years, it’s almost scary to make any kind of plan. The touring part is the one really suffering from this thing, the recording and studio part not so much. So, the studio thing is the safest part of the plans we have right now.
RoD: Thank you for the interview. I’m crossing my fingers for the upcoming live tour.
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
Interviews
Latest Previews
- Preview URIAH HEEP - “Mammut Tour” from September to December 2022 - 50 Years Uriah Heep Anniversary Tour
- Preview DEINE LAKAIEN - Dortmund 2023-02-17
- Preview DARK SPRING FESTIVAL - Berlin 2022-03-26
- Preview THE CURE - European Tour 2022 with Special Guest: The Twilight Sad
- Preview UNDERTHESKIN - Warsaw 2021-12-10
- Preview LEPROUS - Esch sur Alzette 2021-12-08
- Preview BLOC PARTY - Cologne 2022-05-16
- Preview GHOST - “Imperatour” Europe 2022
- Preview THE NATIONAL - Three exclusive German open airs in June 2022
- Preview PLACEBO - Cologne 2022-11-07
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Scrying Stone - Scrublands
- CD Review: Joke Jay, The - Awaken
- CD Review: Tension - Decay
- CD Review: Power Paladin - With The Magic Of Windfyre Steel
- CD Review: Headless Nameless - Ominus Spiritus
- CD Review: Overtoun - This Darkness Feels Alive
- CD Review: Mortalis - From The Cryogenics
- CD Review: Battle Beast - Circus of Doom
- CD Review: Paradoxicide - Savior
- CD Review: Billy Talent - Crisis of Faith
- CD Review: Fools Garden - Captain… Coast Is Clear
- CD Review: Ashes Of Ares - Emperors And Fools
- Interview: Billy Talent - January 2022
- CD Review: Paradise Lost - The Lost and The Painless
- CD Review: ASP - ENDLiCH!
- CD Review: Tony Martin - Thorns
- Interview: Mesh - December 2022
- Interview: Tailgunner - November 2021
- CD Review: Fueled By Fear - Death For You All
- CD Review: Wreck-Defy - The World Enslaved
Latest News
- ARCH ENEMY - Announces new album “Deceivers”, New single “Handshake With Hell” coming next week!
- AMORPHIS - Present music video for “On The Dark Waters” and launch 7” single + release collaborative On The Dark Waters-watch
- MASSIV IN MENSCH & DR. MARK BENECKE - “Magicicada” release on 30 January 2022 via Katyusha Records
- DANIEL BENYAMIN - Album release “Eral Fun” 25 Feb 2022 (Ghost Place/Cargo Records)
- DREAM THEATER - Release music video for “Transcending Time” from their latest release “A View from The Top Of The World”
- MILDREDA - Video “Liaisons Dangereuses” selected by Brussels Independent Film Festival
- PLACEBO - Release video clip for new single “Try Better Next Time”
- PAPA ROACH - Release anthemic new single “Stand Up”
- CALIBAN - Welcome new album “Dystopia” with new single and video “Ascent Of The Blessed”
- MADRUGADA - New album “Chimes at Midnight” on 28 Jan 2022, new song/video “Ecstasy” out now!
- DOOL & SECRETS OF THE MOON - announce tour cancellation
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2022 - New bands confirmed
- W-FESTIVAL 2022 - Line-up complete!
- DIE KAMMER - Releases new single “Ago” to celebrate 10th anniversary
- PLAGE NOIRE 2022 - Completes line-up and announces days of the individual acts
- HELLBOUND (FT. HÅKAN HEMLIN OF NORLAND) - Shares “Och Regnet Föll” video + double-single
- THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE - New Album “Fascination” on 18 Feb 2022, new single “Dreams of you” out now!
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2022 - With Project Pitchfork, Solar Fake & The Joke Jay
- TEMPERS - New York based duo announces new album “New Meaning” to be released on April 1 via DAIS
- GET WELL SOON - New album “Amen” on 25 Mar 2022, New single “Mantra” now
.