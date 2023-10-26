22th October 2023
Stratovarius & Sonata Arctica - “Nordic Power Metal Titans” - Support: Induction
On their co-headliner tour, SONATA ARCTICA and STRATOVARIUS were guests at the Hellraiser Leipzig. Anyone who listens to Metal has of course known the location for a long time. And everyone with rank and name has already played at the Hellraiser. Outside the open air season, concerts take place there on many weekends. You can of course find all the dates on the Hellraiser homepage.
Induction
The evening was be opened by INDUCTION, who provided support. You can immediately tell that the guys on stage are a well-coordinated team. With a lot of enthusiasm they can quickly win over the audience. With two EPs, a single and an LP already under their belt, the band played a great gig. I’m sure we'll see and hear a lot more about INDUCTION in the future. https://inductionofficial.com/
Setlist
01. Born From Fire
02. Fallen Angel
03. Scorched
04. Go to Hell
05. Queen of Light
Sonata Arctica & Stratovarius
After the opener, the audience was really fired up and awaited the two headliners. With SONATA ARCTICA and STRATIVARIUS, the tour name “Nordic Power Metal Titans” was a clear statement. And that’s true for both bands. SONATA ARCTICA have existed since 1996 and have already released 11 albums and STRATOVARIUS have existed since 1984 and have even released 16 albums. Anyone who has been performing live for so long naturally already has a large fan community and they were there that evening. The Hellraiser was well filled that evening. With such an extensive repertoire of songs and albums, both of them were of course able to draw on the full and build their setlist. That evening, both bands played material from their newer releases but of course also their most popular songs from the older albums. Singing along to the songs was a given for many fans. Overall, a great concert evening as you are used to at Hellraiser. Especially when you have two headlining bands on stage in one evening with so much experience. https://www.sonataarctica.info / http://stratovarius.com
Setlist Sonata Arctica
01. Closer to an Animal
02. Black Sheep
03. First in Line
04. I Have a Right
05. Paid in Full
06. Replica
07. 8th Commandment
08. Tallulah
09. Full Moon
10. The Cage
11. Don’t Say a Word (with Vodka outro)
Setlist Stratovarius
01. Intro
02. Survive
03. Eagleheart
04. Speed of Light
05. Paradise
06. Broken
07. Winter Skies
08. World on Fire
09. Stratosphere / Holy Light
10. Father Time
11. Frozen in Time
12. Black Diamond
13. Unbreakable (Audience performing Happy Birthday to Rolf Pilve)
14. Hunting High And Low
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
