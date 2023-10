Gallery: Stratovarius & Sonata Arctica - Leipzig 2023

Hellraiser, Leipzig, Germany22th October 2023On their co-headliner tour, SONATA ARCTICA and STRATOVARIUS were guests at the Hellraiser Leipzig. Anyone who listens to Metal has of course known the location for a long time. And everyone with rank and name has already played at the Hellraiser. Outside the open air season, concerts take place there on many weekends. You can of course find all the dates on the Hellraiser homepage.The evening was be opened by INDUCTION, who provided support. You can immediately tell that the guys on stage are a well-coordinated team. With a lot of enthusiasm they can quickly win over the audience. With two EPs, a single and an LP already under their belt, the band played a great gig. I’m sure we'll see and hear a lot more about INDUCTION in the future. https://inductionofficial.com/ Setlist01. Born From Fire02. Fallen Angel03. Scorched04. Go to Hell05. Queen of LightAfter the opener, the audience was really fired up and awaited the two headliners. With SONATA ARCTICA and STRATIVARIUS, the tour name “Nordic Power Metal Titans” was a clear statement. And that’s true for both bands. SONATA ARCTICA have existed since 1996 and have already released 11 albums and STRATOVARIUS have existed since 1984 and have even released 16 albums. Anyone who has been performing live for so long naturally already has a large fan community and they were there that evening. The Hellraiser was well filled that evening. With such an extensive repertoire of songs and albums, both of them were of course able to draw on the full and build their setlist. That evening, both bands played material from their newer releases but of course also their most popular songs from the older albums. Singing along to the songs was a given for many fans. Overall, a great concert evening as you are used to at Hellraiser. Especially when you have two headlining bands on stage in one evening with so much experience. https://www.sonataarctica.info Setlist Sonata Arctica01. Closer to an Animal02. Black Sheep03. First in Line04. I Have a Right05. Paid in Full06. Replica07. 8th Commandment08. Tallulah09. Full Moon10. The Cage11. Don’t Say a Word (with Vodka outro)Setlist Stratovarius01. Intro02. Survive03. Eagleheart04. Speed of Light05. Paradise06. Broken07. Winter Skies08. World on Fire09. Stratosphere / Holy Light10. Father Time11. Frozen in Time12. Black Diamond13. Unbreakable (Audience performing Happy Birthday to Rolf Pilve)14. Hunting High And LowAll Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer