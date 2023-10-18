Gallery: Hives, The - Luxembourg City 2023

Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg11th October 2023After gaining traction in their home country through the 1990s, THE HIVES rose to prominence internationally in the early 2000s during the Garage Rock revival. Their mainstream success came with the release of their second album ‘Veni Vidi Vicious’ which contained their breakthrough single and signature song, ‘Hate to Say I Told You So’. The band is especially well known for their high-energy and eccentric live shows, with music critics having hailed them as amongst the best live rock bands of the last two decades.THE HIVES have released six studio albums: ‘Barely Legal’ (1997), ‘Veni Vidi Vicious’ (2000), ‘Tyrannosaurus Hives’ (2004), ‘The Black and White Album’ (2007), ‘Lex Hives’ (2012), and ‘The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons’ (2023). The latter is the band’s first full album in over a decade, but as its macabre title hints, the reason for the band’s absence from the studio has been uniquely and suitably THE HIVES.Setlist01. Bogus Operandi02. Main Offender03. Walk Idiot Walk04. Rigor Mortis Radio05. Good Samaritan06. Go Right Ahead07. Stick Up08. Hate to Say I Told You So09. Trapdoor Solution10. I’m Alive11. Smoke & Mirrors12. See Through Head13. Countdown to Shutdown---14. Come On!15. Tick Tick BoomAll Pictures by Elena Arens