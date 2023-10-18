11th October 2023
The Hives - “The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons European Tour 2023”
After gaining traction in their home country through the 1990s, THE HIVES rose to prominence internationally in the early 2000s during the Garage Rock revival. Their mainstream success came with the release of their second album ‘Veni Vidi Vicious’ which contained their breakthrough single and signature song, ‘Hate to Say I Told You So’. The band is especially well known for their high-energy and eccentric live shows, with music critics having hailed them as amongst the best live rock bands of the last two decades.
THE HIVES have released six studio albums: ‘Barely Legal’ (1997), ‘Veni Vidi Vicious’ (2000), ‘Tyrannosaurus Hives’ (2004), ‘The Black and White Album’ (2007), ‘Lex Hives’ (2012), and ‘The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons’ (2023). The latter is the band’s first full album in over a decade, but as its macabre title hints, the reason for the band’s absence from the studio has been uniquely and suitably THE HIVES.
Setlist
01. Bogus Operandi
02. Main Offender
03. Walk Idiot Walk
04. Rigor Mortis Radio
05. Good Samaritan
06. Go Right Ahead
07. Stick Up
08. Hate to Say I Told You So
09. Trapdoor Solution
10. I’m Alive
11. Smoke & Mirrors
12. See Through Head
13. Countdown to Shutdown
---
14. Come On!
15. Tick Tick Boom
All Pictures by Elena Arens
