7th October 2023
Universum25 - “Horizont in Flamen Tour 2023” - Support Bonsai Kitten
On Saturday October 7th, 2023 I had a concert on my schedule that I had been looking forward to for a long time. UNIVERSUM25 were guests at the Tante Ju Club in Dresden on their current “Horizont in Flamen” tour.
Bonsai Kitten
The evening was opened by BONSAI KITTEN from Berlin. Wow, what a brilliant start to the evening. Tiger Lilly Marleen left no doubt from the first second that the accelerator was being stepped on. The band played its entire set energetically and powerfully. People were happy and inspired. It is always fun to watch bands live for the first time and know that you will have fond memories of them. BONSAI KITTEN is a clear recommendation for anyone who likes Rock, Punk and Metal. The band skilfully combines influences from these areas to create their own style. It is also a clear recommendation for every booker. The support band had already warmed up the audience and the temperatures in the club were already through the roof. Strange, even though the temperatures outside that evening were already a bit autumnal. https://www.bonsai-kitten.de/
Setlist
01. Unfuck the world
02. Last days on earth
03. Missile thrower
04. Done with hell
05. Devil inside you
06. Dead man walking
07. Love and let die
08. I have freedom
09. Virgin Suicide
10. Keep on rocking in a free world
11. War pigs
12. Now or never
Universum25
When UNIVERSUM25 came on stage the audience was already warmed up very well. It was easy for UNIVERSUM25 to build on that with their own set. I am honest to say that it was clear me from the start that it would definitely be a great evening. With all band members, UNIVERSUM25 brings an incredible amount of live experience to the stage. Michael Robert Rhein, Das Letzte Einhorn from INEXTREMO, with his distinctive voice, Rupert Kepplinger from EISBRECHER on the bass guitar, Pat Prziwara from FIDDLERS GREEN and Gunnar Schroeder from DRITTE WAHL on guitars, Alex Schwers from SLIME on drums. That is a first-class line-up! Moreover, together they work brilliantly as a band. Their setlist consisted of songs from the current album and songs from the individual bands the musicians come from. The UNIVERSUM25 experiment worked well and I am sure that it will often delight its audience live. The encore included the cover version of the TON STEINE SCHERBEN song ‘Der Traum ist aus’. A successful reinterpretation that I am sure Rio Reiser would have liked. https://www.universum25.com/
Setlist
01. Genug
02. Die neue Zeit
03. Irgendwann
04. Harte Kost
05. Wir warten
06. Ozean
07. Lichtgeschwindigkeit
08. Vor deiner Tür
09. Ebbe & Flut
10. Horizont in Flamen
11. Die Leichen der Zeit
12. Manchmal frag ich mich
13. Runde um Runde
14. Der Traum ist aus
15. Nur wegen dir
16. Am Morgen danach
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
