Gallery: Universum25 - Dresden 2023

Tante Ju, Dresden, Germany7th October 2023On Saturday October 7th, 2023 I had a concert on my schedule that I had been looking forward to for a long time. UNIVERSUM25 were guests at the Tante Ju Club in Dresden on their current “Horizont in Flamen” tour.The evening was opened by BONSAI KITTEN from Berlin. Wow, what a brilliant start to the evening. Tiger Lilly Marleen left no doubt from the first second that the accelerator was being stepped on. The band played its entire set energetically and powerfully. People were happy and inspired. It is always fun to watch bands live for the first time and know that you will have fond memories of them. BONSAI KITTEN is a clear recommendation for anyone who likes Rock, Punk and Metal. The band skilfully combines influences from these areas to create their own style. It is also a clear recommendation for every booker. The support band had already warmed up the audience and the temperatures in the club were already through the roof. Strange, even though the temperatures outside that evening were already a bit autumnal. https://www.bonsai-kitten.de/ Setlist01. Unfuck the world02. Last days on earth03. Missile thrower04. Done with hell05. Devil inside you06. Dead man walking07. Love and let die08. I have freedom09. Virgin Suicide10. Keep on rocking in a free world11. War pigs12. Now or neverWhen UNIVERSUM25 came on stage the audience was already warmed up very well. It was easy for UNIVERSUM25 to build on that with their own set. I am honest to say that it was clear me from the start that it would definitely be a great evening. With all band members, UNIVERSUM25 brings an incredible amount of live experience to the stage. Michael Robert Rhein, Das Letzte Einhorn from INEXTREMO, with his distinctive voice, Rupert Kepplinger from EISBRECHER on the bass guitar, Pat Prziwara from FIDDLERS GREEN and Gunnar Schroeder from DRITTE WAHL on guitars, Alex Schwers from SLIME on drums. That is a first-class line-up! Moreover, together they work brilliantly as a band. Their setlist consisted of songs from the current album and songs from the individual bands the musicians come from. The UNIVERSUM25 experiment worked well and I am sure that it will often delight its audience live. The encore included the cover version of the TON STEINE SCHERBEN song ‘Der Traum ist aus’. A successful reinterpretation that I am sure Rio Reiser would have liked. https://www.universum25.com/ Setlist01. Genug02. Die neue Zeit03. Irgendwann04. Harte Kost05. Wir warten06. Ozean07. Lichtgeschwindigkeit08. Vor deiner Tür09. Ebbe & Flut10. Horizont in Flamen11. Die Leichen der Zeit12. Manchmal frag ich mich13. Runde um Runde14. Der Traum ist aus15. Nur wegen dir16. Am Morgen danachAll Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer