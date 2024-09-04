3rd September 2024
Travis - “Raze The Bar Tour” - Support: Hamish Hawk
The sun rays are finding their way more and more often into the changeable Germany, and one or two warm days are enough for the feelings of happiness to explode and the summer playlists to start playing again. For those who need musical material for nighttime road trips or campfires with friends, it’s time to revisit the discography of the Scottish Alternative Rock band TRAVIS - because rarely has dreamy longing been packaged so beautifully in songs as by Fran, Andy, Dougie, and Neil.
The current tour supporting the new album ‘L.A. Times’ brings the Scots with their yearning Britpop design to Cologne, Berlin, and Hamburg in September. We visited the show at Cologne’s Live Music Hall.
Hamish Hawk
Scottish musician Hamish James Hawk began his career in 2012 while he was a student at the University of St Andrews, and released his debut solo record, ‘Aznavour’ (2014). A year later he formed a band to back him up during live performances, and played with them under the name HAMISH HAWK & THE NEW OUTFIT. They released their first record ‘From Zero to One’ in 2018, and an EP ‘Laziest River’ in 2019. In 2021, now performing with the band as HAMISH HAWK, he released his first album, ‘Heavy Elevator’, followed by Angel Numbers (2023), both produced by Jones and shortlisted for the “Scottish Album of the Year Award” in 2022 and 2023, respectively. His third album, ‘A Firmer Hand’, was released on 16 August 2024. Besides Hawk himself, the band consists of Andrew Pearson (guitar), Stefan Maurice (drums), Alex Duthie (bass) and John Cashman (keyboards, synth). https://hamishhawk.com / https://www.facebook.com/hamishhawk
Music & Performance
The audience got to experience two highlights today - before the Scottish Indie Rock legends TRAVIS took the stage, an emerging artist from Edinburgh provided a musical surprise: Hamish Hawk and his band, also called HAMISH HAWK, opened the evening as the support act - and left a lasting impression. As soon as Hamish Hawk stepped onto the stage, it was clear that a remarkable talent was at work. With his eccentric appearance, distinctive voice, and charismatic gestures, he immediately captivated the audience. Hawk, who combines Indie, Pop, and a touch of New Wave to create one of the most exciting new sounds in the British music scene, delivered an impressive performance in Cologne that instantly energized the crowd. He also impressed with his knowledge of German.
Between songs, Hawk chatted charmingly with the audience, sharing humorous anecdotes that made him even more likeable. Musically, Hawk impressed with his versatile voice, ranging from gentle, melancholic tones to powerful, energetic outbursts. The backing band supported him with a dynamic sound that perfectly matched both the quieter and louder moments of the songs. Guitarist Andrew Pearson stood out with his subtle playing, adding extra depth to the music. The audience’s reactions showed that Hamish Hawk and his band were more than just a warm-up act. Many TRAVIS fans seemed surprised and captivated by the intensity and complexity of the support performance. It was a show that not only impressed musically but also through personality and authenticity. Hamish Hawk, dressed in his smart, slightly retro outfit, came across as a charismatic figure from another time, without ever seeming contrived. His lyrics, often filled with wit and reflection, told stories of life and created many special moments.
“Cool guy,” as someone next to me remarked, and definitely an artist to keep an eye on. Hamish Hawk and his band proved in Cologne that they have the potential to fill big stages. With a successful mix of humorous, intelligent lyrics, strong melodies, and a captivating performance, they won many new fans that night. Hawk’s appearance as the support for Travis was more than just a support slot - it was a powerful statement from an artist who is forging his own path, captivating the audience with a blend of heart, intellect, and musical talent. If you have the chance to see Hamish Hawk live, don't miss it - he is undoubtedly one of the most exciting artists on the current music scene and will likely continue to surprise in the future. I was thrilled!
Setlist
01. Elvis Look-alike Shadows
02. Big Cat Tattoos
03. Bridget St. John
04. Men Like Wire
05. The Mauritian Badminton Doubles Champion, 1973
06. Caterpillar
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Sound: 8
Light: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10
Travis
The four band members met in 1990 at the Glasgow School of Art and quickly formed the band. The name TRAVIS is inspired by the protagonist of the film classic ‘Paris, Texas’ by Wim Wenders. In 1997, the band released their debut album ‘Good Feeling’, a mix of Classic Rock tracks and much tamer Britpop numbers - of which the first single ‘All I Want To Do Is Rock’ made it straight to the charts. Two years later, they continued with ‘The Man Who’, which included the hit ‘Why Does It Always Rain On Me?’. The song stands out not only for its calming arrangement of strings, guitars, and Fran Healy’s unmistakably smooth, relatively high voice, but also for the relatability when Fran sings about feeling like everything is always out of order and he always gets more rain than sun - a feeling that everyone probably knows at times.
They then released more albums in quick succession and TRAVIS became a sort of OASIS successor with their melancholic Britpop. They achieved multi-platinum status, won the BRIT Award, and played at every major festival. This year, TRAVIS add another chapter to their extensive history when they release their tenth studio album ‘L.A. Times’ on July 12 and of course go on a big tour in the fall. Currently, the band consists of Andy Dunlop (lead guitar, banjo, backing vocals), Neil Primrose (drums, percussion), Fran Healy (lead vocals, rhythm guitar, piano) and Dougie Payne (bass guitar, backing and co-lead vocals). https://travisonline.com / https://www.facebook.com/travistheband
Music & Performance
The Scottish Indie Rockers return to Germany. TRAVIS, who have been one of the defining voices of the British music scene since the late 90s with their melodic Indie Rock, are currently on tour in Germany. With concerts in cities like Berlin, Hamburg, and Cologne, they have once again captivated their fans. After a few years without new music and tours, the band’s return - famous for hits like ‘Sing’ and ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’ - was a highly anticipated event. They also brought along their new album, ‘L.A. Times’, which was presented live.
An evening full of nostalgia and new sounds was on the agenda. Even before the concert began, the anticipation was palpable in the air. The venue was well-filled, and the mood was upbeat from the start, despite the summer heat and sauna-like temperatures inside. Travis took the stage to thunderous applause, opening the night with ‘Bus’ from their latest album, followed by ‘Driftwood’, one of their most well-known hits. The band was in top form right from the start: front man Fran Healy, with his distinctive voice and charming stage presence, confidently led the audience through the evening. Alongside classics like ‘Turn’, ‘Closer’, and ‘Sing’ (when also people in the yard were singing), the band also played several tracks from their latest album, which was released in July. Songs like ‘Alive’ and ‘The River’ were met with enthusiasm, proving that TRAVIS are still capable of crafting timeless melodies and moving lyrics. The new songs seamlessly fit into the overall set, and the audience responded with applause and singing along.
The concert in Cologne could truly be described as an intimate experience. TRAVIS concerts are known for their special atmosphere. Despite their long career and considerable success, the band remains approachable and authentic. Fran Healy frequently chatted with the audience between songs, sharing anecdotes and repeatedly thanking the fans for their support over the years. This down-to-earth attitude and close connection with the audience made the concert feel very personal. Musically, the band delivered across the board. The sound was excellent, and every song was performed with a passion and joy that made it clear that TRAVIS still love playing live even after all these years. Especially the acoustic moments, when Healy stood alone on stage with his guitar, gave everyone goosebumps.
TRAVIS delighted both old and new fans and have impressively proven with their Germany tour that they are far from being yesterday’s news. With a mix of nostalgic classics and fresh songs, they thrilled their audience and offered an emotional journey through the band’s history. Their music, characterized by catchy melodies and melancholic lyrics, has lost none of its brilliance. The Scots delivered an unforgettable concert evening that left the crowd wanting more. Those who have the chance to see them live should not miss it. The grand finale was celebrated together with the fans to the tune of their biggest hit, ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’
Setlist
00. Intro: Theme from Cheers (Where Everybody Knows Your Name) (Gary Portnoy song)
01. Bus
02. Driftwood
03. Love Will Come Through
04. Alive
05. I Love You Anyways
06. Good Feeling
07. Good Day to Die
08. Writing to Reach You
09. Side
10. The River
11. Closer
12. Sing
13. Re-Offender
14. Raze the Bar
15. Gaslight
16. Naked in New York City
17. Turn (2nd verse sung by Dougie)
---
18. Flowers in the Window (Acoustic)
19. Somewhere in My Heart (Aztec Camera cover)
20. Why Does It Always Rain on Me?
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Sound: 8
Light: 7
Total: 8.3 / 10
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
Comments powered by CComment