Live Review: UB40 - Berlin 2024

Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany4th December 2024As part of their “UB45 Tour”, legendary British reggae band UB40 made a stop at Berlin’s Columbiahalle to celebrate their 45th anniversary. The evening was a testament to the band’s enduring legacy, as they performed a mix of classics and fresh material from their latest album, ‘UB45’. Known for their chart-topping hits like ‘Red Red Wine’ and ‘(I Can’t Help) Falling in Love With You’, UB40 showcased their ability to bring both nostalgia and innovation to the stage, capturing the spirit of reggae and pop for a multigenerational audience.Music & PerformanceThe evening opened with a DJ set that filled the venue with lively beats, setting the perfect mood for UB40’s performance. When the band took the stage, the energy in Columbiahalle was electric. Performing a blend of their iconic hits and selections from ‘UB45’, UB40 demonstrated why they remain one of the most celebrated reggae bands in history. The new material from ‘UB45’ highlighted the band’s evolution while staying true to their roots. Tracks like ‘Gimme Some Kinda Sign’ offered a modern twist on their classic sound, while the re-recordings of hits like ‘Kingston Town’ and ‘Red Red Wine’ reflected their ongoing passion for their craft. Matt Doyle, the band’s new lead singer, delivered a confident and dynamic performance, honoring the original spirit of the songs while infusing them with a fresh energy. His stage presence and vocals were well-received, marking a new chapter in UB40’s illustrious career.While I was only able to attend the first portion of the show, the atmosphere was undeniably vibrant, with the audience dancing, swaying, and singing along to every note. The band’s instrumentalists, including Robin Campbell on guitar and Earl Falconer on bass, kept the groove tight and infectious. The brass section added depth and richness to the arrangements, while MC Gilly G, as a guest performer, brought additional energy to the stage. The full scope of the concert’s finale remains unknown to me, but it’s clear that the audience was treated to a night of celebration and connection, as UB40 delivered a performance that honored their past while embracing the future.UB40’s “UB45 Tour” in Berlin was a vibrant celebration of their 45-year journey, blending timeless hits with modern sounds. While their classics like ‘Red Red Wine’ and ‘Kingston Town’ evoked nostalgia, the new material from UB45 showcased the band’s enduring creativity and relevance. Matt Doyle, stepping into the role of lead vocalist, brought new life to the band’s live performance, ensuring that UB40’s music remains as engaging as ever. For fans, the concert was more than a musical experience - it was a reflection on UB40’s legacy and a joyful reminder of why they continue to captivate audiences worldwide.RatingMusic: 9Performance: 8Sound: 8Light: 7Total: 8 / 10All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer