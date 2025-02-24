21st February 2025
Vukovi - “My God Has Got A Gun Tour” - Special guests: Artio, Unpeople
VUKOVI’s first club headlining tour arrived in Cologne in the cozy Gebäude 9, a hold-out against the ongoing gentrification in the area.
Artio
Opening the night was ARTIO, a band that’s been making waves with their blend of electronic-infused Rock. Originating from the Leeds in the UK, their sound melds elements of Industrial, Synth-Rock, and a touch of Darkwave, creating a sonic landscape that’s both intense and atmospheric. Their discography comprised of their 2024 debut album ‘Babyface’ and three EPs, showcases their ability to craft intricate soundscapes, with ENTER SHIKARI, WARGASM, and PVRIS as named influences. https://www.artiomusic.com
Music & Performance
Arriving early paid off that night, as ARTIO opened the evening already shortly before 8 pm. The band went off to a solid start. The only unusual thing was singer Rae wearing huge over-ear headphones. Music wise ARTIO hit the nail on the head with their melodic noise rock, which won over the crowd of people who came to party on a Friday evening.
Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 7
Sound: 6
Light: 7
Total: 7 / 10
Unpeople
Next up on the roster were fellow UK band UNPEOPLE. The quartet formed in 2023, and the band name refers to a group of people considered as politically worthless. So far they have released one self-titled EP. https//www.weareunpeople.com
Music & Performance
Following ARTIO’s captivating set, UNPEOPLE stormed the stage, unleashing their brand of progressive Hardcore. Their music, a complex and intricate blend of aggressive riffs and technical rhythms, was punctuated by moments of melodic respite, showcasing their dynamic range. The band members displayed a remarkable level of technical proficiency, their performance a whirlwind of controlled chaos. Their stage presence was intense, they moved with a controlled ferocity that mirrored the intensity of their music. They are a band that pushes the boundaries of their genre.
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8
Sound: 8
Light: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Vukovi
The duo from Kilwinning, Scotland was founded in 2010, and so far they have released four albums, with the latest from 2025 being called ‘My God Has Got A Gun’. The predecessor album ‘Nula’ won the Award for Best Production at the Heavy Music Awards 2023. https://www.vukovi.co.uk
Music & Performance
Then, VUKOVI took the stage, and the energy in the room reached a fever pitch. This Scottish duo, Janine Shilstone and Hamish Reilly, together with touring drummer Martin Sharple-Johnston, delivered a performance that was nothing short of electrifying. Their genre-bending sound, a vibrant fusion of Alternative Rock, Synth-Pop, and Punk energy, was both infectious and powerful. Janine Shilstone’s captivating stage presence, combined with her powerful vocals, and her addressing the crowd in a charmingly thick Scottish accent, held the audience spellbound, while Hamish Reilly’s skilled instrumentation provided a solid foundation for their dynamic performance.
Their discography is a testament to their ability to create anthemic tracks that resonate deeply with audiences. The combination of these three bands, each with their distinct sound and energy, created a truly memorable night at Gebäude 9.
Setlist
01. This Is My Life And My Trauma
02. Gungho
03. Misty Ecstasy
04. Slo
05. Lasso
06. Mercy Kill
07. Hades
08. Sno
09. Colour Me In
10. C.L.A.U.D.I.A
11. Creep Heat
12. Bladed
13. My God Has Got A Gun
14. I Exist
15. Run / Hide
16. La Di Da
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Sound: 8
Light: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10
Pictures by Christian Beyermann