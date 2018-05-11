Latest Raffles

Gallery: Ocean, The - Esch sur Alzette 2018

Details
DSC 9542Kulturfabrik, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
8th May 2018
The Ocean & Rosetta

Five silhouettes, their backlit bodies moving frenetically in front of the huge LED lighting rigs, flashing synchronized to every little change in the music: watching THE OCEAN perform live is an experience. On this special tour, the band exclusively performs the 2008 highly recommended ‘Precambrian’ album! Supporting the evening was the band ROSETTA from the United States. The Kulturfabrik was definitely in good hands that evening.


Rosetta

Setlist
01. (Untitled VII)
02. Oku / The Secrets
03. Détente
04. Qohelet
05. A Determinism of Morality

Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 7
Sound: 9
Light: 7
Total: 7.8 / 10


The Ocean

Setlist
01. Siderian
02. Rhyacian: Untimely Meditations
03. Orosirian: For the Great Blue Cold Now Reigns
04. Statherian
05. Calymmian: Lake Disappointment
06. Ectasian: De Profundis
07. Stenian: Mount Sorrow
08. Tonian: Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
09. Cryogenian
---
10. Firmament
11. The Quiet Observer

Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 8
Sound: 9
Light: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10

All pictures by Elena Arens

