Gallery: Ocean, The - Esch sur Alzette 2018

Kulturfabrik, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg8th May 2018Five silhouettes, their backlit bodies moving frenetically in front of the huge LED lighting rigs, flashing synchronized to every little change in the music: watching THE OCEAN perform live is an experience. On this special tour, the band exclusively performs the 2008 highly recommended 'Precambrian' album! Supporting the evening was the band ROSETTA from the United States. The Kulturfabrik was definitely in good hands that evening.01. (Untitled VII)02. Oku / The Secrets03. Détente04. Qohelet05. A Determinism of MoralityMusic: 8Performance: 7Sound: 9Light: 7Total: 7.8 / 1001. Siderian02. Rhyacian: Untimely Meditations03. Orosirian: For the Great Blue Cold Now Reigns04. Statherian05. Calymmian: Lake Disappointment06. Ectasian: De Profundis07. Stenian: Mount Sorrow08. Tonian: Confessions of a Dangerous Mind09. Cryogenian---10. Firmament11. The Quiet ObserverMusic: 9Performance: 8Sound: 9Light: 8Total: 8.5 / 10All pictures by Elena Arens