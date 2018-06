Gallery: In This Moment - Cologne 2018

Essigfabrik, Cologne, Germany12th June 2018Summer is already hot concert-wise. American Goth Metal band IN THIS MOMENT have announced three club dates for Germany in June. The Cologne gig on June 12th was originally scheduled for the Luxor but has been upgraded to the more spacious Essigfabrik, which is a good sign that fans were definitely eager to see the band around front singer Maria Brink, and their theatrical performance.The newest release from the band is a called ‘Ritual’, which was issued in 2017. It is the band’s sixth album and has been dubbed as the most melodic so far. So Goth Metal fans, who were in for a good show and did not mind little breaks for costume changes were gathering in Cologne to see one of the hottest female-fronted metal bands around. And of course it was an amazing show, especially visually, which the audience enjoyed. We hope you enjoy out pics now!01. Blood02. River of Fire03. Adrenalize04. Roots05. Burn06. Lay Your Gun Down07. Monster Jam08. Black Wedding09. Big Bad Wolf10. In the Air Tonight (Phil Collins cover)11. Sick Like Me12. WhoreMore on In This Moment All Pictures by Markus Felix