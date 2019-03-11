Latest Raffles

Gallery: Rhapsody of Fire - Leipzig 2019

Details
RhapsodyOfFire46Hellraiser, Leipzig, Germany
8th March 2019
Rhapsody of Fire - “The Eight Mountain Tour 2019” - Special Guest: Avalanch - Opener: Thornbridge

On their “The eight mountain Tour”, RHAPSODY OF FIRE were also guests at the Hellraiser in Leipzig. The concert did not take place in the big hall but on the smaller stage on that evening. First, the German Power Metal band THORNBRIDGE entered the stage. In February, the guys released their second album. A great opener that got a lot of applause from the audience. Second band of the evening were AVALANCH from Spain, who further fueled the mood. After a short change over phase, RHAPSODY OF FIRE entered the stage and thrilled their fans. An incredibly intense concert that was shaped by the proximity of the musicians to their fans. There was a lot of sweat on the stage and the musicians and bands were rewarded with a lot of applause.


Thornbridge

  • Thornbridge01
  • Thornbridge02
  • Thornbridge03
  • Thornbridge04
  • Thornbridge05
  • Thornbridge06
  • Thornbridge07
  • Thornbridge08
  • Thornbridge09
  • Thornbridge10
  • Thornbridge11
  • Thornbridge12
  • Thornbridge13
  • Thornbridge14
  • Thornbridge15
  • Thornbridge16
  • Thornbridge17
  • Thornbridge18
  • Thornbridge19
  • Thornbridge20
  • Thornbridge21
  • Thornbridge22
  • Thornbridge23
  • Thornbridge24
  • Thornbridge25
  • Thornbridge26
  • Thornbridge27
  • Thornbridge28
  • Thornbridge29
  • Thornbridge30

https://www.facebook.com/thornbridgeband


Avalanch

  • Avalanch01
  • Avalanch02
  • Avalanch03
  • Avalanch04
  • Avalanch05
  • Avalanch06
  • Avalanch07
  • Avalanch08
  • Avalanch09
  • Avalanch10
  • Avalanch11
  • Avalanch12
  • Avalanch13
  • Avalanch14
  • Avalanch15
  • Avalanch16
  • Avalanch17
  • Avalanch18
  • Avalanch19
  • Avalanch20
  • Avalanch21
  • Avalanch22
  • Avalanch23
  • Avalanch24
  • Avalanch25
  • Avalanch26
  • Avalanch27
  • Avalanch28
  • Avalanch29
  • Avalanch30
  • Avalanch31
  • Avalanch32
  • Avalanch33
  • Avalanch34
  • Avalanch35
  • Avalanch36
  • Avalanch37
  • Avalanch38
  • Avalanch39
  • Avalanch40

https://www.facebook.com/AvalanchOficial


Rhapsody of Fire

  • RhapsodyOfFire01
  • RhapsodyOfFire02
  • RhapsodyOfFire03
  • RhapsodyOfFire04
  • RhapsodyOfFire05
  • RhapsodyOfFire06
  • RhapsodyOfFire07
  • RhapsodyOfFire08
  • RhapsodyOfFire09
  • RhapsodyOfFire10
  • RhapsodyOfFire11
  • RhapsodyOfFire12
  • RhapsodyOfFire13
  • RhapsodyOfFire14
  • RhapsodyOfFire15
  • RhapsodyOfFire16
  • RhapsodyOfFire17
  • RhapsodyOfFire18
  • RhapsodyOfFire19
  • RhapsodyOfFire20
  • RhapsodyOfFire21
  • RhapsodyOfFire22
  • RhapsodyOfFire23
  • RhapsodyOfFire24
  • RhapsodyOfFire25
  • RhapsodyOfFire26
  • RhapsodyOfFire27
  • RhapsodyOfFire28
  • RhapsodyOfFire29
  • RhapsodyOfFire30
  • RhapsodyOfFire31
  • RhapsodyOfFire32
  • RhapsodyOfFire33
  • RhapsodyOfFire34
  • RhapsodyOfFire35
  • RhapsodyOfFire36
  • RhapsodyOfFire37
  • RhapsodyOfFire38
  • RhapsodyOfFire39
  • RhapsodyOfFire40
  • RhapsodyOfFire41
  • RhapsodyOfFire42
  • RhapsodyOfFire43
  • RhapsodyOfFire44
  • RhapsodyOfFire45

https://www.facebook.com/rhapsodyoffire/


All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
