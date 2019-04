Gallery: Amy Macdonald - Essen 2019

Colosseum Theater, Essen, Germany1st April 2019AMY MACDONALD is a real live sensation, the Scotsman already proved that during an acoustic session as part of the legendary WDR2 radio concert in Düsseldorf, a highly exclusive unplugged gig for which only 600 enviable and then blissful winners could win tickets. In November, the first best-of album, ‘Woman Of The World: The Best Of 2007 - 2018’, by the artist, which focuses on her big hits, was released. Above all, of course, ‘This Is The Life’, ‘Mr. Rock & Roll’ and ‘Do not Tell Me That’s It Over’.Since starring in spotlight with ‘This Is The Life’ and the eponymous record in 2007, AMY MACDONALD has been a global star with over 13,000,000 records sold. Each of her albums has been awarded platinum multiple times. In total, more than 30 such awards are on her wall - and a number of gold records on top of that. With her last studio album, she finished smoothly in second place on the British and German album charts, in Switzerland, the Scotsman even landed in 1st place. The folky and easy light melodies together with the catchy lyrics that never lose touch with everyday reality are one of her secret recipes.This unaffected and open-minded art also distinguishes its great and unique live shows. The only 31-year-old still fills the halls and has proven at last year’s festival tour that she is a great singer and a fantastic songwriter who moves the hearts of her fans, especially in their live shows. Now, AMY MACDONALD is back again in 2019 and performs in exclusive concert halls, among other the Colosseum Theater in Essen. The tour is supported by Irish Rosborough.http://rosboroughofficial.com / https://www.facebook.com/rosboroughmusichttps://www.amymacdonald.co.uk / https://www.facebook.com/amymacdonaldmusicSetlist01. Woman of the World02. Spark03. Pride04. The Rise & Fall05. Never Too Late06. Mr. Rock and Roll07. Leap of Faith08. Dream On09. Don't Tell Me That It's Over10. Give It All Up11. Down by the Water12. Automatic13. Run14. Prepare to Fall15. This Is the Life16. What Happiness Means to Me---17. Left That Body Long Ago18. Life in a Beautiful Light19. Poison PrinceMore on Amy Macdonald All pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com