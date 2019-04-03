Latest Raffles

Gallery: Pothead - Dresden 2019

Details
Pothead21Alter Schlachthof, Dresden, Germany
29th March 2019
Pothead

On a concert evening with Brad and Jeff Dope and Robert Puls, you’ll get catchy guitar riffs and powerful bass lines. The sound of POTHEAD stands for an earthy and authentic Rock. For many years POTHEAD have gone their own way independently of industrial constraints and toggles. In their 27 year band existence 15 albums have been made. So it is no wonder that in this long time they could build up a great fan community that was also present on the evening at the Alter Schlachthof in Dresden to experience an ingenious concert with the band.

  • Pothead01
  • Pothead02
  • Pothead03
  • Pothead04
  • Pothead05
  • Pothead06
  • Pothead07
  • Pothead08
  • Pothead09
  • Pothead10
  • Pothead11
  • Pothead12
  • Pothead13
  • Pothead14
  • Pothead15
  • Pothead16
  • Pothead17
  • Pothead18
  • Pothead19
  • Pothead20
  • Pothead21
  • Pothead22
  • Pothead23
  • Pothead24
  • Pothead25

https://www.facebook.com/potrockhead

More on Pothead


All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
