Gallery: Pothead - Dresden 2019

Alter Schlachthof, Dresden, Germany29th March 2019On a concert evening with Brad and Jeff Dope and Robert Puls, you’ll get catchy guitar riffs and powerful bass lines. The sound of POTHEAD stands for an earthy and authentic Rock. For many years POTHEAD have gone their own way independently of industrial constraints and toggles. In their 27 year band existence 15 albums have been made. So it is no wonder that in this long time they could build up a great fan community that was also present on the evening at the Alter Schlachthof in Dresden to experience an ingenious concert with the band.https://www.facebook.com/potrockheadMore on Pothead All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer