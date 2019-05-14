Latest Raffles

Tue May 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RAT BOY
Tue May 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(TR) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
Tue May 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CA) Concert: NITZER EBB
Tue May 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BRUTUS
Tue May 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GEORGE EZRA
Tue May 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HUGH JACKMAN
Tue May 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MOKA EFTI ORCHESTRA
Tue May 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: OLD SEA BRIGADE
Tue May 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(SE) Concert: TOM SPEIGHT
Tue May 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TOM WALKER
Tue May 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: VÖGEL DIE ERDE ESSEN
Tue May 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JOEY LANDRETH
Tue May 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CONAN GRAY
Wed May 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: NITZER EBB
Wed May 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MOKA EFTI ORCHESTRA
Wed May 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MUMFORD & SONS
Wed May 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(NO) Concert: TOM SPEIGHT
Wed May 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: NEWTON FAULKNER
Wed May 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MILD ORANGE
Wed May 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JACK SAVORETTI

Gallery: Samael - Jena 2019

Details
SamaelF-Haus, Jena, Germany
8th May 2019
Samael - “Hegemony European Tour 2019” - special Guest: Hangman’s Chair

Last Wednesday, SAMAEL visited the F-Haus in Jena. This was the second concert on the “Hegemony European Tour 2019” so check out all tour dates on their website or Facebook page. If SAMAEL plays in a city close to you, then you should go and by a ticket. You will not regret it. After all the years SAMAEL is still a great live band on stage. They fans enjoyed a very good concert evening with songs from the band’s newer albums but also songs from their older records.

By the way the support Band HANGMAN´S CHAIR was getting an excellent response from the audience. This is why I still like it going to live concerts after so many years. Not only that I enjoy bands like SAMAEL who exists for so many years. I also like it to discover new bands. Never be too late to a concert and never miss the support band! HANGSMAN’S CHAIR, go and check them out online!


Hangman’s Chair

  • SPF_6341
  • SPF_6381
  • SPF_6383
  • SPF_6387
  • SPF_6397
  • SPF_6403
  • SPF_6408
  • SPF_6414
  • SPF_6418
  • SPF_6437
  • SPF_6441
  • SPF_6448
  • SPF_6454
  • SPF_6474
  • SPF_6484
  • SPF_6493
  • SPF_6507
  • SPF_6531
  • SPF_6541
  • SPF_6543

https://www.facebook.com/hangmanschair


Samael

  • SPF_6615
  • SPF_6621
  • SPF_6629
  • SPF_6634
  • SPF_6640
  • SPF_6641
  • SPF_6649
  • SPF_6654
  • SPF_6661
  • SPF_6684
  • SPF_6691
  • SPF_6704
  • SPF_6718
  • SPF_6725
  • SPF_6758
  • SPF_6761
  • SPF_6767
  • SPF_6781
  • SPF_6806
  • SPF_6824
  • SPF_6829
  • SPF_6840
  • SPF_6841
  • SPF_6846
  • SPF_6857
  • SPF_6880
  • SPF_6908
  • SPF_6912
  • SPF_6915
  • SPF_6942
  • SPF_6951
  • SPF_6958
  • SPF_6972
  • SPF_6975
  • SPF_6978

https://www.facebook.com/OfficialSamael


All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
