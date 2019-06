Gallery: Interpol - Cologne 2019

E-Werk, Cologne, Germany4th June 2019After two successful concerts in Berlin and Hamburg last year, INTERPOL returned now in June again on the stages of the Federal Republic. “Writing about things that really happened to me has felt right on this album. In the past, I often thought that autobiographical topics were too uninteresting to tell about,” says vocalist and guitarist Paul Banks about work on the current album ‘Marauder’ (2018).He has been making music together with guitarist Daniel Kessler since 1997, and drummer Sam Fogarino joined the band in 2000. Since the release of their debut album in 2002, INTERPOL has become an integral part of the American music scene and in the past has achieved high chart rankings as well as acclaim from music critics. ‘Marauder’ is the New Yorker’s sixth album by now - and for the first time the band got support from producer Dave Fridmann, who worked with artists like MGMT, MOGWAI and FLAMING LIPS in the past. Live, the new songs are excellent to hear, so the band has already proved in November and now did in Cologne. The evening was opened by Australian PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS.http://www.psychedelicporncrumpets.com / https://www.facebook.com/psychedelicprncrumpetsSetlist01. Entropy02. Nek03. Gurzle04. Ergophobia05. Surf’s Up06. Found God in a Tomato07. Buzz08. Hymn for a Droid09. Bill’s Mandolin10. Keen for Kick Ons11. Dependant on Mary12. Marmalade March13. Cubensis Lenses14. Cornflakehttp://www.interpolnyc.com / https://www.facebook.com/interpolSetlist01. Pioneer to the Falls02. C’mere03. If You Really Love Nothing04. Public Pervert05. The Heinrich Maneuver06. Complications07. Say Hello to the Angels08. NYC09. Take You on a Cruise10. The Rover11. Rest My Chemistry12. Evil13. Fine Mess14. Leif Erikson15. All the Rage Back Home16. The New17. Slow Hands---18. Lights19. Roland20. Obstacle 1More on Interpol and Psychedelic Porn Crumpets All pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com