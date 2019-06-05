Gallery: Interpol - Cologne 2019

E-Werk, Cologne, Germany
4th June 2019
Interpol - “Marauder Tour” 2019 - Support: Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
After two successful concerts in Berlin and Hamburg last year, INTERPOL returned now in June again on the stages of the Federal Republic. “Writing about things that really happened to me has felt right on this album. In the past, I often thought that autobiographical topics were too uninteresting to tell about,” says vocalist and guitarist Paul Banks about work on the current album ‘Marauder’ (2018).
He has been making music together with guitarist Daniel Kessler since 1997, and drummer Sam Fogarino joined the band in 2000. Since the release of their debut album in 2002, INTERPOL has become an integral part of the American music scene and in the past has achieved high chart rankings as well as acclaim from music critics. ‘Marauder’ is the New Yorker’s sixth album by now - and for the first time the band got support from producer Dave Fridmann, who worked with artists like MGMT, MOGWAI and FLAMING LIPS in the past. Live, the new songs are excellent to hear, so the band has already proved in November and now did in Cologne. The evening was opened by Australian PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS.
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
http://www.psychedelicporncrumpets.com / https://www.facebook.com/psychedelicprncrumpets
Setlist
01. Entropy
02. Nek
03. Gurzle
04. Ergophobia
05. Surf’s Up
06. Found God in a Tomato
07. Buzz
08. Hymn for a Droid
09. Bill’s Mandolin
10. Keen for Kick Ons
11. Dependant on Mary
12. Marmalade March
13. Cubensis Lenses
14. Cornflake
Interpol
http://www.interpolnyc.com / https://www.facebook.com/interpol
Setlist
01. Pioneer to the Falls
02. C’mere
03. If You Really Love Nothing
04. Public Pervert
05. The Heinrich Maneuver
06. Complications
07. Say Hello to the Angels
08. NYC
09. Take You on a Cruise
10. The Rover
11. Rest My Chemistry
12. Evil
13. Fine Mess
14. Leif Erikson
15. All the Rage Back Home
16. The New
17. Slow Hands
---
18. Lights
19. Roland
20. Obstacle 1
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
