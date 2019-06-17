Gallery: Powerwolf - Leipzig 2019

Parkbühne, Leipzig, Germany
14th June 2019
Powerwolf - Open Air 2019 - Support: Amaranthe
Last Friday POWERWOLF were guests for an open air concert at the Parkbühne in Leipzig. Together with their fans they celebrated a sacred Heavy Metal mass. The evening was opened by AMARANTHE. With their powerful Modern Melodic Metal they were able to inspire the fans quickly. It was easy for POWERWOLF to build on the good mood. In no time the Parkbühne turned into a heavy metal open air location where fans and band together celebrated the best POWERWOLF songs. A brilliant open air in the best summer weather with top sound and bands in a very nice location.
Amaranthe
https://www.facebook.com/AmarantheBand
Powerwolf
https://www.facebook.com/powerwolfmetal
More on Powerwolf & Amaranthe
All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
.