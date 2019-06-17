Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
June 2019
>
»
M T W T F S S
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Mon Jun 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TWELVE FOOT NINJA
Mon Jun 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: POWER TRIP
Mon Jun 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LENA
Tue Jun 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEAD CAN DANCE
Wed Jun 19 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(I) Festival: Alpen Flair Festival
Wed Jun 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE SPITFIRES
Wed Jun 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ALAN PARSONS LIVE PROJECT
Wed Jun 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ANDREW BIRD
Wed Jun 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEAD CAN DANCE
Wed Jun 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ALIEN WEAPONRY
Wed Jun 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BAD WOLVES
Thu Jun 20 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(I) Festival: Alpen Flair Festival
Thu Jun 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
Thu Jun 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: ACTORS
Thu Jun 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLOC PARTY
Fri Jun 21 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(I) Festival: Alpen Flair Festival
Fri Jun 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WITT & ORCHESTER
Fri Jun 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(US) Concert: SUICIDE COMMANDO
Fri Jun 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: ACTORS
Fri Jun 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ALAIN FREI

Login

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Gallery: Powerwolf - Leipzig 2019

Details
PowerwolfParkbühne, Leipzig, Germany
14th June 2019
Powerwolf - Open Air 2019 - Support: Amaranthe

Last Friday POWERWOLF were guests for an open air concert at the Parkbühne in Leipzig. Together with their fans they celebrated a sacred Heavy Metal mass. The evening was opened by AMARANTHE. With their powerful Modern Melodic Metal they were able to inspire the fans quickly. It was easy for POWERWOLF to build on the good mood. In no time the Parkbühne turned into a heavy metal open air location where fans and band together celebrated the best POWERWOLF songs. A brilliant open air in the best summer weather with top sound and bands in a very nice location.


Amaranthe

  • Amaranthe01
  • Amaranthe02
  • Amaranthe03
  • Amaranthe04
  • Amaranthe05
  • Amaranthe06
  • Amaranthe07
  • Amaranthe08
  • Amaranthe09
  • Amaranthe10
  • Amaranthe11
  • Amaranthe12
  • Amaranthe13
  • Amaranthe14
  • Amaranthe15
  • Amaranthe16
  • Amaranthe17
  • Amaranthe18
  • Amaranthe19
  • Amaranthe20
  • Amaranthe21
  • Amaranthe22
  • Amaranthe23
  • Amaranthe24
  • Amaranthe25
  • Amaranthe26
  • Amaranthe27
  • Amaranthe28
  • Amaranthe29
  • Amaranthe30
  • Amaranthe31
  • Amaranthe32
  • Amaranthe33
  • Amaranthe34
  • Amaranthe35
  • Amaranthe36
  • Amaranthe37
  • Amaranthe38
  • Amaranthe39
  • Amaranthe40

https://www.facebook.com/AmarantheBand


Powerwolf

  • Powerwolf01
  • Powerwolf02
  • Powerwolf03
  • Powerwolf04
  • Powerwolf05
  • Powerwolf06
  • Powerwolf07
  • Powerwolf08
  • Powerwolf09
  • Powerwolf10
  • Powerwolf11
  • Powerwolf12
  • Powerwolf13
  • Powerwolf14
  • Powerwolf15
  • Powerwolf16
  • Powerwolf17
  • Powerwolf18
  • Powerwolf19
  • Powerwolf20
  • Powerwolf21
  • Powerwolf22
  • Powerwolf23
  • Powerwolf24
  • Powerwolf25
  • Powerwolf26
  • Powerwolf27
  • Powerwolf28
  • Powerwolf29
  • Powerwolf30
  • Powerwolf31
  • Powerwolf32
  • Powerwolf33
  • Powerwolf34
  • Powerwolf35
  • Powerwolf36
  • Powerwolf37
  • Powerwolf38
  • Powerwolf39
  • Powerwolf40
  • Powerwolf41
  • Powerwolf42
  • Powerwolf43
  • Powerwolf44
  • Powerwolf45
  • Powerwolf46
  • Powerwolf47
  • Powerwolf48
  • Powerwolf49
  • Powerwolf50
  • Powerwolf51
  • Powerwolf52
  • Powerwolf53
  • Powerwolf54
  • Powerwolf55

https://www.facebook.com/powerwolfmetal

More on Powerwolf & Amaranthe


All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
You are here: Home Gallery Concert Photos Gallery: Powerwolf - Leipzig 2019