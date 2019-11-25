Gallery: Stick To Your Guns - Cologne 2019

Palladium, Cologne, Germany
16th November 2019
Stick To Your Guns - European Tour 2019 - Special Guests: Lionheart, Deez Nuts, Rotting Out
Orange County, California melodic Hardcore veterans STICK TO YOUR GUNS were coming back in fall this year to Germany for two shows as they announced during their headline show of the Impericon festival in April this year. Founded back in 2003, STICK TO YOUR GUNS became a household name in the business of pairing screaming and clean vocals with neck-breaking breakdowns and captivating guitar chords.
STICK TO YOUR GUNS has released five studio albums so far. The latest is called ‘True View’ and has been released in 2017. And also this time the band has not failed to double down on bringing heavy-weight support acts to guarantee an amazing evening. Please enjoy our pictures!
Lionheart
https://www.facebook.com/lionheartca/
Deez Nuts
http://www.deeznutshardcore.com / https://www.facebook.com/deeznutshardcore
Rotting Out
http://rottingouthc.com / https://www.facebook.com/RottingOutLA
Stick To Your Guns
Setlist
01. Against Them All
02. We Still Believe
03. Empty Heads
04. The Bond
05. 3 Feet From Peace
06. The Sun, The Moon, The Truth: “Penance of Self”
07. Married to the Noise
08. Doomed By You
09. What Choice Did You Give Us?
10. Nothing You Can Do to Me
11. Dove and Fist
12. Bringing You Down
13. The Suspend
14. The Crown
15. The Reach for Me: “Forgiveness of Self”
16. Left You Behind
17. Amber
18. Such Pain
19. Nobody
http://sticktoyourguns.net / https://www.facebook.com/STYGoc
More on Stick To Your Guns, Lionheart, Deez Nuts, Rotting Out
All pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg
