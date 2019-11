Gallery: Stick To Your Guns - Cologne 2019

Palladium, Cologne, Germany16th November 2019Orange County, California melodic Hardcore veterans STICK TO YOUR GUNS were coming back in fall this year to Germany for two shows as they announced during their headline show of the Impericon festival in April this year. Founded back in 2003, STICK TO YOUR GUNS became a household name in the business of pairing screaming and clean vocals with neck-breaking breakdowns and captivating guitar chords.STICK TO YOUR GUNS has released five studio albums so far. The latest is called 'True View' and has been released in 2017. And also this time the band has not failed to double down on bringing heavy-weight support acts to guarantee an amazing evening. Please enjoy our pictures!https://www.facebook.com/lionheartca/http://www.deeznutshardcore.com / https://www.facebook.com/deeznutshardcorehttp://rottingouthc.com / https://www.facebook.com/RottingOutLASetlist01. Against Them All02. We Still Believe03. Empty Heads04. The Bond05. 3 Feet From Peace06. The Sun, The Moon, The Truth: "Penance of Self"07. Married to the Noise08. Doomed By You09. What Choice Did You Give Us?10. Nothing You Can Do to Me11. Dove and Fist12. Bringing You Down13. The Suspend14. The Crown15. The Reach for Me: "Forgiveness of Self"16. Left You Behind17. Amber18. Such Pain19. Nobodyhttp://sticktoyourguns.net / https://www.facebook.com/STYGocAll pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg