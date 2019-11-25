Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
November 2019
>
»
M T W T F S S
28 29 30 31 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 1

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Mon Nov 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CIGARETTES AFTER SEX
Mon Nov 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CULT OF LUNA
Mon Nov 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER
Mon Nov 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PICTURE THIS
Mon Nov 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SOFT KILL
Mon Nov 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CORRODED
Tue Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ELECTRIC MARY
Tue Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LOVELYTHEBAND
Tue Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ALTER BRIDGE
Tue Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KELVIN JONES
Tue Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ATTILA
Tue Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MARC REBILLET
Tue Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SEEED
Tue Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SERATONES
Tue Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ROMAN CLARKE
Tue Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: GWAR
Tue Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WE ARE SCIENTISTS
Wed Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MICHAEL KIWANUKA
Wed Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AGAINST THE CURRENT
Wed Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AFROB

Login

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Gallery: Stick To Your Guns - Cologne 2019

Details
Stick To Your GunsPalladium, Cologne, Germany
16th November 2019
Stick To Your Guns - European Tour 2019 - Special Guests: Lionheart, Deez Nuts, Rotting Out

Orange County, California melodic Hardcore veterans STICK TO YOUR GUNS were coming back in fall this year to Germany for two shows as they announced during their headline show of the Impericon festival in April this year. Founded back in 2003, STICK TO YOUR GUNS became a household name in the business of pairing screaming and clean vocals with neck-breaking breakdowns and captivating guitar chords.

STICK TO YOUR GUNS has released five studio albums so far. The latest is called ‘True View’ and has been released in 2017. And also this time the band has not failed to double down on bringing heavy-weight support acts to guarantee an amazing evening. Please enjoy our pictures!


Lionheart

  • Lionheart_10_von_23
  • Lionheart_11_von_23
  • Lionheart_12_von_23
  • Lionheart_13_von_23
  • Lionheart_14_von_23
  • Lionheart_15_von_23
  • Lionheart_16_von_23
  • Lionheart_17_von_23
  • Lionheart_18_von_23
  • Lionheart_19_von_23
  • Lionheart_1_von_23
  • Lionheart_20_von_23
  • Lionheart_21_von_23
  • Lionheart_22_von_23
  • Lionheart_23_von_23

https://www.facebook.com/lionheartca/


Deez Nuts

  • Deeznuts_10_von_13
  • Deeznuts_11_von_13
  • Deeznuts_12_von_13
  • Deeznuts_13_von_13
  • Deeznuts_1_von_13
  • Deeznuts_2_von_13
  • Deeznuts_3_von_13
  • Deeznuts_4_von_13
  • Deeznuts_5_von_13
  • Deeznuts_6_von_13

http://www.deeznutshardcore.com / https://www.facebook.com/deeznutshardcore


Rotting Out

  • Rotting_Out_10_von_17
  • Rotting_Out_11_von_17
  • Rotting_Out_12_von_17
  • Rotting_Out_13_von_17
  • Rotting_Out_14_von_17
  • Rotting_Out_15_von_17
  • Rotting_Out_16_von_17
  • Rotting_Out_17_von_17
  • Rotting_Out_1_von_17
  • Rotting_Out_2_von_17
  • Rotting_Out_3_von_17
  • Rotting_Out_4_von_17
  • Rotting_Out_5_von_17
  • Rotting_Out_6_von_17
  • Rotting_Out_7_von_17

http://rottingouthc.com / https://www.facebook.com/RottingOutLA


Stick To Your Guns

  • Stick_To_Your_Guns_10_von_19
  • Stick_To_Your_Guns_11_von_19
  • Stick_To_Your_Guns_12_von_19
  • Stick_To_Your_Guns_13_von_19
  • Stick_To_Your_Guns_14_von_19
  • Stick_To_Your_Guns_15_von_19
  • Stick_To_Your_Guns_16_von_19
  • Stick_To_Your_Guns_17_von_19
  • Stick_To_Your_Guns_18_von_19
  • Stick_To_Your_Guns_19_von_19
  • Stick_To_Your_Guns_1_von_19
  • Stick_To_Your_Guns_2_von_19
  • Stick_To_Your_Guns_3_von_19
  • Stick_To_Your_Guns_4_von_19
  • Stick_To_Your_Guns_5_von_19

Setlist
01. Against Them All
02. We Still Believe
03. Empty Heads
04. The Bond
05. 3 Feet From Peace
06. The Sun, The Moon, The Truth: “Penance of Self”
07. Married to the Noise
08. Doomed By You
09. What Choice Did You Give Us?
10. Nothing You Can Do to Me
11. Dove and Fist
12. Bringing You Down
13. The Suspend
14. The Crown
15. The Reach for Me: “Forgiveness of Self”
16. Left You Behind
17. Amber
18. Such Pain
19. Nobody
http://sticktoyourguns.net / https://www.facebook.com/STYGoc

More on Stick To Your Guns, Lionheart, Deez Nuts, Rotting Out


All pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg
You are here: Home Gallery Concert Photos Gallery: Stick To Your Guns - Cologne 2019