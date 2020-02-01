Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!

 

EMP



Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
February 2020
>
»
M T W T F S S
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Sat Feb 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
Sat Feb 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KIM PETRAS
Sat Feb 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE MENZINGERS
Sat Feb 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DARKEST HOUR
Sat Feb 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: GREEEN
Sat Feb 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WALLIS BIRD
Sat Feb 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: UFO361
Sat Feb 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM
Sun Feb 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: COBY GRANT
Sun Feb 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE HU
Sun Feb 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MODDI
Sun Feb 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM
Mon Feb 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MONSTER MAGNET
Mon Feb 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SILBERMOND
Tue Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: STEREOPHONICS
Tue Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LEWIS CAPALDI
Tue Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WATERPARKS
Tue Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MARKO HIETALA
Tue Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM
Tue Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LINDEMANN

Login

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Gallery: Mika - Esch sur Alzette 2020

Details
DSC 8303Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
29th January 2020
Mika - “Revelation Tour”

MIKA’s musical success began with the release of his hit single, ‘Grace Kelly’. The single was featured on his debut album, ‘Life In Cartoon Motion’, which went straight to #1 in the UK and 11 other countries, going on to sell over seven million copies worldwide. Since his debut he has released three other Platinum selling full length albums, ‘The Boy Who Knew Too Much’, ‘The Origin of Love’, and ‘No Place In Heaven’. In addition, MIKA has not only won a Brit Award for “British Breakthrough Act”, but he has been nominated for Grammys, MTV Europe Music Awards, Capital Radio Awards and World Music Awards.

DSC 8299

Additionally, his RA12 primetime variety show “Stasera Casa Mika” won the prestigious Rose D’or Award for “Best Entertainment Series” in 2017. He has been a judge on France’s “The Voice” for six years and hosts his own BBC2 Radio show “The Art of Song”. With over 10 million records sold to date, MIKA has become a certified Gold and Platinum artist in 32 countries worldwide and has proven to be a true Renaissance Man displaying his many talents as a song writer, performer, fashion designer, illustrator, and columnist. No wonder that the A-Team was thrilled to announce the pop sensation returning to Luxembourg. With a sold-out Rockhal not only the organizers and the fans were enthusiastic but also MIKA had a lot of fun that night.

Setlist
01. Ice Cream
02. Dear Jealousy
03. Relax, Take It Easy
04. Origin Of Love
05. Platform Ballerinas
06. Big Girl (You Are Beautiful)
07. Tiny Love
08. Underwater
09. Paloma
10. Tomorrow
11. Elle me dit
12. Lollipop
13. Happy Ending
14. Love Today
15. We Are Golden
---
16. Grace Kelly
17. Tiny Love / Stay High

  • DSC_8186
  • DSC_8197
  • DSC_8198
  • DSC_8204
  • DSC_8222
  • DSC_8223
  • DSC_8225
  • DSC_8230
  • DSC_8233
  • DSC_8234
  • DSC_8236
  • DSC_8245
  • DSC_8254
  • DSC_8258
  • DSC_8265
  • DSC_8268
  • DSC_8272
  • DSC_8274
  • DSC_8275
  • DSC_8285
  • DSC_8288
  • DSC_8294
  • DSC_8296
  • DSC_8299
  • DSC_8303

All pictures by Elena Arens

Related Articles

You are here: Home Gallery Concert Photos Gallery: Mika - Esch sur Alzette 2020