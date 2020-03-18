Gallery: Myrath - Leipzig 2020

Hellraiser, Leipzig, Germany
13th March 2020
Myrath & Support: Eleine
This was really a very personal and also beautiful concert at the Hellraiser in Leipzig. Both bands played in the smaller hall so the musicians and the audience were very close together. This created a very familiar atmosphere. ELEINE from Sweden opened the concert evening with their powerful Symphonic Metal.
Unfortunately, both bands announced that this concert was the last on this tour and that the rest of the tour is cancelled because of the actual Corona situation in Europe. But they promised to come back as soon as possible. After ELEINE, MYRATH entered the stage. They filled the room with their music and also with oriental magic and sound. MYRATH created a very special experience for the audience. It was exciting and mystical. I was glad to see MYRATH for the first time live and in this small club it was really impressive to hear and to feel their music. I was able to catch some impressions for you with my camera. So have a look at the gallery and enjoy the pictures.
Eleine
https://www.facebook.com/eleineofficial
Myrath
https://www.facebook.com/myrathband
More on Myrath and Eleine
All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
