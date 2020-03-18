Latest Raffles

Gallery: Myrath - Leipzig 2020

Details
MyrathHellraiser, Leipzig, Germany
13th March 2020
Myrath & Support: Eleine

This was really a very personal and also beautiful concert at the Hellraiser in Leipzig. Both bands played in the smaller hall so the musicians and the audience were very close together. This created a very familiar atmosphere. ELEINE from Sweden opened the concert evening with their powerful Symphonic Metal.

Unfortunately, both bands announced that this concert was the last on this tour and that the rest of the tour is cancelled because of the actual Corona situation in Europe. But they promised to come back as soon as possible. After ELEINE, MYRATH entered the stage. They filled the room with their music and also with oriental magic and sound. MYRATH created a very special experience for the audience. It was exciting and mystical. I was glad to see MYRATH for the first time live and in this small club it was really impressive to hear and to feel their music. I was able to catch some impressions for you with my camera. So have a look at the gallery and enjoy the pictures.


Eleine

  • Eleine_1
  • Eleine_10
  • Eleine_11
  • Eleine_12
  • Eleine_13
  • Eleine_14
  • Eleine_15
  • Eleine_16
  • Eleine_17
  • Eleine_18
  • Eleine_19
  • Eleine_2
  • Eleine_20
  • Eleine_21
  • Eleine_3
  • Eleine_4
  • Eleine_5
  • Eleine_6
  • Eleine_7
  • Eleine_8

https://www.facebook.com/eleineofficial


Myrath

  • Myrath_1
  • Myrath_10
  • Myrath_11
  • Myrath_12
  • Myrath_13
  • Myrath_14
  • Myrath_15
  • Myrath_16
  • Myrath_17
  • Myrath_18
  • Myrath_19
  • Myrath_2
  • Myrath_20
  • Myrath_21
  • Myrath_22
  • Myrath_23
  • Myrath_24
  • Myrath_25
  • Myrath_26
  • Myrath_27
  • Myrath_28
  • Myrath_29
  • Myrath_3
  • Myrath_30
  • Myrath_31
  • Myrath_32
  • Myrath_33
  • Myrath_34
  • Myrath_35
  • Myrath_36
  • Myrath_37
  • Myrath_38
  • Myrath_39
  • Myrath_4
  • Myrath_40
  • Myrath_41
  • Myrath_42
  • Myrath_43
  • Myrath_44
  • Myrath_45
  • Myrath_46
  • Myrath_47
  • Myrath_48
  • Myrath_49
  • Myrath_5
  • Myrath_50
  • Myrath_6
  • Myrath_7
  • Myrath_8
  • Myrath_9

https://www.facebook.com/myrathband

All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
