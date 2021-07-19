Latest Raffles

No events
No events

Gallery: Mutiny on the Bounty - Esch-sur-Alzette 2021

Details
Mutiny on the BountyKulturfabrik, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
16th July 2021
Mutiny on the Bounty & Support: Heisa

Initially planned on two evenings, the MUTINY ON THE BOUNTY’s gig finally took place on Friday. In order to properly celebrate this comeback on the Kufa’s stage, the Kulturfabrik has decided to organize a single evening with a Covid check configuration to be able to fully enjoy without restriction and all together! So, if you’re are tested negative, healed from Covid or vaccinated you were allowed to be in the venue without social distancing and the restrictions.

The Kulturfabrik was well attended that evening. As opening act, HEISA from Belgium had the pleasure to heat up the crowd. Rarely has a band had a more fitting name than HEISA: three grounded blokes from Limburg with musical gold in their hands. Their show was exciting, surprising and slightly theatrical. MUTINY ON THE BOUNTY delivered a live show full of groovy rhythms and guitar acrobatics.


Heisa

  • DSC_5775
  • DSC_5777
  • DSC_5782
  • DSC_5785
  • DSC_5793
  • DSC_5799
  • DSC_5813
  • DSC_5822
  • DSC_5824
  • DSC_5838
  • DSC_5841
  • DSC_5845
  • DSC_5871
  • DSC_5892
  • DSC_5913


Mutiny on the Bounty

  • DSC_5938
  • DSC_5951
  • DSC_5955
  • DSC_5957
  • DSC_5963
  • DSC_5968
  • DSC_5978
  • DSC_5981
  • DSC_5983
  • DSC_5986
  • DSC_5987
  • DSC_5994
  • DSC_5997
  • DSC_6000
  • DSC_6006
  • DSC_6008
  • DSC_6010
  • DSC_6019
  • DSC_6030
  • DSC_6031
  • DSC_6032
  • DSC_6033
  • DSC_6040
  • DSC_6045
  • DSC_6047
  • DSC_6049
  • DSC_6055
  • DSC_6065
  • DSC_6067
  • DSC_6069
  • DSC_6077
  • DSC_6081
  • DSC_6094
  • DSC_6102
  • DSC_6108

All pictures by Elena Arens

