Gallery: Amy MacDonald - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
9th March 2022
Amy MacDonald - “The Human Demands” Tour
Initially planned for the 27th April 2021 and then for the 9th March 2022, AMY MACDONALD finally stood on the stage of the Rockhal on Wednesday night. After her last sold-out visit in 2019, the crowd such as the Scottish singer herself were happy to be back in the mighty halls of the Rockhal after so long and despite the pandemic.
It was good to be back and seeing the joy of the visitors and the musicians on stage. The enthusiasm on stage was reflected in the audience and their joy made Amy and her band shine more and more and deliver a good show. Immediately at the first chords the people danced and cheered the musicians.
Setlist
01. We Could Be So Much More
02. The Hudson
03. Mr. Rock and Roll
04. Dream On
05. Automatic
06. The Human Demands
07. Don’t Tell Me That It’s Over
08. Bridges
09. Slow It Down
10. 4th of July
11. Feed My Fire
12. Run
13. Poison Prince
14. Statues
15. This Is the Life
---
16. Never Too Late
17. Down by the Water
18. Let’s Start a Band
All pictures by Elena Arens
