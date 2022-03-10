Gallery: Amy MacDonald - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg9th March 2022Initially planned for the 27th April 2021 and then for the 9th March 2022, AMY MACDONALD finally stood on the stage of the Rockhal on Wednesday night. After her last sold-out visit in 2019, the crowd such as the Scottish singer herself were happy to be back in the mighty halls of the Rockhal after so long and despite the pandemic.It was good to be back and seeing the joy of the visitors and the musicians on stage. The enthusiasm on stage was reflected in the audience and their joy made Amy and her band shine more and more and deliver a good show. Immediately at the first chords the people danced and cheered the musicians.Setlist01. We Could Be So Much More02. The Hudson03. Mr. Rock and Roll04. Dream On05. Automatic06. The Human Demands07. Don’t Tell Me That It’s Over08. Bridges09. Slow It Down10. 4th of July11. Feed My Fire12. Run13. Poison Prince14. Statues15. This Is the Life---16. Never Too Late17. Down by the Water18. Let’s Start a BandAll pictures by Elena Arens