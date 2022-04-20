Gallery: Franz Ferdinand - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
14th April 2022
Franz Ferdinand - “Hits To The Head” UK & EU Tour
FRANZ FERDINAND are a Scottish Rock band formed in Glasgow in 2001 and is one of the more popular Post-Punk revival bands, garnering multiple UK top 20 hits. They have been nominated for several Grammy Awards and have received two Brit Awards - winning one for Best British Group - as well as one NME Award. While the band was about to play its fifth gig, it still had no name. In a discussion about archdukes, instigated by the racehorse “The Archduke”, the band also came to talk about the Austro-Hungarian Duke Franz Ferdinand, whose assassination triggered the First World War. The Scots also want to change the world with their music, and since they also liked the sound of the name, they called themselves FRANZ FERDINAND from that point on. The name of the band is pronounced German.
‘Hits To The Head’ was released on Friday March 11th 2022 on Domino and features two brand-new tracks ‘Billy Goodbye’ and ‘Curious’ which the Scots presented on Thursday at the Rockhal in Luxembourg. This was the first day of the tour and you really saw the joy in the band’s face to play again in front of more people. Also, the Luxemburgish crowd really enjoyed this royal visit and jumped around with frontman Alex Kapranos until the end of their set. It was a pleasure to welcome you back in the Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg Duke Franz Ferdinand.
Setlist
01. Curious
02. No You Girls
03. The Dark of the Matinée
04. Right Action
05. Walk Away
06. Stand on the Horizon
07. Billy Goodbye
08. Do You Want To
09. Glimpse of Love
10. Evil Eye
11. Michael
12. Lucid Dreams
13. The Fallen
14. Love Illumination
15. Take Me Out
16. Ulysses
17. This Fire
---
18. Jacqueline
19. Darts of Pleasure
20. Always Ascending
21. Outsiders
All pictures by Elena Arens
