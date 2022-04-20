Gallery: Franz Ferdinand - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg14th April 2022FRANZ FERDINAND are a Scottish Rock band formed in Glasgow in 2001 and is one of the more popular Post-Punk revival bands, garnering multiple UK top 20 hits. They have been nominated for several Grammy Awards and have received two Brit Awards - winning one for Best British Group - as well as one NME Award. While the band was about to play its fifth gig, it still had no name. In a discussion about archdukes, instigated by the racehorse “The Archduke”, the band also came to talk about the Austro-Hungarian Duke Franz Ferdinand, whose assassination triggered the First World War. The Scots also want to change the world with their music, and since they also liked the sound of the name, they called themselves FRANZ FERDINAND from that point on. The name of the band is pronounced German.‘Hits To The Head’ was released on Friday March 11th 2022 on Domino and features two brand-new tracks ‘Billy Goodbye’ and ‘Curious’ which the Scots presented on Thursday at the Rockhal in Luxembourg. This was the first day of the tour and you really saw the joy in the band’s face to play again in front of more people. Also, the Luxemburgish crowd really enjoyed this royal visit and jumped around with frontman Alex Kapranos until the end of their set. It was a pleasure to welcome you back in the Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg Duke Franz Ferdinand.Setlist01. Curious02. No You Girls03. The Dark of the Matinée04. Right Action05. Walk Away06. Stand on the Horizon07. Billy Goodbye08. Do You Want To09. Glimpse of Love10. Evil Eye11. Michael12. Lucid Dreams13. The Fallen14. Love Illumination15. Take Me Out16. Ulysses17. This Fire---18. Jacqueline19. Darts of Pleasure20. Always Ascending21. OutsidersAll pictures by Elena Arens