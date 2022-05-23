Latest Raffles

Gallery: Scooter - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Details
ScooterRockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
21st May 2022
Scooter - “God Save the Rave” Arena Tour

The band around frontman H.P. Baxxter has been internationally successful since 1993 and has sold more than 30 million records in over 50 countries. SCOOTER has been awarded prizes such as the Echo and has had 23 songs in the top ten of the German singles charts. On Saturday the formation around H.P. Baxxter played live in the Rockhal as part of their “God Save the Rave” Arena Tour in which the iconic Techno-EDM Band will be jumping all over the big stages of Europe. With their live shows, they presented Luxembourg classics like ‘One (Always Hardcore)’ and ‘How much is the fish?’ such as new hits like ‘FCK2020’ and ‘God Save The Rave’ to thousands of fans.

Setlist
01. Intro (God Save the Rave Tour)
02. God Save the Rave
03. One (Always Hardcore)
04. Posse (I Need You on the Floor)
05. Do Not Sit If You Can Dance
06. FCK 2020
07. We Love Hardcore (Kernkraft 400 Version)
08. Paul is Dead
09. Anastasia / These Days / Devil’s Symphony
10. Oi!
11. Weekend!
12. Bassdrum
13. Nessaja
14. The Spell Remains
15. R U :)? / My Eyes Are Dry
16. Jigga Jigga
17. Fire
18. How Much Is the Fish?
19. The Age of Love
20. Which Light Switch is Which?
21. Fuck the Millennium / Call Me Manana
22. Faster Harder Scooter / Ramp! (The Logical Song)
23. J’Adore Hardcore / Jumping All Over the World
---
24. Maria (I Like It Loud)
25. Endless Summer / Friends Turbo / Hyper Hyper / Move Your Ass!

All pictures by Elena Arens
