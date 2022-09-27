Gallery: Frog Leap - Luxembourg-City 2022

Den Atelier, Luxembourg-City, Luxembourg
23rd September 2022
Frog Leap
More than 270 recorded cover songs, 3.3 million YouTube followers and over 650 million video views! Whether it’s ‘Hello’ by ADELE, ‘Poker Face’ by LADY GAGA, classics like ‘Africa’ by TOTO or ‘Eye Of The Tiger’ by SURVIVOR or, or, or… Leo Moracchioli has already given countless songs a harder sound dress that can be seen and heard. Not without reason is the cover god of FROG LEAP more popular than ever!
For each video, Moracchioli creates the arrangements, and plays all the instruments, except for a small number of songs in which he has collaborated with other instrumentalists; they often require at least 50 tracks. Although most of the videos feature only himself, and sometimes his family or a musical guest - sometimes a fellow YouTube artist participating remotely. In order to make sure that the live performance on stage is a real blast, Leo has of course brought some of the most brilliant musicians on board, who manage to convey the spirit of FROG LEAP the way it should be. With Rabea Massaad, Erik Torpn and Truls Haugen, the right choice was made, as the album ‘Live In Europe’, which was released in September 2019, proves!
Setlist
01. Party Rock Anthem (LMFAO cover)
02. Ghostbusters (Ray Parker Jr. cover)
03. The House of the Rising Sun
04. Dance Monkey (Tones and I cover)
05. Come Together (The Beatles cover)
06. Eye of the Tiger (Survivor cover)
07. Immigrant Song (Led Zeppelin cover)
08. Uptown Funk (Mark Ronson cover)
09. Try (Pink cover)
10. Breathe (The Prodigy cover)
11. Pokemon (Jason Paige cover)
12. Feel Good Inc. (Gorillaz cover)
13. Africa (Toto cover)
14. Hello (Adele cover)
---
15. Killing in the Name (Rage Against the Machine cover)
16. Zombie (The Cranberries cover)
All pictures by Elena Arens
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
Latest Previews
- Preview BAND OF HORSES - Cologne 2022-11-03
- Preview AMORPHIS - Esch sur Alzette 2022-12-15
- Preview KONTRA K - Esch sur Alzette 2022-12-10
- Preview IN FLAMES - Esch sur Alzette 2022-11-21
- Preview VOLBEAT - Esch sur Alzette 2022-11-28
- Preview BURY TOMORROW - Esch sur Alzette 2022-11-24
- Preview BILLY TALENT - Esch sur Alzette 2022-11-22
- Preview SEPULTURA - Esch sur Alzette 2022-11-14
- Preview HYPOCRISY - Esch sur Alzette 2022-11-10
- Preview ALTER BRIDGE - Esch sur Alzette 2022-11-09
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Blind Guardian - The God Machine
- CD Review: Seax - Speed Inferno
- Interview: Other, The - September 2022
- CD Review: Soilwork - Övergivenheten
- Gallery: Joachim Witt - Leipzig 2022
- Gallery: Uriah Heep - Esch sur Alzette 2022
- Live Review: Soen - Cologne 2022
- Live Review: Parkway Drive - Esch sur Alzette 2022
- CD Review: Novus UK - Ess
- CD Review: Dark Forest - Ridge & Furrow EP
- Live Review: Blind Guardian - Munich 2022
- Live Review: Die Ärzte - Mannheim 2022
- Gallery: Blind Guardian - Dresden 2022
- CD Review: Splintered Throne - The Greater Good Of Man
- CD Review: Vindicator - Communal Decay
- CD Review: Opeth - In Cauda Venenum (Bonus disc of Extended Edition)
- CD Review: Battlesword - Towards The Unknown
- Interview: Depeche Mode biography “Halo” authors Kevin May & David McElroy - September 2022
- Live Review: MPS (Mittelalterlich Phantasie Spectaculum) Luhmühlen - Westergellersen 2022
- Live Review: Lacrimas Profundere - Hamburg 2022
Latest News
- GARBAGE - Reveal details about new “Anthology” release
- UNIFY SEPARATE - New single feat. Richard Oakes (Suede)
- THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - New single “Beguiled”, new album “Atum”
- ARCHIVE - Postpone their German tour to autumn 2023
- DIARY OF DREAMS - Tour announced for spring 2023
- EISBRECHER - Reschedule their “Liebe Macht MonsTour” once again - here are the new dates for 2023
- PLAGE NOIRE 2023 - Announces first bands
- ROCK HARD FESTIVAL - Celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2023, first band wave & date
- BLACK SPACE RIDERS - To release new album “We Have Been Here Before”
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2023 - Sold Out after only five hours!
- M’ERA LUNA 2022 - Emotional reunion of the international black scene
- WACKEN OPEN AIR - First bands for 2023, Iron Maiden as headliner
- SUEDE - New single “15 Again” & new album “Autofiction” out on September 16, 2022 via BMG
- PINK TURNS BLUE - Darkwave / Postpunk icons announce “Tainted 2022” tour
- A PROJECTION - New Single & Video “Careless”
- METROPOLIS RECORDS - Founder Dave Heckman passed away
- SLIPKNOT - New album “The End, So Far” out September 30th, 2022 & Knotfest Germany
- M’ERA LUNA FESTIVAL 2022 - Timetable online!
- U96 - New Single “Atlantis” & Live Shows
- SPECTRA*PARIS - Release new single “Indigo Cypher”
.