Gallery: Frog Leap - Luxembourg-City 2022

Den Atelier, Luxembourg-City, Luxembourg23rd September 2022More than 270 recorded cover songs, 3.3 million YouTube followers and over 650 million video views! Whether it’s ‘Hello’ by ADELE, ‘Poker Face’ by LADY GAGA, classics like ‘Africa’ by TOTO or ‘Eye Of The Tiger’ by SURVIVOR or, or, or… Leo Moracchioli has already given countless songs a harder sound dress that can be seen and heard. Not without reason is the cover god of FROG LEAP more popular than ever!For each video, Moracchioli creates the arrangements, and plays all the instruments, except for a small number of songs in which he has collaborated with other instrumentalists; they often require at least 50 tracks. Although most of the videos feature only himself, and sometimes his family or a musical guest - sometimes a fellow YouTube artist participating remotely. In order to make sure that the live performance on stage is a real blast, Leo has of course brought some of the most brilliant musicians on board, who manage to convey the spirit of FROG LEAP the way it should be. With Rabea Massaad, Erik Torpn and Truls Haugen, the right choice was made, as the album ‘Live In Europe’, which was released in September 2019, proves!Setlist01. Party Rock Anthem (LMFAO cover)02. Ghostbusters (Ray Parker Jr. cover)03. The House of the Rising Sun04. Dance Monkey (Tones and I cover)05. Come Together (The Beatles cover)06. Eye of the Tiger (Survivor cover)07. Immigrant Song (Led Zeppelin cover)08. Uptown Funk (Mark Ronson cover)09. Try (Pink cover)10. Breathe (The Prodigy cover)11. Pokemon (Jason Paige cover)12. Feel Good Inc. (Gorillaz cover)13. Africa (Toto cover)14. Hello (Adele cover)---15. Killing in the Name (Rage Against the Machine cover)16. Zombie (The Cranberries cover)All pictures by Elena Arens