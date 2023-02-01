Gallery: Kampfar - Oslo 2023

John Dee, Oslo, Norway20st January 2023Seeing KAMPFAR live is always a powerful experience which I had the pleasure to share with the cheerful crowd that visited John Dee club in Oslo on the 20th of January. This evening KAMPFAR shared the stage with SLEGEST and HEIMLAND.HEIMLAND is a young band that released their EP ‘Fimbulvinter’ in 2121 and will release a full debut album ‘Forferdrenes Taarer’ in 2023.Setlist01. Ved Doedens Vugge02. Fimbulvinter03. Fallen Konge04. Sjellaus05. Lagt i Ruiner06. ÆttestupetThe music of SLEGEST has its roots in 70s/80s Heavy Rock and Black Metal. The band debuted with the record ‘Løyndom’ in 2013, and since then has kept a steady course with three album releases and tours both at home and abroad. On the day of this gig the band released their new album ‘Avstand’. The album was inspired by Nietzsche’s ‘Birth of Tragedy’.Setlist01. Som I Eit Endelikt02. Evigheit på evigheit03. Maler lys i mørketid04. Undergangens tankesmed05. I Fortida Sitt Lys06. Innsikt07. Blodets varme gjennom meg08. I Slike Stunder09. Vinterkristus10. Forløysning og rus11. Løgna Sin Fiende12. Ho Som Haustar Aleine13. WolfKAMPFAR is one of the original Norwegian Black Metal bands, true veterans of the genre with a career that spans close to 30 years. With their ninth album ‘Til Klover’s Takt’, which was released in 2022, the band draws inspiration from its own past, where music meets nature in a way that has always been KAMPFAR’s foundation. The album is the culmination of the musicians’ lifelong experience in song writing and collaboration, combined with the ambition to always make the next piece the best.Setlist01. Our Hounds, Our Legion02. Ophidian03. Swarm Norvegicus04. Urkraft05. Dødens aperitif06. Mylder07. Ravenheart08. Tornekratt09. Det SorteAll pictures by Polina Kulikovskikh