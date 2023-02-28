Gallery: Eros Ramazzotti - Oberhausen 2023

Rudolf Weber Arena, Oberhausen, Germany
25th February 2023
Eros Ramazzotti - “Battito Infinito World Tour”
Four years after his last studio album, EROS RAMAZZOTTI announced in early summer 2022 that he would be releasing new music and of course going on a big world tour with it. Fans around the world celebrated his comeback and could look forward to the announcement of five arena shows as part of his “Battito Infinito World Tour”, which is taking place in February/March and May 2023. That’s not all: the singer has confirmed that he will be playing more shows in Germany in July. The Italian’s worldwide tour will be supplemented by six dates as part of various open-air events next summer.
His new album ‘Battito Infinito’ was released on September 16, 2022 by Capitol Records Italy, and already the first single release ‘Ama’ has shown why the record-breaking singer/songwriter has been one of the most popular Italian artists for over 35 years. The follow-up song ‘Sono’, a duet with the Spanish superstar Alejandro Sanz, fits perfectly into the hits of the native Roman and only increases the anticipation of the live adventure. Anyone who has experienced EROS RAMAZZOTTI on stage knows that he is not only able to convince on his albums, but especially live. The all-rounder, who, in addition to an unmistakable voice, has outstanding entertainer qualities and masters various instruments, manages to captivate and carry away the audience in a playful way thanks to his incredible presence and a lot of charm.
The concert in Oberhausen was seated and the arena was with 8,000 attendees nearly sold-out. There were only a few single seats left. The audience was very mixed – from young to old, men and women, including many fans from Italy. When the concert was going to start at 20:00, you could hear an announcement through the speakers that Eros would only enter the stage when anyone took his seat. Finally, when anyone sat down, the show begun. Eros really lives his music, that was obvious, he even played air guitar. He is truly a thoroughbred musician. Please enjoy our pictures of the show.
All pictures by André Wilms
Latest Raffles
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
Latest Previews
- Preview SUBWAY TO SALLY - Leipzig 2023-04-15
- Preview 1914 - Leipzig 2023-04-08
- Preview MALE - Düsseldorf 2024-04-24
- Preview ROCK IMPERIUM FESTIVAL - Cartagena 2023-06-23 to 25
- Preview KATIE MELUA - Cologne 2023-04-23
- Preview RÖYKSOPP - Oslo 2023-02-25
- Preview KATATONIA & SÓLSTAFIR - Oslo 2023-02-24
- Preview DEVIN TOWNSEND - Oslo 2023-02-21
- Preview HEPPNER’S TANZZWANG - Hamburg 2022-11-03
- Preview THE AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD SHOW - Oberhausen 2022-03-18
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Gallery: Deine Lakaien - Dortmund 2023
- Gallery: Residents, The - Wrocław 2023
- Live Review: Kooks, The - Cologne 2023
- CD Review: Megaton Sword - Might & Power
- Live Review: Deine Lakaien - Erfurt 2023
- Concert Review: Accept - Oslo 2023
- Live Review: Bullet For My Valentine - Hamburg 2023
- Interview: Zweite Jugend / Eli van Vegas - February 2023
- CD Review: Saigon Blue Rain - Oko
- Live Review: Opensight - London 2023
- Live Review: Neuroticfish - Hanover 2023
- Gallery: Apocalyptica & Epica - Luxembourg-City 2023
- Interview: Ultra Sunn - February 2023
- Live Review: 69 Eyes, The - Hämeenlinna 2023
- Gallery: Apocalyptica & Epica - Oslo 2023
- Live Review: Apocalyptica & Epica - Hamburg 2023
- Live Review: Karnivool - Cologne 2023
- Gallery: Alestorm & Gloryhammer - Oslo 2023
- Gallery: Kampfar - Oslo 2023
- CD Review: Thy Listless Heart - Pilgrims On The Path Of No Return
Latest News
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2022 - HOCICO and many more new bands
- THE 69 EYES - New album “Death Of Darkness” out on April 21st 2023 via Atomic Fire Records
- DEPECHE MODE - First single from their upcoming album “Memento Mori” out now, album release March 24, 2023
- SKINNY PUPPY - Announces LEAD INTO GOLD as direct support for US/ Canada tour
- PART - New Single and video “Clouds”
- W-FESTIVAL 2023 - Line-up is complete
- ZOODRAKE - Dropped first video / single “black out day” off the new album
- I WANT POETRY - First single “People At Parties” from their new album
- POLY GHOST - New Single & Video ‘Full Body Workout’
- FVNERALS - Experience the beautiful darkness of the new album!
- SUUNS - Shares new single “Wave” out now via Joyful Noise Recordings
- LEICHTMATROSE - Goosebumps video shoot with Seraphina Kalze (Kabel 1) on the beach of the Baltic Sea resort of Dahme
- TORUL - New Single “Now I Die Inside”
- KATATONIA - Unveil Spectacular Napalm Records Debut, “Sky Void of Stars
- LANA DEL RABIES - Announces new album “Strega Beata” for March 17th release on Gilgongo Records, hear “A Plague”
- THE 69 EYES - “Gotta Rock” Tour 2023
- DIARY OF DREAMS - Harbinger of the new album "the Secret"
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2022 - IAMX and more bands confirmed
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2023 - Two headliners and many new acts confirmed!
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE 2023 - Lots of new acts and another headliner confirmed
.