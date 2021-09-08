Latest Raffles
Sun Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
Concert: TIM VANTOL
CD Review: Dragonbreath - The Awakening
- Details
-
Artist: Dragonbreath
Title: The Awakening
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 3rd September 2021
Label: Rafchild Records
Review
DRAGONBREATH is a Cypriot Heavy Metal band that was formed in 2009 under the name HOLY DEMONS, they changed the band name to DRAGONBREATH in 2010 and operate under that moniker ever since. 2014 saw their first demo ‘Deadly Strike’, they released the single ‘Sorrows Of The Past’ a year later and worked on their debut right after that. It is 2021 and I sit here in the middle of the night during a worldwide Pandemic, hungry for a task, desperate for distraction and thanks to Rafchild Records I got something great to zoom in on. Musically DRAGONBREATH are an organic mix of European Power Metal, influences of old-school US Metal and Trad / Epic Metal.
‘Thermopylae’ tells the story of the three hundred Spartans that fought the Persian army near the Hot Gates. ‘Achille’s Revenge’ follows the hero of the Ilyas on a quest for vengeance and ‘The Curse of Hamunaptra’ mentions the City of the Dead Hamunaptra (which seems to originate from the Mummy movie with Brendan Fraser). The vocals of Chris Karmi remind me of Bruce Dickinson but not to an extend that bothers me at all, he also often uses high pitched screams which makes him stand out from the usual Dickinson antics. It is worth mentioning that even though there are two guitarists involved DRAGONBREATH make sure that there are quite a lot of moments that highlight the bass-sound of Marios Michael. All in all, this is a fantastic debut and it makes one thirst for more.
Tracklist
01. Thermopylae
02. Achille’s Revenge
03. The Curse (of Hamunaptra)
04. 1974
05. Eyes Never Lie
06. Deadly Strike
07. Warrior Within
08. Zillak
Line-up
Marios Michael – Bass
Andreas Michael – Guitars
Demi-Draco – Guitars
Chris Karmi – Vocals
Vangelis “Axeman” Moutafis
Website
https://dragonbreath.bandcamp.com/ / https://www.facebook.com/dragonbreathcyprus
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10