Special: Artists and their Tattoos - M'era Luna Tattoo Special 2018

Last year we have made a special tattoo campaign for the visitors of the M’era Luna festival. Anyone willing could send us pictures of their tattoos. We selected three winners who received a small gift from the organizer and had the opportunity to become a part of “Special: Artists and their Tattoos”. The winners answered the questions which we normally ask artists in our interviews, and we also had a small photo shoot after that. We are really excited to share the results with you today, and maybe this year’s readers will be part of our next special...: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?: I started late. In 2003 and it was the VNV NATION logo. After divorce with my first wife I wanted a change in my life. That was the beginning and was implemented quickly.: How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?: 32 pieces. I like listening to every band I have on my skin and I know most of the artists personally.: Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?: Since I still have space, there is no end in sight.: Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?: Two tattoos were made by another tattoo artist. My current wife lived in a street where a tattoo studio is based. And when I went there, the addiction started. I have brought the template with me. And then something was changed here and there. And step by step it became a tattoo. And I go there up till now. If advertising is allowed this is “Endless Pain” in the Erichstrasse in St. Pauli.: Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?: The sensation of pain is different from person to person, and it depends on the place. Getting my chest tattoo was very uncomfortable. And also, here at the level of the arteries, was not really nice. As I do yoga, I try to breathe the pain away. (Laugh): Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?: No!!! All tattoos look the way I wanted them to be.: What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?: That is quickly to tell. Everything that has to do with anti-Semitic and right-wing radical images and slogans.: Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?: Without any question... Yes: Nowadays tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something inked on skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go to the tattoo parlour and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?: Everyone should be aware that every tattoo, whether one or 30 that you have, change your appearance and retains for the rest of your life. Even if it is not immediately visible to a layman, every single tattoo is a work of art for me and will, if it is finished, be a total work of art.: I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will never be successful and will not find a “good” job. Have this state of mind and people’s perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?: Thank God, tattoos have become salon-capable and shape everyday life. We live in the 21st century and have become much more cosmopolitan in tattoo fashion. I work for a big insurance company and I’m not the only one out there with tattoos. But here tattoos on the head and on the face are a no-go.: Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?: What advice? Advice of friends / internet and getting to know each other (see tattoo folder) is the first approach. Cleanliness and hygiene play a big role. And the way the tattoo artist works. If everything is right, you just have to take a chance.: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?: I got my first tattoo when I was 18 years old. It is a Celtic knot on the left wrist. I was thinking about my first tattoo for almost two years. I also spoke to my parents about it a lot and then went to a tattoo artist with my dad for advice.: How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?: I have six small tattoos and three large tattoos. Each of my tattoos has meaning or symbolizes something in my life. My skull on my right leg means for me the connection between the good and the bad in life. My personal Jing and Jang, so to say.: Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted, or will you get some new ones in the future?: There is much more to do. I’m getting my right arm tattooed this year. Also, my right leg tattoo is to be extended. My left upper arm should also be changed a bit.: Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?: No, I have been tattooed by four different tattoo artists so far. In the beginning, I was looking for and choosing the tattoo artists nearby, then I started visiting conventions and looked at other tattoo artists. By chance, my favourite tattoo artist was recommended by another tattoo artist, because he didn’t like to work in that style himself.: Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?: Quite good, I try to distract myself with music, audiobooks or chatting with friends.: Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?: I’ve never regretted a tattoo, I was just a little disappointed with how one of my tattoos looked like in the end.: What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?: I do not like the names and pictures of loved ones on me or on others, because unfortunately they are often badly tattooed, even long texts, I think are not good.: Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?: Yes, it’s right! Whenever you’ve just completed a tattoo, you’re already thinking “What could be the next tattoo?”: Nowadays tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something inked on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go to the tattoo parlour and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?: I think it’s a pity to have a tattoo because it’s “cool”. A tattoo artist does art for me. Tattoos are the pictures of the artist that I wear on my skin with pride. People who want something ready-made, were simply poorly advised. A tattoo in my eyes should mean something and be individual, not just something everyone has.: I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never being successful and will not find a “good” job. Have this state of mind and people's perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?: Tattoos have become very “normal” in my environment. I work in the social field and can show my tattoos openly. But of course, there are still jobs in which tattoos are not tolerated or reluctant to be seen until today. Such as the police or banks. But if you do not want to be engaged in these professions - tattoos are not a problem. But I think it takes a bit longer until tattoos are accepted everywhere, just as the prejudices will cease to exist after a while.: Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?: My advice: Find a good tattoo artist! Choosing the cheapest tattoo artist is not always the best. Always have enough water and some snacks. Be honest with your tattoo artist, because putting yourself to the limit, doesn’t lead to a good result. But even if you do not like the motive be honest and say that you do not like the tattoo!: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?I got my first tattoo in May 2013. A crown on the inside of my right upper arm. I was thinking about it for a while, I do not remember how long, but then I decided to get something personal.: How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?: I have 10 tattoos now, some of them have special meaning, and some of them not. For example, in the first tattoo, the crown, I immortalized my deceased grandmother and my sister in angel. The lyrics on my side symbolize the cohesion in my family, and the death on my leg should show that I am not afraid of death. The portraits on my left leg and the tribal on my arm and ribs have no deeper meaning.: Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted, or will you get some new ones in the future?: I’m definitely not done yet. There is a much more to come, but I have no idea for now.: Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?: I got all the tattoos done by professional tattoo artists. At the beginning, I got advice from others, which tattoo artist is good, until I settled down with my current two. Now I have my favourite Studio and that’s a good thing. The sketches are always made by someone else for me, artistically I’m completely talentless.: Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?: Pain is relative. It was difficult to bear it on the ribs, but it is usually quite relaxing. Most of the time we are speaking, so you forget about the pain quickly.: Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?: No, never.: What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?: I personally do not like politically motivated tattoos and would not ink something like this. I do not really care what other people do with their bodies, so that does not matter much to me. But poorly made tattoos hurt my soul.: Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?: I can absolutely confirm that. After the first one I thought that it would be enough and I will not let anything else to be tattooed to me. Half a year later, No. 2 followed.: Nowadays tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something inked on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go to a tattoo parlour and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?: I hate something like that. Anyone who is tattooed should be aware of what he is doing and should think it over well and not act hastily. I feel sorry for tattoo artists, because in the end they are the “poor pigs”.: I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never being successful and will not find a “good” job. Have this state of mind and people’s perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?: Many things have changed. Sure, there are still people today who look awry or break a stupid joke, but, mostly, the reactions are unbiased and quite positive. Tattoos have long appeared in society and are no longer have to be “tolerated”, they are accepted.: Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?: My advice especially for the first tattoo, you should choose something you are connected with. Something personal and not some 08/15 nonsense. This can be done afterwards ;). When choosing the tattoo artist quietly ask people who already have tattoos and who may recommend someone really good. Personally, I’m a big fan of black and grey tattoos, but I also like coloured ones very much, that should be done according to your own wishes. But also, I want to warn. Think if you really want it, because the one who starts, rarely stops ;).Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria Tessa, Ira TitovaPictures by Daria Tessa (https://www.facebook.com/tessaswelten)