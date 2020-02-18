Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Federico Amorosi from Dressel Amorosi

Our guest today is Federico Amorosi from the Italian band DRESSEL AMOROSI. I was really happy to be able to do this interview. I have meet Federico first time eight years ago, when he has played with SPIRITUAL FRONT and already at that time I have admired his tattoos. I am really thankful for the amazing shooting which Federico has made for our project, and hope you will like the pictures as much as I am.
Reflections of Darkness [RoD]: Can you tell a little bit about your Project DRESSEL AMOROSI? The concept is quite unusual - most bands set the main accent on the singer and you decided to make a fully instrumental project. How did you come to the idea for this?
Federico: DRESSEL AMOROSI was founded by me and Heinrich Dressel in 2016 and it is the darker side of the electronic music, mixing the chilling-menacing mood of the 70s/ 80s horror soundtracks to outer space synthesised soundscapes. It’s a soundtrack for a film never released. I’ve always loved instrumental music, that’s why I played for 20 years with Claudio Simonetti’s GOBLIN making horror soundtrack.
RoD: You have released your album ‘DeathMetha’ on 30th October 2018? What concept was behind it? Was the feedback to the release as you expected? I am personally very excited about it.
Federico: ‘DeathMetha’ was released in December 2018. Me and Heinrich Dressel wanted to make an horror soundtrack inspired from musician like John Carpenter, TANGERINE DREAM, Fabio Frizzi and Goblin. The feedback has been stunning, our firstborn LP was sold out in two weeks! Then we had the great chance to play at the Spring Attitude Festival in Rome on October 2019! It was amazing!
RoD: What are your future plans? When can we expecting a new release?
Federico: The new album is almost done, I’m recording bass lines, then mixing and mastering, and we hope it will be released in 2020!
RoD: I have seen videos from your live shows, you pay much attention on visuals for your shows, who is responsible for them?
Federico: Me and Heinrich Dressel decided to bring on stage a live A/V. Music and visuals live! I am really satisfied with the result, thanks also to the great work of Valerio Maina for the visuals! Can’t wait to play the new songs in our live A/V!
RoD: And now we come to our main topic. When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?
Federico: It was at the Milano Tattoo Convention 2009, a Maori mixed with a Japanese finger wave style on my right arm. It took three hours. I thought about it for six months before deciding to make it!
RoD: How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?
Federico: I can’t count them, I tattooed both arms, both calves and all my back all in Japanese style. I started with a Maori because I’ve always loved the power of that kind of design but even because I love the ocean and the sharks. That’s why I mixed a Maori with a Japanese finger wave. After that only Japanese style and I will not stop!
RoD: Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?
Federico: No, I have a project of a total body in Japanese style, but no hands and no neck. I really love oriental bodysuit! I love animal subjects, for me are totemic symbols protecting me.
RoD: Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?
Federico: Almost all my tattoos are made by Spillo, one of the greatest artist in Italy! After all these years he is still my favourite tattoo master! I have total trust in his tattoo art!
RoD: Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?
Federico: Pain is an important part of the game. I’ve never used any anaesthetic cream or painkillers. For me is quite a ritual, pain is needed to get beautiful things!
RoD: Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?
Federico: Every tattoo is a part of my life. I like them all! Maybe if I could turn back the clock I’d start with a full body project in Japanese style!
RoD: What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?
Federico: I like traditional Japanese style so I don’t tattoo my hands, face or neck. But I like to see other people with beautiful works on their hands or neck. But no face please!
RoD: Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?
Federico: Tattoo art is passion, knowledge, integration, discipline, beauty and when you start it’s really hard to stop. The space is the limit!
RoD: Currently tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?
Federico: Today most part of the people don’t know anything about tattoos, about the differences between various artists and different styles, they just want to get tattooed, no matter what, no matter who. It is really sad. Today tattoo means to show off, for me it’s love!
RoD: I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never be successful and will not find a "good" job. Have this state of mind and people's perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?
Federico: I think this prejudice is still alive especially here in Italy. Even If less then before If you have very big pieces you are considered a weirdo. But it’s getting better.
RoD: Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?
Federico: First of all it’s very important to think it over, then to choose a professional tattoo artist without asking for the cheapest price. Even a small tattoo is indelible! For a good tattoo time and money are necessary!
Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria Tessa
Pictures by Alessandro Vona
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Tue Feb 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: POLICA
|Tue Feb 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JAMES ARTHUR
|Tue Feb 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CARAVAN PALACE
|Tue Feb 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CHE SUDAKA
|Wed Feb 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HUNDREDTH
|Wed Feb 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KAISER CHIEFS
|Wed Feb 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: LINDEMANN
|Thu Feb 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(MX) Concert: VNV NATION
|Thu Feb 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ERIK COHEN
|Thu Feb 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: AESTHETIC PERFECTION
|Fri Feb 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(ES) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
|Fri Feb 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
|Fri Feb 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(MX) Concert: VNV NATION
|Fri Feb 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NEO
|Fri Feb 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: A LIVE DIVIDED
|Fri Feb 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(FR) Concert: LINDEMANN
|Fri Feb 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MINUSHEART
|Sat Feb 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(ES) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
|Sat Feb 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
|Sat Feb 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(MX) Concert: VNV NATION
Login
Latest Previews
- Preview AESTHETIC PERFECTION - Hanover 2020-04-30
- Preview VUKOVI - Germany 2020 presented by Reflections of Darkness
- Preview SKUNK ANANSIE - German Tour in November 2020
- Preview THE DEAD DAISIES - European Tour 2020
- Preview EMPATHY TEST - ‘Monsters’ Tour Germany 2020 with very special guests: The Foreign Resort
- Preview KREATOR & LAMB OF GOD - Saarbrücken 2020-04-18
- Preview DIARY OF DREAMS - Görlitz 2020-04-17
- Preview JUJU - Saarbrücken 2020-04-15
- Preview FROG LEAP - Saarbrücken 2020-04-03
- Preview COVENANT - Dresden 2020-03-21
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Level The Planet - She wants Revenge (Single)
- Live Review: Tenacious D - Esch sur Alzette 2020
- Live Review: 3teeth - Hamburg 2020
- CD Review: Unholy Outlaws - Kingdom Of Lost Souls
- Gallery: Liam Gallagher - Cologne 2020
- CD Review: Lost Legacy - In The Name Of Freedom
- CD Review: Lethal Steel - Running From The Dawn EP
- Live Review: Dropkick Murphys - Dortmund 2020
- Live Review: Paradise Lost - Kiev 2020
- CD Review: Habu - Distant Thunder
- CD Review: Janosch Moldau - Host
- CD Review: White Crone - The Poisoner
- Gallery: Alcest - Cologne 2020
- CD Review: DeadRisen - DeadRisen
- CD Review: Nightwish - Decades: Live in Buenos Aires
- CD Review: Chamber (L’Orchestre De Chambre Noir) - The Complete Works 1 to 3
- Live Review: Hatari - Hamburg 2020
- CD Review: Dispel - Lore
- Live Review: 3Teeth - Leeds 2020
- Live Review: Coppelius - Berlin 2019
Latest News
- POLY GHOST - Synth Pop trio from Hamburg release their debut single “Touch Me” on Feb 7, followed by the album release on Feb 21, 2020
- WACKEN WINTER NIGHTS 2020 - Cancelled due to severe weather situation!
- MRS. GREENBIRD - Folk Pop duo returns to Germany in spring – Sarah and Steffen perform on stage officially as wife and husband for the first time
- ADAM LAMBERT - Release of brand-new single “Roses” featuring Nile Rodgers & New album “Velvet” to be released on March 20, 2020
- ZOODRAKE - New Album “Purified” in March
- KATATONIA - New album coming & first song released
- KELLERMENSCH - Shine a light in the dark on new single “Nothing” and accompanying video
- Mayflower Madame - Single “Vultures” to be released on 4th February 2020 via Only Lovers Records
- DIE KAMMER - Indie Folk band invites for the first “The Invitation Festival”
- DOOL - Release anticipated second album "Summerland" on April 10th!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - COMBICHRIST and more new bands!
- THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE - “Diamonds” to be released 27th March 2020 & Tour
- W-FEST 2020 - Festival presents “Fab Friday”
- ANATHEMA - Announce support acts for “We’re Here Because We’re Here” Tour: Rendezvous Point & Masvidal
- DYNAMO METAL FEST 2020 - Cradle of Filth will play on Saturday
- EISBRECHER - Announce tour in November 2020 to present their new album, video message online
- THEN COMES SILENCE - First single “We Lose The Night” released, new album ‘Machine’ on 13th March 2020
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - IKON and several more bands confirmed!
- SERPENT LORD - New single “Horned God” released!
- MILA MAR - New Album “Harar” & Tour
.