Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Federico Amorosi from Dressel Amorosi

Our guest today is Federico Amorosi from the Italian band DRESSEL AMOROSI. I was really happy to be able to do this interview. I have meet Federico first time eight years ago, when he has played with SPIRITUAL FRONT and already at that time I have admired his tattoos. I am really thankful for the amazing shooting which Federico has made for our project, and hope you will like the pictures as much as I am.: Can you tell a little bit about your Project DRESSEL AMOROSI? The concept is quite unusual - most bands set the main accent on the singer and you decided to make a fully instrumental project. How did you come to the idea for this?: DRESSEL AMOROSI was founded by me and Heinrich Dressel in 2016 and it is the darker side of the electronic music, mixing the chilling-menacing mood of the 70s/ 80s horror soundtracks to outer space synthesised soundscapes. It’s a soundtrack for a film never released. I’ve always loved instrumental music, that’s why I played for 20 years with Claudio Simonetti’s GOBLIN making horror soundtrack.: You have released your album ‘DeathMetha’ on 30th October 2018? What concept was behind it? Was the feedback to the release as you expected? I am personally very excited about it.: ‘DeathMetha’ was released in December 2018. Me and Heinrich Dressel wanted to make an horror soundtrack inspired from musician like John Carpenter, TANGERINE DREAM, Fabio Frizzi and Goblin. The feedback has been stunning, our firstborn LP was sold out in two weeks! Then we had the great chance to play at the Spring Attitude Festival in Rome on October 2019! It was amazing!: What are your future plans? When can we expecting a new release?: The new album is almost done, I’m recording bass lines, then mixing and mastering, and we hope it will be released in 2020!: I have seen videos from your live shows, you pay much attention on visuals for your shows, who is responsible for them?: Me and Heinrich Dressel decided to bring on stage a live A/V. Music and visuals live! I am really satisfied with the result, thanks also to the great work of Valerio Maina for the visuals! Can’t wait to play the new songs in our live A/V!: And now we come to our main topic. When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?: It was at the Milano Tattoo Convention 2009, a Maori mixed with a Japanese finger wave style on my right arm. It took three hours. I thought about it for six months before deciding to make it!: How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?: I can’t count them, I tattooed both arms, both calves and all my back all in Japanese style. I started with a Maori because I’ve always loved the power of that kind of design but even because I love the ocean and the sharks. That’s why I mixed a Maori with a Japanese finger wave. After that only Japanese style and I will not stop!: Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?: No, I have a project of a total body in Japanese style, but no hands and no neck. I really love oriental bodysuit! I love animal subjects, for me are totemic symbols protecting me.: Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?: Almost all my tattoos are made by Spillo, one of the greatest artist in Italy! After all these years he is still my favourite tattoo master! I have total trust in his tattoo art!: Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?: Pain is an important part of the game. I’ve never used any anaesthetic cream or painkillers. For me is quite a ritual, pain is needed to get beautiful things!: Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?: Every tattoo is a part of my life. I like them all! Maybe if I could turn back the clock I’d start with a full body project in Japanese style!: What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?: I like traditional Japanese style so I don’t tattoo my hands, face or neck. But I like to see other people with beautiful works on their hands or neck. But no face please!: Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?: Tattoo art is passion, knowledge, integration, discipline, beauty and when you start it’s really hard to stop. The space is the limit!: Currently tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?: Today most part of the people don’t know anything about tattoos, about the differences between various artists and different styles, they just want to get tattooed, no matter what, no matter who. It is really sad. Today tattoo means to show off, for me it’s love!: I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never be successful and will not find a "good" job. Have this state of mind and people's perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?: I think this prejudice is still alive especially here in Italy. Even If less then before If you have very big pieces you are considered a weirdo. But it’s getting better.: Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?: First of all it’s very important to think it over, then to choose a professional tattoo artist without asking for the cheapest price. Even a small tattoo is indelible! For a good tattoo time and money are necessary!Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria TessaPictures by Alessandro Vona