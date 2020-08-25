Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Dennis Abrahams (drums) from Heresy

My biggest wish for this project was that we have the participants from all countries and continents around the world. Today I am a one step closer to this. Dennis Abrahams is drummer from HERESY, a band from Costa Rica. As the band writes about themselves: “Profane Metal from the veins of Latin America.” The band was formed in 2011 and has visited around 26 countries and played with very big bands on one stage. On the 9th May 2020, the band has released their first live album ‘Aquelarre - Heredia en vivo’. So, I am very happy that Dennis has found time for me to speak about his amazing tattoos.When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?I got my tattoo in 2006. I’ve always loved skulls; they catch my attention all the time so I was pretty sure it was going to be one of these. The actual design was a bit hard to find as skulls are very common tats. Since I was very young, I just looked for one I really liked, and it was a couple years until I finally got it. I wanted to make sure I was going to like it no matter what.How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?Hahaha... I have two tattoos at this moment, a full mechanical sleeve and my first tattoo which was the skull previously mentioned, bit it was “upgraded”. I had it covered without losing the skull image I originally had. I added the faces of Vlad “The Impaler” Temped and Elizabeth Bathory next to the skull, also showing and inverted Dracula’s castle below the faces. The Vlad/ Elizabeth concept was thought as I wanted to change my first tattoo, but I didn’t want to lose the skull. I’ve had the opportunity to visit Romania in multiple occasions, and Vlad’s castle and his story really got me, so I decided to add him next to my original skull. Elizabeth’s Bathory face was also added due to her creepy story that also relates to death and blood. The inverted castle was an idea of my tattoo artist that would cover the tribal lines below the original skull design I had. The bio mech tattoo, full sleeve, was also a long-time idea I had. I remember RoboCop, or Jax from Mortal Kombat, and their mechanical limbs where so powerful, that just made me wanted to have one. The design is complete original, no copy from any other design. It does resemble an arm in the form of multiple mechanical/ engine parts working together to from a robotic arm.Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?Definitely not, I still have lots of spaces to cover in my body, and in fact, I’m looking for different artist so I can hopefully get an original piece from all of them.Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?As you see them today, those were made by the same artist. Let’s remember I had one fixed. The fix and the full sleeve were made by Melissa Vargas, Costa Rican tattoo artist. I can’t say I’m an expert in tattoos, so the knowledge I have on this matter comes from my previous tattoo artist, Melissa, who was my girlfriend. She taught me how to look at a piece, look into colour details, consistency in lines and sizing. So, that’s what I normally look when searching for an artist. Originality is essential as well since now I’m looking for original pieces. I have no drawing skills at all, so I complete rely on the artist sketch. Interesting enough, the mechanical sleeve was made free hand. There was no official sketch made out of that one. I understood the final idea until colour was added to it. (Yeah, I trusted her a lot... I know)Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?: Well, the old-fashioned way, try to hold on to something when pain is excruciating. But a light hand helped a lot. I tried anaesthesia on one section of the mechanical sleeve. Pain didn’t go away, so what’s the point? Pay more to still feel pain? Nah... all other sessions where finished with no anaesthesia.Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?Honestly, I don’t. I like waking up in the morning, walk in front of the mirror and look at them. I really like looking at pictures and see how they stand out in the image as well. I guess both pieces came out pretty good so I’m quite satisfied with them.What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?: I guess the taboo I still have related tattoos is the actual location. Head, face, genitalia, are out of my possible places to get one. I would definitely never get a religious tattoo, not a big fan of religion myself. In terms of others, I can’t really think of anything I really dislike to see. Don’t tend to judge what someone else decided to mark on their skin.Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?: Long hours of excruciating pain an addiction? Yes, I think we develop a taste for pain. Going thru the painful process of getting tattooed and the pleasure I get to see it finalized, that definitely releases serotonin in my brain at least. I think you can stop at some point, but that will depend on how much clear skin you want to have.Currently, tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?: There’s very few things nowadays that are not consumer goods. Accessibility, and the realization that whatever you get you may erase it afterwards has contributed to this behaviour. I saw it myself with my ex-girlfriend studio. People really don’t care much for originality anymore; the lack of meaning may also help this trend to become stronger. And what about the artist who fulfils this customer behaviour? They need to practice and eat so, why not, right? It’s a 2-part situation where what the customer wants, the artist delivers. There so much competition that if the artist doesn’t provide what is needed, they may, not necessarily will, have a harder time achieving their artist status. So, it’s understandable, yes, but is it correct? Who am I to judge?: I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never be successful and will not find a “good” job. Have this state of mind and people's perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?: I’m a Heavy Metal musician so tattoos are acceptable at work at all times, but I also have a side job in an engineering company where looks are important. In my specific case I haven’t had any situation where my tattoos have interfered with any development program I wanted to achieve. In Costa Rica, the private sector has become much more open minded in regards of this. Interesting enough, is not yet the case when you walk around. Once in Nicaragua, in a tour we were having, we were called “rockeros de mierda” or shitty rockers due to our looks as we were just walking downtown Granada, a beautiful Nicaraguan city. This and the many looks of people just reinforces that people are not prepared for different views or thoughts.: Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?: if you are a first timer and of you are reading this, the first thing you have to do is ask as many questions as you want, clear all doubts in terms of colour, spacing and location. A lot of first tattoos end up in being covered or removed because we couldn’t really decide if we really like what we got. Make sure it’s something you see yourself in 30 years still wearing. If by the time you are the studio you are not sure, then don’t. You may save a few bucks and tons of pain be doing so. Do your research! Look at the artist around you, look at their technique, what they specialize on, don’t assume you will get a realist piece from someone who specializes in old school tattoos. There are plenty options out there. If unsure on how will you react, get a small piece first and then see how it goes. That may help.Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria TessaPictures by Dennis Abrahams