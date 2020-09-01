CD Review: Callejon - Metropolis

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview EISBRECHER - Dresden 2020-09-26
- Preview LISA MORGENSTERN - Hamburg 2020-09-09
- Preview NOCTURNAL CULTURE NIGHT SPECIAL - Deutzen 2020
- Preview EMIL BULLS - Munich 2020-09-04 & 05
- Preview PETER HEPPNER - “Beach Chair Concert” Mönchengladbach 2020-09-17
- Preview SHE PAST AWAY - “Beach Chair Concert” Mönchengladbach 2020-09-04
- Preview LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE - Munich 2020-08-15
- Preview LACUNA COIL - “Black Anima: Live From The Apocalypse”
- Preview VANTAA ROCK - Vantaa 2020-11-28/27
- Preview ROCK IN THE CITY - Pori 2020-08-21/22
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Veritas - Threads Of Fate
- CD Review: Mirror - Pyramid Of Terror
- CD Review: Beauty Of Gemina, The - Skeleton Dreams
- Interview: Sólveig Matthildur / Kaelan Mikla - August 2020
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Jonas Olofsson from Vanguard
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Devi Hisgen (guitar) from Cthuluminati
- Interview: Ashbury Heights - August 2020
- Live Review: Culcha Candela - “Beach Chair Concert” Mönchengladbach 2020
- Live Review: Doro - “Beach Chair Concert” Mönchengladbach 2020
- CD Review: Hawkins, The - Silence Is A Bomb
- Interview: Empusae & Nesisart - August 2020
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Dennis Abrahams (drums) from Heresy
- CD Review: Erdling - Yggdrasil
- CD Review: 3Teeth - MetaWar
- CD Review: Lord Of The Lost - Swan Songs III
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Chris Dougherty (vocals, guitar) from World Held Hostage
- CD Review: In Flames - Clayman (20th Anniversary)
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Billy Vass (voice) from Terra Incognita
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Benj Speight (drums) from Deadthrone
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Atlas Heaven from Tears’ Heaven
Latest News
- WAYNE HUSSEY & FRIENDS - Remake Mission “Tower Of Strength” anthem
- DEFTONES - Announce new album “OHMS” to be released on September 25.
- APOCALYPTICA - Debut new single and video “Talk To Me” featuring Lzzy Hale of Halestorm
- METALLICA - Live at Howard Stern & new live milestone “S&M2“ to be released on August 28 in several configurations
- U96 / WOLFGANG FLÜR - Joint album “Transhuman” out September 4, 2020 via Unltd Recordings
- DEATH IN JUNE - “The Corn Years” compilation re-released 6 June 2020 via Steelwork Maschine
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2021 - Limp Bizkit, Bosse and Maeckes complete the line-up!
- ASSEMBLAGE 23 - New Album “Mourn” in September 2020
- BLACK STONE CHERRY - New studio album “The Human Condition” on October 30th!
- BLACK SABBATH - Celebrates the 50th anniversary of their cult album “Paranoid”
- DEATHSTARS - announce rescheduling of tour dates for 2021!
- SNOW PATROL & THE SATURDAY SONGWRITERS - Release “The Fireside Sessions EP” on August 21, 2020
- SÓLSTAFIR - Announce album details for “Endless Twilight of Codependent Love”
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2021 - Sold Out!
- ENTER SHIKARI - Move tour to spring 2021 and confirm catch-up date for Hamburg
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2021 - LACRIMOSA and more confirmed
- DORO - Worldwide live stream for the final show of her drive-in cinema tour on August 1st via airtango.live!
- X MARKS THE PEDWALK - “Transformation” to be released 18 September 2020
- I WANT POETRY - Dream-Pop duo with new Indie hymn “Islanders”, out 10 July 2020
- CLAN OF XYMOX - New album and video!
.
CD Review: Callejon - Metropolis
- Details
- Written by Elena Arens
-
Artist: Callejon
Title: Metropolis
Genre: Metalcore
Release Date: 28th August 2020
Label: Warner Music Germany
Album Review
After the cover album ‘Hartgeld im Club’, which was released in 2019 and even reached a top 5 position, CALLEJON are back this year with their ninth work ‘Metropolis’. The reference to Fritz Lang’s legendary film project is less a direct homage. Rather, it serves as a projection screen and design space for CALLEJON’s very own metropolis: the big city as a dark, dystopian labyrinth, as a fairy-tale nightmare, as a juggernaut between cult, reality and madness - but also: the human being who cannot escape his own nature, with his capacity for love and his penchant for destruction. It is the gateway to a dark, colourful, comic-like horror fairy-tale world between ‘Sin City’, ‘Batman’ and ‘The Never-Ending Story’. A reality that is not ours, and yet depicts reality in so many facets. Welcome to Metropolis.
The album starts with the song of the same name. This song was already released in May and came along with a cinematic music video of nine minutes. This already showed the thin line between reality and madness, on which the band more than skilfully balances this album. With ‘Gottficker’, CALLEJON presented the second release of the record and it hits like a bomb. It is provocative, aggressive and loud. A good mixture of death metal, screams and clear vocals. The character with a blood-drenched red skull represents the most selfish and darkest instincts of human beings, regardless of losses. The latter also applies to ‘Blut’: here morality is put to the back. It starts with whispers that lead to a loud, excited babble of voices and ends in a powerful metal song.
Calmly, but also with a certain amount of toughness, it continues with ‘Die Krähe mit dem Schädelbruch’. The wake-up call follows with ‘Fürchtet euch’. You feel almost nostalgic from the first second on, as the first notes already promise a touch of good “old” Metalcore. ‘Die Fabrik’ deals with today’s consumer mania. Stomping you can hear them working, before singer Bastian “BastiBasti” Sobtzick’s voice breaks the monotony, immediately followed by hectic riffs, which drive away even the last tiredness. Finally, the pulsating, mechanical stamping fades away and gives way to the quiet, melancholic, threatening sounds with which ‘Der Wald’ entices. Strophes with clear vocals and chorus with screams bear witness to the secrets and sorrow that the forest confidently absorbs, yet leaves one in doubt as to whether there is a path leading out of the dark woods. ‘Herr der Fliegen’ starts off without an intro, full of verve. However, the chorus is a bit quieter and invites to take a breath, while the intermediate part calls for a Wall of Death and is predestined for pogo.
‘Misraim’, on the other hand, is a short, instrumental song that goes straight into ‘Katakomben’. This creates an unreal, gloomy atmosphere, which is accompanied by a metal firework towards the end. ‘Dies Irae’, which translates as “The Days of Wrath”, once again invites you to mosque, sings the apocalypse with angry screams and calls for revolution. Finally, ‘Gestade der Vergessenheit’ announces the end of history with a bang. Six minutes are not short for a song, but CALLEJON present a strong, powerful metal number that marks the end with a spoken final part. CALLEJON return to old paths. With ‘Metropolis’ they present a hard album, which makes the hearts of long-time fans beat faster. The album definitely takes die-hard fans back to 2008 with the difference that we and CALLEJON have grown up. But of course, the newer fans will also get their money’s worth with German Metalcore! ‘Metropolis’ is an absolutely round album and probably a highlight of their discography.
Tracklist
01. Gottficker
02. Blut
03. Die Krähe mit dem Schädelbauch
04. Fürchtet euch!
05. Die Fabrik
06. Der Wald
07. Herr der Fliegen
08. Misraim
09. Katakomben
10. Dies Irae
11. Gestade der Vergessenheit
Line-up
Bastian Sobtzick – Vocals
Thorsten Becker – Bass
Bernhard Horn – Guitars
Christoph Koterzina – Guitars
Maximilian Kotzmann – Drums
Website
www.callejon.de
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10
Add comment