Live Review: Dying Fetus - Berlin 2024

Columbia Theater, Berlin, GermanySaturday, 14th December 2024The atmosphere at Columbia Theater was electric as DYING FETUS took the stage, bringing a crushingly brutal night of Extreme Metal to Berlin. Although I arrived just in time for CHELSEA GRIN, the preceding bands VITROL and DESPISED ICON laid a solid foundation with their ferocious performances.Although I missed VITROL and DESPISED ICON’s full sets, their presence was felt throughout the night. VITROL, known for their Technical Death Metal style, would have kicked things off with their relentless shredding and complex song structures. Their fast tempos, intricate riffing, and powerful growls create an intense atmosphere that surely set the tone for the evening. The technical precision and raw energy they bring to the stage always leave an impression. Following them, DESPISED ICON continued the onslaught, delivering a brutal mix of Deathcore and Grindcore. Their crushing breakdowns, dual-vocal attack, and aggressive performance make them a staple in the Deathcore scene. DESPISED ICON’s ability to engage the crowd with their relentless rhythms and guttural vocals likely had the audience in a frenzy, setting up the perfect atmosphere for CHELSEA GRIN.By the time CHELSEA GRIN took the stage, the energy was already through the roof. Their set, featuring tracks like ‘Hostage’, ‘The Isnis’, and ‘Dead Rose’, was a perfect mix of Deathcore and Metalcore, with brutal breakdowns and emotionally charged riffs. The band’s heavy sound was matched by their commanding stage presence, with crowd interactions that kept fans engaged from start to finish. The highlights of their set included ‘Cheyne Stokes Sonnet’, with its ferocious riffing and guttural growls, and ‘Sing to the Grave’, which had the entire venue headbanging along. With songs like ‘Recreant’, CHELSEA GRIN proved once again why they’re one of the most consistent acts in the deathcore genre.Setlist01. Hostage02. The Isnis03. My Damnation04. Crewcabanger05. Playing with Fire06. Dead Rose07. Cheyne Stokes Sonnet08. Sing to the Grave19. RecreantRatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Sound: 8Light: 7Total: 8 / 10As the night drew closer to its climax, DYING FETUS finally took the stage to a raucous response. Opening with ‘From Womb to Waste’ and ‘Unbridled Fury’, their set was an intense masterclass in technical Death Metal, blending ferocious speed with perfectly executed breakdowns. Tracks like ‘Weaken the Structure’ and ‘Compulsion for Cruelty’ showcased the band’s signature blend of brutality and complexity. The crowd was whipped into a frenzy, with fans moshing and shouting every word. DYING FETUS’ setlist included crowd favourites like ‘Intentional Manslaughter’ and ‘Devout Atrocity’, with their iconic tracks ‘Wrong One to Fuck With’ and ‘Grotesque Impalement’ leaving the audience screaming along in unison. The energy was palpable throughout, and DYING FETUS proved once again why they remain at the top of the extreme metal world.Setlist01. From Womb to Waste02. Unbridled Fury03. Weaken the Structure04. In the Trenches05. Compulsion for Cruelty06. Intentional Manslaughter07. Devout Atrocity08. Raised/Razed09. Wrong One to Fuck With10. Throw Them in the Van11. Grotesque Impalement12. Subjected to a BeatingRatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Sound: 8Light: 7Total: 8 / 10All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer