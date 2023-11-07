Gallery: Oliver Tree - Luxembourg City 2023

Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg2nd November 2023OLIVER TREE presents ‘Alone In A Crowd’: Oliver is an internationally-acclaimed, multi-platinum vocalist, producer, writer, director, and performance artist whose work explores the sonic intersection where pop and alternative meet and where art and entertainment visually collide.Joining OLIVER TREE in the Estonian Rapper TOMMY CASH. He is known for raunchy lyrical themes and provocative music videos. However, he had no luck. He had to stop his set after the second song due to technical problems and unfortunately left some disappointed fans behind.OLIVER TREE is undeniably a one-of-a-kind artist who continues to top the charts and sell out amphitheatres worldwide, Tree satisfies his dedicated and growing audience with Kaufman-esque Dadaist, “meta-humour” while continuing to explore and dissect the absurdity of modern culture, obsession with fame, and social media.All Pictures by Elena Arens