Gallery: Oomph! - Dresden 2023

Tante Ju, Dresden, Germany4th November 2023After the profound line-up changes at OOMPH! it was clear that many fans were excited about the upcoming tour. DER SCHULZ will be standing live on stage together with OOMPH! for the first time on this tour. Of course, many people already know DER SCHULZ from his time as frontman for UNZUCHT and so many people already knew his voice. Can this work with a new singer? Such a change is always very difficult in any band.When I arrived at Club Tante Ju, the question had almost answered itself when I saw the long queue of guests waiting in front of the location. The fans showed up in large numbers. The club was full by the time the concerts started. I’m not sure if the night was sold out but it was certainly close. BÖSE FUCHS from Berlin opened the evening. The still young band from Berlin released their first album ‘Sinner’ in 2023 and has already received positive feedback. This was also confirmed by the audience that evening. https://www.boesefuchs.berlin Also OOMPH! had released their new album ‘Richter und Henker’ in 2023, on which DER SCHULZ was at the microphone for the first time. The setlist consisted of songs from the new album but also many classics. The material from the new album was received with much applause and singing along by fans. Of course, the band’s great classics shouldn’t be missing from the set and the band was able to convey the old classics very well together with DER SCHULZ. As if DER SCHULZ was always the frontman of the band. There was also a new line-up on the keyboard and drums. Ultimately, the audience decides with their feedback how they like the new line-up. Just like OOMPH! On this evening, with the new line-up being applauded by the fans, you can clearly say: YES! The new era of OOMPH! band history has begun, because the new line-up has proven live how it can inspire the fans. https://www.oomph.de Setlist01. Intro: Ein kleines bisschen Glück02. Soll das Liebe sein?03. Träumst du?04. Richter und Henker05. Labyrinth06. Bis der Spiegel zerbricht07. Mein Herz08. Nur ein Mensch09. Sandmann10. Nichts wird mehr gut11. Gekreuzigt12. Jede Reise hat ein Ende13. Brennende Liebe14. Wem die Stunde schlägt15. Kein Liebeslied16. Gott ist ein Popstar17. Schrei nur Schrei18. Der neue Gott19. Kleinstadtboy20. Das weisse Licht21. Mitten ins Herz22. Es ist nichts wie es scheint23. Augen auf24. Alles aus Liebe25. Sag jetzt einfach nichts26. NiemandAll Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer