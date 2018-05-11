Latest Raffles

Gallery: Ensiferum - Dresden 2018

Details
SPF 1783Tante JU, Dresden, Germany
5th May 2018
Ensiferum - “Path to Glory Tour” 2018 - Support: Ex Deo, Wind Rose

Imagine five dwarfs jumping out of Tolkien’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ and going on stage to play Heavy Metal. This is WIND ROSE from Italy, a great opener for this evening! Go and Check them out on Youtube! Next band on stage was EX DEO, the KATAKLYSM side project. A powerful and strong performance! The headliner ENSIFERUM completed a great Line-up! They played an excellent show with great sound and light! This was a very good concert at the Tante JU!


Wind Rose

  • SPF_0926
  • SPF_0929
  • SPF_0933
  • SPF_0938
  • SPF_0946
  • SPF_0959
  • SPF_0979
  • SPF_0980
  • SPF_0982
  • SPF_0987
  • SPF_1007
  • SPF_1014
  • SPF_1016
  • SPF_1021
  • SPF_1037
  • SPF_1049
  • SPF_1058
  • SPF_1066
  • SPF_1072
  • SPF_1080
  • SPF_1085
  • SPF_1099
  • SPF_1105
  • SPF_1107
  • SPF_1112
  • SPF_1121
  • SPF_1126
  • SPF_1131
  • SPF_1132
  • SPF_1139

https://www.facebook.com/windroseofficial/


Ex Deo

  • SPF_1189
  • SPF_1222
  • SPF_1230
  • SPF_1246
  • SPF_1248
  • SPF_1269
  • SPF_1275
  • SPF_1277
  • SPF_1283
  • SPF_1291
  • SPF_1293
  • SPF_1298
  • SPF_1307
  • SPF_1310
  • SPF_1315
  • SPF_1316
  • SPF_1319
  • SPF_1333
  • SPF_1350
  • SPF_1372

https://www.facebook.com/exdeo/


Ensiferum

  • SPF_1422
  • SPF_1425
  • SPF_1432
  • SPF_1435
  • SPF_1438
  • SPF_1441
  • SPF_1443
  • SPF_1447
  • SPF_1449
  • SPF_1455
  • SPF_1460
  • SPF_1466
  • SPF_1471
  • SPF_1479
  • SPF_1481
  • SPF_1493
  • SPF_1495
  • SPF_1498
  • SPF_1501
  • SPF_1504
  • SPF_1506
  • SPF_1516
  • SPF_1520
  • SPF_1539
  • SPF_1554
  • SPF_1556
  • SPF_1563
  • SPF_1566
  • SPF_1568
  • SPF_1575
  • SPF_1577
  • SPF_1578
  • SPF_1583
  • SPF_1587
  • SPF_1590
  • SPF_1592
  • SPF_1604
  • SPF_1608
  • SPF_1612
  • SPF_1616
  • SPF_1632
  • SPF_1637
  • SPF_1638
  • SPF_1655
  • SPF_1676
  • SPF_1680
  • SPF_1682
  • SPF_1684
  • SPF_1687
  • SPF_1695
  • SPF_1710
  • SPF_1721
  • SPF_1735
  • SPF_1775
  • SPF_1783

https://www.facebook.com/Ensiferum/


All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie

