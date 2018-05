Gallery: Ensiferum - Dresden 2018

Tante JU, Dresden, Germany5th May 2018Imagine five dwarfs jumping out of Tolkien’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ and going on stage to play Heavy Metal. This is WIND ROSE from Italy, a great opener for this evening! Go and Check them out on Youtube! Next band on stage was EX DEO, the KATAKLYSM side project. A powerful and strong performance! The headliner ENSIFERUM completed a great Line-up! They played an excellent show with great sound and light! This was a very good concert at the Tante JU!https://www.facebook.com/windroseofficial/https://www.facebook.com/exdeo/https://www.facebook.com/Ensiferum/More on Ensiferum and Ex Deo All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie