Gallery: Ensiferum - Dresden 2018

Tante JU, Dresden, Germany
5th May 2018
Ensiferum - “Path to Glory Tour” 2018 - Support: Ex Deo, Wind Rose
Imagine five dwarfs jumping out of Tolkien’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ and going on stage to play Heavy Metal. This is WIND ROSE from Italy, a great opener for this evening! Go and Check them out on Youtube! Next band on stage was EX DEO, the KATAKLYSM side project. A powerful and strong performance! The headliner ENSIFERUM completed a great Line-up! They played an excellent show with great sound and light! This was a very good concert at the Tante JU!
Wind Rose
https://www.facebook.com/windroseofficial/
Ex Deo
https://www.facebook.com/exdeo/
Ensiferum
https://www.facebook.com/Ensiferum/
More on Ensiferum and Ex Deo
All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie
