Gallery: Tankard - Jena 2019

F-Haus, Jena, Germany
13th September 2019
Tankard + Special Guest: Daily Insanity
The concert evening was opened with full throttle by DAILY INSANITY - really a top support band! Just for those guys, buying a ticket was all worth it. Then the evening went on with TANKARD. For more than three decades, the Frankfurt Thrash Metal legend TANKARD is on stage now! It is not easy to find other bands with such a long band history.
And even after this long time, the boys manage to make their fans dance and head bang with ease. A TANKARD concert is not just a live concert, it’s a great ingenious party. Brilliant old-school Thrash Metal and beer and life is good. Everyone had enough beer and so many got a good sweat. The fans rewarded the band for a great concert with their cheers and applause.
Daily Insanity
https://www.facebook.com/DailyInsanityBand/
Tankard
https://www.facebook.com/tankardofficial
More on Tankard & Daily Insanity
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
