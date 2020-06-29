Gallery: Drive In Concerts at the Péitenger Carena - Petange June 2020

Péitenger Carena, Pétange, Luxembourg
13th to 27th June 2020
Drive-In-Concerts with a Thé Dansant, Mad Fox, Dëppegéisser, Tim Bendzko and Serge Tonnar
The guidelines that had to be taken because of the corona crisis have hit the concert industry worldwide very hard. Many concerts were postponed or even cancelled. Unfortunately, nobody knows when it will be possible to go to concerts again.
However, with the drive-in concerts in Pétange, Den Atelier found a solution to organize events and keep people happy even during the pandemic. Drive-In concerts? Yes! Drive-in cinemas work as well. So, jump over your shadow and go back in time to the 1950s, the time when that was part of everyday life. Having a stage and a screen, the audience had everything in view and didn’t miss a thing. Just like at the drive-in, the music came through the car radio. And in case the car wouldn’t start afterwards, there were also towing services on site.
The whole thing started on Saturday 13 June with a THÉ DANSANT. Three days later the local band MAD FOX rocked the village in the south while DËPPEGÉISSER provided a good atmosphere on June 19th. Highlight of the whole thing was the concert of the German musician TIM BENDZKO, on June 22nd. One day before the national holiday. Four days later, the Luxembourg artist SERGE TONNAR did the honours and provided a worthy conclusion.
Mad Fox
MAD FOX is a 6-piece Rock band out of Luxembourg / Europe. The band is based around singer / songwriter and former Punk Rock guitarist Jimmy Leen, record producers Charles Stoltz and Tom Gatti on guitars and bass, session and live drummer Dirk Kellen, living-jazz-legend Jérôme Klein on keys and last but not least multi-instrumentalist Alyose Weyler on percussions and everything else. They released a first self-titled album in 2015 under the name FOX. The two singles ‘Fade Into The Sun’ and ‘Cool Cat’ were a huge success on Luxembourg’s mainstream radio stations. Both scored pretty well on Luxembourg’s radio charts. ‘Cool Cat’ went to number one for a few weeks on Eldoradios Chartbreaker. In 2018 they changed their name to MAD FOX because of visibility reasons.
Dëppegéisser
Since 2005 the brothers Luc and Michel Guillaume have been trying to entertain their audience with music, humour and charm. They are supported by Laurent Peters on bass and Bob Leick on drums. Ben Claus and Eric Palchero on piano often help out too. With lyrics written in their mother tongue, some of which contain well-known melodies, the group juggles with clichés and anecdotes from everyday life and doesn’t take themselves too seriously.
Serge Tonnar
As a singer-songwriter, Serge has been on stage since 1985 and produces albums since 1995. In 1996 he began a parallel career as a composer for stage music. The theatre does not let go of him, he is an actor, author, director and producer. Since 2000 he has also been composing soundtracks and playing a few small roles in films. With great success, he has been concentrating on his own songs in Luxembourgish with the band LEGOTRIP since 2011. After the quarantine, Serge Tonnar returns to the stage, unfortunately without his band LEGOTRIP. For this extraordinary concert in Pétange, he will be on stage with a band of guest musicians.
All Pictures by Elena Arens
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
Latest Previews
- Preview GENTLEMAN - Pétange 2020-07-03
- Preview APOCALYPTICA & EPICA - Co-Headliner Tour postponed to spring 2021!
- Preview DOOL & SECRETS OF THE MOON - Co-headlining tour “The Ascent To Summerland” 2021
- Preview CELINE DION - New German Dates for 2021
- Preview DRIVE-IN CONCERTS - Petange June 2020
- Preview THE 69 EYES - Worldwide Live Stream Helsinki 2020-06-26
- Preview AMORPHIS - Live Stream Helsinki 2020-06-03 & 04
- Preview JOHANNES OERDING - “Konturen” new live dates for 2020
- Preview DANZIG - Munich 2021-07-21
- Preview NIGHTWISH - Munich 2020-12-04
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Blazing Rust - Line Of Danger
- CD Review: Prong - Age Of Defiance EP
- CD Review: Scenius - Darkest Lines
- CD Review: Shuulak - Citrinitas
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Medavon DeRaj’e from Lockjaw, Murder Love God and In OrgAnic
- CD Review: Vader - Solitude in Madness
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Edward J. Freak (vocalist & frontman) from Superhorror
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Devin Parker (vocals, guitar) from Til Morning
- CD Review: Scrollkeeper - Auto da Fe
- CD Review: Malleus - Your Nightmare Calls
- CD Review: Shirley Holmes - Die Krone Der Schöpfung
- CD Review: Kalahari - Theia EP
- CD Review: Conjuring Fate - Curse Of The Fallen
- CD Review: Lamb of God - Lamb of God
- CD Review: Coltre - Under The Influence EP
- CD Review: High Spirits - Hard To Stop
- Interview: Ash Code - June 2020
- CD Review: Hante. - Fierce - Remixes & More
- CD Review: Savage Blood - Downfall
- CD Review: Various Artists - The Epic Side Of Metal Vol. 1
Latest News
- I LIKE TRAINS - New Album “Kompromat” on 21 August 2020 (Atlantic Curve/The Orchard)
- ROCK HARD FESTIVAL 2021 - Line-up close to complete!
- ANTI-FLAG - Announce “Quarantine Sucks, Let’s Party!” digital tour
- EISBRECHER - Postpone “Volle Kraft Voraus” Festival and November Tour to 2021!
- FINNTROLL - Release Of “Vredesvävd” postponed to September 18th / Unveil cover artwork & tracklist
- MAD SIN - Announce “Unbreakable”, out September 11th, 2020
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2021 - New band wave
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2021 - First bands confirmed!
- KANSAS - Announce updated release date for “The Absence of Presence”, out 17th July 2020
- DORO - Rocking the drive-in shows & new single “Brickwall”
- THE 69 EYES - Reveal new video “Change” and worldwide live stream!
- HURRICANE & SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL - Already 100,000 tickets for Hurricane and Southside Festivals transferred to 2021 plus new acts and other surprises
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2021 - Line-up News and Digital Festival 2020!
- THE OTHER - The new album “Haunted” is out today!
- SÜNDENKLANG - Release second single “Vergeben & Vergessen“
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2021 - System Of A Down, Green Day and Volbeat confirmed!
- PORTION CONTROL - New Album “Head Buried” out June 26, 2020 via Progress Productions
- ERASURE - New Album “The Neon” in August
- PAIN - To play 360° virtual reality concert in the legendary Abyss Studio
- ROCK MEETS CLASSIC 2021 - “The Greatest Rock Hits Tour!” dates with star guest: Joey Tempest (EUROPE)
.