Gallery: Ice Nine Kills & Spiritbox - Esch-sur-Alzette 2022

Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
2nd June 2022
Ice Nine Kills & Spiritbox with support: InVisions
ICE NINE KILLS and SPIRITBOX shared the bill on Thursday evening at the Rockhal and satisfied the modern metal fans! The American Metalcore quintet ICE NINE KILLS released their sixth album ‘The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrowood’ at the end of 2021. Co-headlining were the Canadian band SPIRITBOX. In just a few years, they have made a name for themselves in the international scene with their mix of Metalcore / Djent and the impressive vocal performance of Courtney LaPlante. Especially after their debut album ‘Eternal Blue’, the fan base around the ex-IWRESTLEDABEARONCE members and the husband-wife team Courtney and Mike is growing constantly. To round off the whole evening, the Brits from INVISIONS heated up the Rockhal in advance.
InVisions
Setlist
01. DVPE
02. Glod Blooded
03. Annihilist
04. Hindsight
05. Half Life
06. Deadlock
07. Parasite
Spiritbox
Setlist
01. Circle With Me
02. Hurt You
03. Yellowjacket
04. Rule of Nines
05. Halcyon
06. Constance
07. Blessed Be
08. The Mara Effect, Pt. 3
09. Holy Roller
10. Eternal Blue
Ice Nine Kills
Setlist
01. Welcome to Horrorwood
02. Würst Vacation
03. Hip to Be Scared
04. Stabbing in the Dark
05. Rainy Day
06. IT Is the End
07. Communion of the Cursed
08. Take Your Pick
09. Ex-Mørtis
10. The Shower Scene
11. Funeral Derangements
12. Thank God It’s Friday
---
13. The American Nightmare
All Pictures by Elena Arens
