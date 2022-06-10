Gallery: Ice Nine Kills & Spiritbox - Esch-sur-Alzette 2022

Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg2nd June 2022ICE NINE KILLS and SPIRITBOX shared the bill on Thursday evening at the Rockhal and satisfied the modern metal fans! The American Metalcore quintet ICE NINE KILLS released their sixth album ‘The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrowood’ at the end of 2021. Co-headlining were the Canadian band SPIRITBOX. In just a few years, they have made a name for themselves in the international scene with their mix of Metalcore / Djent and the impressive vocal performance of Courtney LaPlante. Especially after their debut album ‘Eternal Blue’, the fan base around the ex-IWRESTLEDABEARONCE members and the husband-wife team Courtney and Mike is growing constantly. To round off the whole evening, the Brits from INVISIONS heated up the Rockhal in advance.Setlist01. DVPE02. Glod Blooded03. Annihilist04. Hindsight05. Half Life06. Deadlock07. ParasiteSetlist01. Circle With Me02. Hurt You03. Yellowjacket04. Rule of Nines05. Halcyon06. Constance07. Blessed Be08. The Mara Effect, Pt. 309. Holy Roller10. Eternal BlueSetlist01. Welcome to Horrorwood02. Würst Vacation03. Hip to Be Scared04. Stabbing in the Dark05. Rainy Day06. IT Is the End07. Communion of the Cursed08. Take Your Pick09. Ex-Mørtis10. The Shower Scene11. Funeral Derangements12. Thank God It’s Friday---13. The American NightmareAll Pictures by Elena Arens