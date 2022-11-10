Gallery: Rise Against - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg7th November 2022Five years after their last show in Luxembourg, RISE AGAINST played on Monday night in a well filled Rockhal and made many fans nostalgic, while they also presented their new album ‘Nowhere Generation’.With hardcore anthems that raged against teen apathy in the Bush era, these Chicagoans began as a thinking punk’s alternative to the chain-wallet angst of groups like SUM41 and SIMPLE PLAN. Then they cracked the Top 10 with 2006s ‘The Sufferer And The Witness’ and the follow-up ‘Appeal To Reason’ nailed it yet again… And RISE AGAINST counts legions of die-hard fans worldwide by now. Their songs are driven by an ever-sharpening pop sensibility. RISE AGAINST has dirtied up the chugga-chugga riffs with the Reagan-era spit shine of bands like BLACK FLAG, but big choruses and radio-friendly hooks still anchor their powerful skate-punk pogo beat tunes and shout-along refrains. RISE AGAINST may be nervous about leaving the underground behind, but with sharp songs like these, they’re ready for the rest of the world.Setlist01. Re-Education (Through Labor)02. Architects03. House on Fire04. Chamber the Cartridge05. Ready to Fall06. Tragedy + Time07. Satellite08. Blood to Bleed09. Like the Angel10. Prayer of the Refugee11. Swing Life Away12. Hero of War---13. Everchanging14. Nowhere Generation---15. Make It Stop (September’s Children)16. This Is Letting Go17. SaviorAll pictures by Elena Arens