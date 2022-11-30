Latest Raffles

Gallery: Bury Tomorrow & August Burns Red - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Details
August Burns RedRockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
24th November 2022
Bury Tomorrow & August Burns Red

Back in September 2020, the two Metalcore giants BURY TOMORROW and AUGUST BURNS RED announced the dates of their headliner tour across Europe. On Thursday, they did the honours in Luxembourg and transformed the Rockhal into a blazing witch’s cauldron in no time.


Bury Tomorrow

The Brits of BURY TOMORROW were eagerly awaited in the Rockhal. Maybe partly because of their last two successful albums ‘Black Flame’ in 2018 and ‘Cannibal’ in 2020. But also to meet their two new recruits, following the departure of the original clean vocalist / guitarist Jason Cameron. The latter has been replaced by Ed Hartwell on rhythm guitar and Tom Prendergast on clean vocals and synth and percussion sequences. The rest of the band is made up of the three original pillars, Daniel Winter-Bates on growl vocals, his brother Davyd Winter-Bates on bass, and Adam Jackson on drums. The sextet is completed by Kristan Dawson on lead guitar in 2013.

Setlist
01. Choke
02. The Grey (VIXI)
03. Black Flame
04. Cemetery
05. LIFE (Paradise Denied)
06. Abandon Us
07. Earthbound
08. The Age
09. Better Below
10. Boltvutter
11. Cannibal
12. DEATH (Ever Colder)

August Burns Red

The American band AUGUST BURNS RED consists of five members, three of them have been with the band since it started in 2003. The last two have been there since 2006, so they all know each other very well. This could be felt also on stage when they cross paths, interact with each other, and respond to each other. Brent Rambler (rhythm guitar) and Dustin Davidson (bass) switched instruments several times in a very natural way. Matt Greiner’s drumming was particularly strong, precise, and effective. JB Brubaker gave the crowd some very sharp leads, all in flip-flops. To top it all off, Jack Luhrs carried the audience during the whole set with his powerful growls.

Setlist
01. Chop Suey! (System of a Down cover)
02. Vengeance
03. Bloodletter
04. Paramount
05. Invisible Enemy
06. Meddler
07. Back Burner
08. Dismembered Memory
09. Composure
10. Ghosts
11. Defender
12. King of Sorrow
13. Marianas Trench
14. White Washed

All pictures by Elena Arens
