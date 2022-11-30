Gallery: Bury Tomorrow & August Burns Red - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg24th November 2022Back in September 2020, the two Metalcore giants BURY TOMORROW and AUGUST BURNS RED announced the dates of their headliner tour across Europe. On Thursday, they did the honours in Luxembourg and transformed the Rockhal into a blazing witch’s cauldron in no time.The Brits of BURY TOMORROW were eagerly awaited in the Rockhal. Maybe partly because of their last two successful albums ‘Black Flame’ in 2018 and ‘Cannibal’ in 2020. But also to meet their two new recruits, following the departure of the original clean vocalist / guitarist Jason Cameron. The latter has been replaced by Ed Hartwell on rhythm guitar and Tom Prendergast on clean vocals and synth and percussion sequences. The rest of the band is made up of the three original pillars, Daniel Winter-Bates on growl vocals, his brother Davyd Winter-Bates on bass, and Adam Jackson on drums. The sextet is completed by Kristan Dawson on lead guitar in 2013.Setlist01. Choke02. The Grey (VIXI)03. Black Flame04. Cemetery05. LIFE (Paradise Denied)06. Abandon Us07. Earthbound08. The Age09. Better Below10. Boltvutter11. Cannibal12. DEATH (Ever Colder)The American band AUGUST BURNS RED consists of five members, three of them have been with the band since it started in 2003. The last two have been there since 2006, so they all know each other very well. This could be felt also on stage when they cross paths, interact with each other, and respond to each other. Brent Rambler (rhythm guitar) and Dustin Davidson (bass) switched instruments several times in a very natural way. Matt Greiner’s drumming was particularly strong, precise, and effective. JB Brubaker gave the crowd some very sharp leads, all in flip-flops. To top it all off, Jack Luhrs carried the audience during the whole set with his powerful growls.Setlist01. Chop Suey! (System of a Down cover)02. Vengeance03. Bloodletter04. Paramount05. Invisible Enemy06. Meddler07. Back Burner08. Dismembered Memory09. Composure10. Ghosts11. Defender12. King of Sorrow13. Marianas Trench14. White WashedAll pictures by Elena Arens